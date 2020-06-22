GOSHEN — Plans by a local activist group to have a Black Lives Matter street mural painted in downtown Goshen were voted down Monday by members of the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety.
At the conclusion of the approximately hour-long discussion, about 20 people — some for the mural, and some against — had shared their thoughts, opinions and concerns regarding the BLM proposal.
Included among those speakers were members of the local activist group 4US, whose founder, Abraham Medellin, originally presented the idea of the BLM mural to Goshen City Council members during their meeting June 16. No action on the plan was taken during that meeting, as the Board of Public Works has the final say on such requests.
According to Medellin, who was also present at Monday’s board meeting, the 4US street mural proposal was made in response to the recent deaths of George Floyd and other Black Americans at that hands of police, with the ultimate goal being to bolster support of marginalized groups both in Goshen and across the nation.
“Goshen has taught me how to dream big. It taught me how to be a human being. It taught me how to care for other people. It taught me how to love one another, regardless of race. Overall, our purpose today ... is pretty straightforward and to the point,” Medellin said in presenting his proposal Monday. “This isn’t just a person coming to you with just an idea. This is a person coming to you with a purpose, a vision, and speaking out of love, not hate or anger.
“I speak from the heart. I speak for just humans wanting to better humans,” he added. “If you want to raise the bar, it starts with us, and it starts with the city, and it starts with the community, and unity, and it starts with this mural. Thank you.”
However, while supportive of the group’s proposal and encouraged by their passion, board members Tuesday ultimately voted against allowing the mural to proceed, citing in particular concerns expressed by the city’s legal department that allowing such a project would set an unwanted precedent for the city.
“Anytime you allow somebody into the forum like this to express an opinion or create a mural or something like this, the city would open itself up to having to allow other opposing viewpoints to do something similar,” said city attorney Bodie Stegelmann.
Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, also noted that the city does not currently have a policy in place for such a street mural, and cautioned the board on moving ahead too quickly on such a project.
“At this point, if this is something that the Board of Public Works would like us to look at, we would be more than happy to look more into this, but we are not as an engineering department prepared to issue a right of way approval for such an installation,” Sailor said of the request.
Prior to his vote against the proposal Monday, Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, who also holds a seat on the board, made a point of expressing his heartfelt support for the work of 4US and its members.
“Coming in to the room today, I didn’t really know exactly how I was going to vote. But no matter how this turns out, I want to keep working with you and your team. I want to find something that we can do that speaks volumes to our community,” Stutsman said. “I want to make sure that our community is always, always taking the step forward, always fighting for those who don’t have a voice yet, and making sure we give them a voice. We’ve got to change hearts, and we’ve got to change minds. That’s essential. And I think that we can do that through our further conversations. I commit to keep that conversation going.
“However this vote goes, there is no statement from this board of for or against Black Lives Matter. We’re looking at the procedure. We’re looking at the street, the safety, we’re looking at what would we do with any group that comes forward, and that’s what we have to vote on,” Stutsman added. “I want to say publicly that I do support Black Lives Matter. I think it is an important movement. I think there are people in that movement that are making poor choices, but I think you have to look at what the movement is about. It’s about making sure that we see everybody in our communities.”
Fellow board member Mary Nichols offered a similar sentiment prior to her vote in opposition to the request.
“Like Jeremy said, no matter what the outcome is, I fully support racial equality,” Nichols said. “You came up with so much passion, so thank you for all the time you put into everything. Thank you.”
In the end, both Stutsman and Nichols voted against the proposal. The board’s third member, Michael Landis, was absent.
In an attempt at compromise, board members did end up unanimously approving a request by Stutsman for permission to pursue a contract working with community artists for the design and installation of a different mural, the content and location of which will be decided at a later date.
“The purpose of the mural is to help create conversation around what it means to be inclusive, to celebrate our diversity and to continue coming together as a community to live with respect and understanding,” Stutsman said of the request. “It will have a message that we are all equal and we all deserve a seat at the table.”
