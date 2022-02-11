SHIPSHEWANA — The Blue Gate Performing Arts Center got some exciting news this week with the announcement that the venue will be featured as a nominee for Theater of the Year at the upcoming 57th Academy of Country Music Awards.
The announcement of nominations, which was released Thursday, lists the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center as one of just five theaters from across the country to be nominated for the Theater of the Year Award.
“We were obviously shocked, and honored, and super excited,” Ryan Riegsecker, president of Blue Gate Hospitality, said of learning of the center’s nomination. “It was totally out of the blue, really. Honestly, I didn’t even know that they had all these categories. But to be nominated with all the other theaters there, that in itself is an honor.”
In addition to the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center, the other four theaters to receive nominations this year include:
• American Music Theatre — Lancaster, Pennsylvania;
• Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center — Cincinnati, Ohio;
• Ruth Eckerd Hall — Clearwater, Florida; and
• Ryman Auditorium — Nashville, Tennessee.
“I mean, even to be mentioned in the same sentence with theaters like the Ryman, and the Ruth Eckerd, it’s pretty incredible,” Riegsecker said. “And it was a total surprise. Actually, the way I found out was one of the agencies that we work with sent me a text, and just congratulated me on the nomination. And I was like, ‘What is going on?’ So, it was a total surprise, and we were all kind of shocked and super excited about the whole thing.”
Per his understanding, Riegsecker said the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center was put forward for the nomination by several of the agencies the venue works with to book shows.
“We work with a number of different agencies to book all of our shows, and they can nominate theaters,” Riegsecker said. “We do about 300 shows a year. So, we do quite a few country shows, and obviously we try to do our best to take care of the artists while they’re here, and make it a great experience for everybody. So, I think that probably paid off, you know?”
Asked if Blue Gate Hospitality will have anyone in attendance at the upcoming ACM Awards, Riegsecker said that is definitely the plan, though exactly who will be going has not yet been decided.
“I think that’s the idea, is to have a couple people down there,” Riegsecker said. “I’m not sure totally who is going to go yet, but it’s probably a once in a lifetime type of thing, so we definitely want to take advantage of that.”
As for his prediction for which theater will ultimately take home the prize, Riegsecker’s keeping that pretty close to his chest.
“Honesty, I think it’s just pretty cool to even be nominated,” Riegsecker said. “I mean, obviously it would be an amazing feat if we actually did win. But you know, when you’re mentioned with the Ryman and some of those other theaters, it’s probably a long shot.
“But hey, it would be amazing if we did win, for sure,” he added. “But it really is just a huge honor regardless. I mean, we’re a very small town, and to be nominated alongside those other theaters is just quite an honor for us. So, we’re excited for everybody.”
The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards will kick off Monday, March 7, at 8 p.m. at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The concert event will be live-streamed without commercial interruption elusively on Prime Video.
