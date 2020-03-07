GOSHEN — A taxing authority that is handed out selectively by the General Assembly to Indiana communities needs to be available to all municipalities, according to advocates for using food and beverage tax revenue to fund local projects.
About 16 cities statewide, and 15 counties, have been granted authorization to levy a tax on food and beverages at restaurants and other food-service establishments, according to information from the Indiana Department of Revenue. Those taxes are all 1% of sales, except in Orange County, where a 2% tax has been approved to fund a historic hotel project.
“One of the things we have discussed in multiple years is the ability for a food and beverage tax and use that from a regional development perspective,” said Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel. Daniel is a member of the Mayors and Commissioners Caucus of Northeast Indiana.
Daniel said 11 counties in northeast Indiana have a standing regional development authority, which was originally created to handle funds for the Regional Cities Initiative. Those state-provided funds have now been dispersed to projects across the region, and supporters of that effort want to keep a good thing going. But a source of funding is lacking.
“We have kind of piggybacked on the concept of the investment hubs legislation that is being encouraged by the Accelerate Indiana Municipalities (AIM). We expanded that a little bit, to say that food and beverage taxes make a lot of sense for regional development because typically those are paid not just by residents but obviously by visitors coming to the area. So, it is exponential in its growth. You bring more visitors in, you invest more in the community or the cities and counties in the region, and then that attracts more individuals to come in, who buy food and beverages.”
MORE MAYORS WANT IT
The city of Goshen in Elkhart County, along the state line with Michigan, has a thriving downtown with an eclectic mix of retail shops, offices, banks and nightspots. The city also has large industrial parks that are filled with manufacturing plants. The city’s mayor, Jeremy Stutsman, believes a food and beverage tax would help the city keep up with its infrastructure needs.
“From my stance, that should be an option for any community that wants it, not just select communities,” Stutsman said of the taxing authority. “The state has done things to cut taxes over the years. They removed the business inventory tax. That doesn’t change the reality of all of our infrastructure needs. So, that is why I would love to see our state reps in our area sponsor a bill. I am not saying Goshen or Elkhart or Elkhart County gets a food and beverage tax, but just sponsor a bill giving the authority to locals to vote locally to say, ‘Yes, we want that food and beverage tax for our area.’”
Stutsman said the city lost large amounts of revenue after property tax caps were enacted by the General Assembly in 2008. Since then, few options have been available to recover revenue to pay for infrastructure repairs and improvements, he indicated.
“The state’s comment at that time was that the cities need to step up and find ways to get the money they need and not just rely on property taxes,” Stutsman said. “That is all fine and good, but if you are not going to offer the avenues to do that, it is just a statement with no backing.”
A 1% tax on food and beverages at restaurants and other venues would amount to $1 for every $100 a consumer would spend on such activities.
“I don’t see that as anything that keeps people from being able to eat out. It doesn’t do anything to keep people from wanting to go to those restaurants or supporting those businesses,” Stutsman said.
He said that in 2016, the city had a quick study performed by its financial consultant to determine what such a tax would net in revenue.
“I think it was $1.1 million it would produce for the city of Goshen,” he said. “That is either something you can use on quality-of-life projects or on infrastructure, depending on what the state says you can use that money for.”
The mayor said using the food and beverage tax revenue for quality-of-life projects would free up funds in the city’s general fund for more infrastructure work.
At the other end of the state in Clarksville, the city government has had to change its plans for use of revenue for a requested food and beverage tax. Town Manager Kevin Baity said the town initially asked legislators this year to grant it a 1% food and beverage tax to be used for projects in the city. But then the legislators asked that the scope of the tax be narrowed to be used for a specific purpose and include a sunset provision.
“That is when we redesigned the South Clarksville area,” Baity said. “The area is also in a TIF (tax increment finance) district. So, when we went in, we were actually going to use the food and beverage tax within the town. But when we go into the committee, they asked that we reduce it to a certain area and a specific length of time.”
That area, a block from the Ohio River, is targeted for redevelopment. The 1% tax will now be used to improve infrastructure in the development’s boundaries and finance bonds for redevelopment. The TIF money will be used for projects in a wider area.
Clarksville’s request for the tax was sponsored by Sens. Ronald Grooms, R-District 46, and Jack Sandlin, R-District 36, but failed to move in the Senate. The request was then added to an omnibus tax and finance bill, House Bill 183. That bill was still under discussion in the General Assembly as of Wednesday.
GENERAL ASSEMBLY’S ROLE
Some advocates for relaxing the approval process for local food and beverage taxes, or giving all local governments such authority, believe the General Assembly’s current approval process does not make sense.
“No entity is allowed to pass one without the Legislature’s approval first,” Daniel said. “It is interesting because there is a fair amount of legislators out there who are saying, ‘I don’t understand why the Legislature has to have a piece of this discussion.’ Locals should be able to decide what is best for them moving forward.”
