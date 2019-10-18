WHITE PIGEON, Mich. — A Bristol police officer shot a man to death early Friday during a pursuit that started in Bristol, Ind., and ended with the gunshots.
Michigan State Police, who are investigating the shooting, said in a news release that David Sanders, 46, of Three Rivers, died from his injuries at the scene.
The Bristol Police Department issued a news release that said Sanders fled Bristol officers at 12:37 a.m. and the chase traveled into White Pigeon to near the intersection of Barker Road and Vistula Road. There, both the MSP and Bristol releases state that Sanders rammed a Bristol patrol car with his vehicle and the officer in the patrol vehicle fired shots. Officers at the scene and responding medical personnel rendered first aid to Sanders but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Michigan State Police said no firearm was located on Sanders or in his vehicle.
The Bristol officer involved received minor injuries and has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.
The MSP said the results of an autopsy on Sanders and evidence gathered, along with a report on the investigation, will be given to the St. Joseph County, Michigan, prosecutor’s office for review.
