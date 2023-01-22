SHIPSHEWANA — Day two of the 16th annual Shipshewana Ice Festival and Chili Cookoff was filled with smiles Saturday.
The festivities included both the Chili Cookoff and Ice Carving competitions, along with several ice carvings placed around town near local shops for viewing.
Smokehouse Grills and Supply Owner Rich Stoltzfus commented about the growth of the chili cookoff.
“Its grown bigger and bigger every year and I’m not sure we have a big enough venue to handle it over here, if it keeps growing like this,” Stoltzfus said. “It’s a good thing, been blessed, been vary fortunate to be in a small town where values — you know we like to as a small town cater to people.”
Stoltzfus spoke about the number of cookoff contestants.
“We have nine this year, we had ten last year, and then I had one guy back out last night,” said Stoltzfus. “I don’t have much room, but 10 or 11 is about the max I can do over there.”
Stoltzfus reflected on last year’s event.
“Last year we had 500 through,” Stoltzfus stated. “That was without counting the children, 12 and under are free.”
Das Dutchman Essenhaus employee Kevin Eyer reflected on the chili he prepared for this year’s cookoff.
“A little bit of heat, a little bit of sweet, and some bacon and corn bread on top,” Eyer stated.
Eyer shares his favorite part of being a competitor in the cookoff.
“Just having fun with all the people,” Eyer said.
First time Chili Cookoff competitor Tuesdee Monaghan shared her experience.
“Getting everyone’s feedback, this is the second time I’ve made this recipe,” Monaghan said.
JaAnn Wade, Elkhart, also took part.
“It was nice, my husband, he loves chili and he likes to come to these,” Wade said. “My favorite chili was the Essenhaus.”
First time participant Anthony Upchurch reflected on his experience.
“It was excellent,” Upchurch said. “I would come back again, it was very fun.”
Upchurch spoke about his favorite chili.
“Tuesdee Monaghan, it was more of a traditional chili with chili beans and it was a little spicier — I really enjoyed it, I tried all of them and that one stood out the best,” Upchurch said.
First time ice carving competition contestant ice carver Matthew Patton shares why he decided to compete in this years ice carving competition.
“Meeting Bud, he kinda got me into the sculpting of ice,” Patton said. “Pretty good, pretty cool — It’s great to see everybody’s art. The best feeling is when people walk by you can see that it’s a Snoopy, so that makes me happy.”