Centier bank opens downtown Elkhart branch
ELKHART — Michael E. Schrage, president and CEO of Centier Bank, has announced its third banking center in Elkhart and ninth in the Michiana region, with its doors now open at 100 S. Main St.
Centier Bank first ventured into Michiana with the opening of its La Porte branch in 2004. Plymouth branch opened in 2005, followed by Mishawaka in 2007 and Elkhart in 2014. The bank has since expanded with branches in Goshen, Granger and two in South Bend. In 2018, Centier Bank opened the doors at its Elkhart North location in 2018, paving the way for expansion downtown.
The Elkhart downtown branch will host both retail and business bankers, and will offer a community room, free Wi-Fi, and a Technology Bar designed to allow clients easy access to their banking services. Branch associates have already begun giving back to the community, through various efforts as part of Centier Bank's Servant Heart Culture.
Centier Bank’s traditional “big blue bow” has been adorning the building since its opening day Nov. 4. A ribbon-cutting event will be held at the bank Nov. 18.
Parkview earns ‘A’ for safety grade
FORT WAYNE — Parkview Regional Medical Center has received an ‘A’ in The Leapfrog Group’s fall 2019 Hospital Safety Grade, released today. Leapfrog’s Hospital Safety Grades are released each spring and fall, and assign an A, B, C, D or F grade to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.
Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
For more details on Parkview Regional Medical Center’s Safety Grade, and to access consumer-friendly tips for patients, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.
Iechyd Da Brewing Co. wins best seasonal beer
ELKHART — The Breakfast Cookies Milk Stout made by Iechyd Da Brewing Co. topped 12 other contenders from around northern Indiana in voting for Best Seasonal Beer in Indiana’s Cool North Beer Wars.
With thousands of votes cast over 10 days, Elkhart’s Iechyd Da came out on top of two other Elkhart County breweries, Wedgewood Brewing Co. of Middlebury’s Pumpkin Guts and Ruhe 152 of Nappanee’s Draper, and 10 others from St. Joseph, LaPorte and Porter counties.
The Beer Wars promotion was the latest iteration of Indiana’s Cool North Food Wars competitions. Indiana’s Cool North is a joint initiative of NITDC and its members in the region. NITDC’s goal is to promote tourism and drive business to locally owned businesses.
Texas Roadhouse offering meals for members of military
ELKHART — Texas Roadhouse is inviting veterans and active members of U.S. military across the country to enjoy free lunch on Monday.
For the eighth year, every Texas Roadhouse location across the country will participate in the free lunch event to honor the men and women of the armed forces.
All veterans, including all active, retired or former U.S. military, can choose one of 10 entrees from the special Veterans Day menu, including a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, tea or coffee during lunch. Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers.
Locally, the lunch will be offered from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Elkhart restaurant, 3015 Brittany Court.
Leading Edge Countertops moves to new facility
SYRACUSE — Leading Edge Countertops, which provides countertops for homes, outdoor areas, RV, marine and other specialties, has moved to a larger facility, company officials stated.
“We are excited to relocate,” commented Jerry Parish, managing business partner. “This move represents another significant milestone for our company. The larger facility accommodates our expanding team and enables us to continue to provide industry-leading countertops to our clients. The additional space will also help drive innovation and provide the opportunity for further expansion with new technology, product lines and services.”
Leading Edge Countertops is now located in the western section of the former Dana Building, 501 W. Railroad Ave., Suite A.
For more information, please visit the company’s website at leadingedgecountertops.com.