The issue is tied to revenue controls for local government, according to Daniel. He said that over the years the General Assembly has cut local government revenue, but then provided optional sources of funding to make up the lost revenue.
“We have seen that through local optional income taxes and other ways, but one area they have not relinquished control over is the food and beverage tax. So, our caucus has advocated that that could be a regional development tool.”
Having such taxing authority at the regional level, according to Daniel, would provide development funding and allow the Northeast Indiana RDA to “do Regional Cities 2.0” without having to go back to the General Assembly for funding.
Stutsman said he could not speak for state legislators, but believes they are reluctant to grant authority for a food and beverage tax to all municipalities and counties because, “This is a tax. Even I don’t want to raise taxes on anybody. But the reality of what we do here in the community is, things continually get more expensive. The contractors we hire, the materials we have to buy, the employees, what we need to pay them, that continually goes up. If our income doesn’t go up, we are going to have to start dropping major pieces of what the city of Goshen does.”
Baity also supports allowing municipalities local control over adopting such a tax.
“In my opinion, it would be beneficial if the state would pass legislation to do it on their own accord based on local support and passage of local ordinances to put it into place,” he said.
Issues involving the state’s food and beverage tax was the topic of a Senate bill. Sen. Bill 183, authored by Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-District 26, sought a summer study committee to review issues involving the tax.
“It didn’t get a hearing in the House,” Gaskill said of his bill. “It passed pretty handily in the Senate.”
Gaskill said he will try and move the language of the bill into another bill that is still alive in the General Assembly’s conference committee but he says that is a remote possibility.
One of Gaskill’s concerns is making sure the tax revenues that have been approved for specific projects by the General Assembly do not migrate to other projects over time.
“Most of the enabling legislation at the state has specified that if the local unit of government enacts the food and beverage tax, what they are allowed to spend it on,” Gaskill said.
He said his original bill was about a more even distribution in Madison County of such tax funds based on population.
Then the bill expanded to economic development in general to allow schools to use the funds for improvement projects, school safety or vocational education and public safety in general.
Gaskill represents Madison County, which has a food and beverage tax that was originally approved in the 1980s to help pay for a convention center.
“Local residents were told it was going to fund a downtown convention center, which never happened,” Gaskill said. “The law has been changed several times to say how the money can be spent. And it is kind of heavy toward the city of Anderson.
“The population of Anderson is about 42% of the county as of the last census,” Gaskill said, “and they are getting 70% of the revenue. The other thing is that some of the projects being funded with that money, are kind of a stretch to call them economic development. I came in wanting to see some accountability in my county, but with talking to Sen. (Travis) Holdman, I am realizing there is a more comprehensive approach needed on a statewide basis.”
The problem he ran into with his original bill, according to Gaskill, was that Holdman, chairman of the Senate Tax and Fiscal Committee, was not interested in passing legislation that is unique to one county. Holdman, according to Gaskill, changed his bill to authorize a summer study committee.
Gaskill then negotiated with Holdman to add a reporting requirement for cities and counties utilizing a food and beverage tax report to the Department of Local Government Finance how the tax revenue is being spent. That information would then be supplied to the public by the DLGF.
The summer committee would also review if a “corporate approach,” rather than approval of individual tax projects, should be considered by the General Assembly, according to Gaskill.
SUPPORTERS
AIM CEO Matt Greller said the coalition that promotes municipalities in Indiana has long been in favor of the General Assembly giving cities and towns the authority to impose a food and beverage tax.
“Diversifying revenue streams is really important for cities and towns,” Greller said.
The approval of the tax on a city-by-city basis doesn’t make sense to AIM, Greller indicated. “We think if it is good for one community, it is good for every community, and all cities and towns should have that authority,” he said.
While mayors and their organization back the change in tax-granting authority, so does a Goshen business owner.
Myron Bontrager, owner of The Electric Brew restaurant and coffee shop in downtown Goshen, estimated his average customer would pay a nickel more for their purchase. He said those nickels collected from his and other establishments in the city could have a positive cumulative impact on the city’s vitality.
“I suspect that if you have thriving downtowns and thriving destinations, they all have something like that built into it,” Bontrager said. “So, I think there may be a correlation between thriving and a little bit of a tax that can be used to do some of those important little things that each individual business is not going to do, or can do.”
One of Bontrager’s customers, Cliff Miller, a retiree, said the adoption of a 1% food and beverage tax would not have much of an impact on him.
“I don’t think it is that difficult to absorb,” Miller said. “I think the biggest thing would be an explanation of what the projects are; … that is what I think the people want to know the most. I think the people would be more in favor of it if it is within what they would like to see happen.
“I basically live off of Social Security, so my income is very limited, and I wouldn’t have a problem with it.”
