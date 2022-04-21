ELKHART — A local author is working to encourage reading among his own community while he brings awareness to the struggles of single motherhood.
“El Libro Mágico de Isabela” is a fantasy novel by Naun Cerrato based in the modern world. It tells the story of a mother and her teenage daughter, after her father, a government agent comes up missing. The story has magic and mystery, but never ignores the difficulties that through all their adventures and trials, Lisa has been left alone to raise and provide for her daughter.
“We write books about heroes, we write movies about justice, we write about all kinds of stuff, but I think we’ve forgotten that sometimes single parents are not represented very well,” Cerrato said. “When you’re a single parent in America, you have to deal with a lot of stuff.”
“The Magic Book of Isabela” focuses on Isabella and her mother, Lisa, their struggles as a newly single mother and daughter, and being transplanted into the world of myth. At the same time that Isabella is focusing on fitting in at school, she’s also trying to save the world, all the while, her mother is focused on saving her daughter, and accepting the new life they have.
“It’s about these two beautiful beings, a teenager-woman and a mother-woman, and both fighting a battle with life,” Cerrato said. “Isabella believes she is alone, that she is special, but when she faces the world out there, she realizes she’s not as special as her mother told her.”
In the story, Isabella finds a book created by a council of angels in an effort to warn humanity of the evils to come. Written in magical code, only the chosen one, Isabella, can decipher the book.
“I just want people to know that we don’t have to go all the way to England to find these good authors,” Cerrato said. “Most of our books like this are from England — Harry Potter, Narnia, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory — but here in the U.S., we have a lot of talented people but we have to explore them. We have to find these gifted people here and motivate them to use their gift. [...] This is a letter to motivate others.”
Cerrato, whose family immigrated to Elkhart in the ‘90s, received his bachelor’s degree in business administration at Goshen College and went on to gain a master’s in peace studies from the Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary. He is also a participant in Mennonite Mission Network, the founder of La Posada Immigrant Aid and founder and pastor for Piedra Viva Mennonite Church, which meets at Sunnyside Mennonite Church, 3786 Sunnyside Ave, Elkhart.
Cerrato hopes the book is empowering to women. He also hopes that having a book of the genre, written in for American audiences but in Spanish, will encourage his Latino friends and neighbors to read.
“One of the best ways to improve my English was reading books,” he recalled. “One of the best ways for me to understand other cultures was to read books, learning about other people’s customs was reading their books. Books are not just books.”
In fact, despite the fantasy world Cerrato, a Hispanic author, created, his characters appear to descend from popular local names such as Miller, Yoder and Bontrager, a nod to his Anabapist roots.
“All my ideas, they come to me in English, because I grew up in this area so it’s hard for me to imagine things in Spanish,” Cerrato said. “That’s why there are American last names. This book is written for American culture.”
The Spanish version of his book came out in January, but Cerrato is working with a team to translate it into English. At the same time, he’s planned out a full trilogic story for Isabella and Lisa, and is in the midst of writing the second book of the series, which will feature mother Lisa’s new love interest.
The Spanish version of the book is available for purchase on Amazon.
