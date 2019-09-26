GOSHEN — Attorneys for an Elkhart woman charged in her husband’s death intend to argue a mental health issue was a factor in the case.
Knesha Carruthers, 33, appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court for a hearing Thursday.
Carruthers is accused of stabbing and killing her husband, Jimmie Lee Gillam, 33, at their home along West Jefferson Street in Elkhart in the early morning hours of July 27. She was arrested later that morning and is now charged with murder.
Carruthers and witnesses told police she stabbed Gillam with a knife she took from their kitchen amid a dispute that had apparently become physical, according to the probable cause affidavit in the case.
One of Carruthers’ two attorneys, Mark Altenhof, filed a notice with the court Sept. 5, stating an argument that Carrurthers acted in self-defense while experiencing battered women’s syndrome as a result of past actions by Gillam, according to the document.
“The defendant was not responsible as a result of mental disease or defect, rendering the defendant unable to appreciate the wrongfulness of the conduct at the time of the crime, and the defendant used justifiable reasonable force,” Altenof wrote in the document.
During the hearing, Judge Michael Christofeno asked whether the notice means the defense team plans to pursue an insanity defense.
Peter Todd, chief public defender and Carruthers’ other attorney, said they’re not putting up a classic insanity defense. He indicated Carruthers isn’t mentally ill, but she was insane at the time Gillam was killed.
Carruthers’ trial remains scheduled to begin Nov. 4, though Todd suggested there’s a possibility the case will need to be rescheduled.
