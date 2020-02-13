Drake qualifies for leaders conference
GOSHEN — Ryan Drake, an Edward Jones financial adviser in Goshen, qualified for the firm’s 2020 Financial Adviser Leaders Conference.
The conference recognizes and celebrates financial advisers who are among the leaders in the financial services firm and provides important industry updates, as well as best practices and ideas to help them serve more individual investors in their communities.
The company’s news release states Drake was among the 800 financial advisers who qualified out of the firm’s more than 18,000 financial advisors in the U.S. and Canada.
The 2020 conference will be held in May at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in St. Louis.
CTB ads VP, human resources manager
MILFORD — Greg Bodak has been named vice president and general manager for PigTek, according to Victor A. Mancinelli, chairman and chief executive officer for CTB. In his new position, Bodak will oversee all aspects of CTB’s PigTek business unit and will be responsible for worldwide growth.
Prior to joining CTB, Bodak gained more than 20 years of executive experience in the manufacturing and supply chain industries with an extensive background in sales, product development and operations for global companies
Bodak is a native of Poland but has lived in the United States most of his adult life. He plans to relocate to the Milford area from his current residence in the Chicago area.
In addition, Tiffany Pipho has been promoted to human resources administrator for Brock Grain Systems in Iowa. In her new role, she will help coordinate human resources practices, policies and programs that align with corporate initiatives, while promoting a compliant, equitable environment. She will also act as first point of contact for employee questions and concerns, help recruit and hire talented employees, maintain performance management programs and coordinate wellness and safety activities.
Before her promotion, Pipho held various positions for CTB in Des Moines, Iowa, within the accounts payable and receivable, customer service and human resources departments.
Pipho is a graduate of Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, with a bachelor of science degree double majoring in both business management and marketing. She is a native of Sumner, Iowa.
Barletta Pontoon Boats creates owner specialist position
BRISTOL — Barletta Pontoon Boats has added to its customer experience team with the creation of a Barletta owner specialist position. Alan Sickles will step into the new role that will focus on enhancing the Barletta customer experience as the primary contact point for current Barletta Pontoon Boat owners, as well as prospective owners.
The company’s news release states Sickles has been with the Barletta team for almost two years as a member of its White-Glove PDI team — an independent inspection team. Prior to joining Barletta, Sickles was a regional facilities director focusing on customer service, sales and leadership.
As part of Sickles role as owner specialist, he will be reaching out to Barletta family members, upon receiving warranty registration information.
