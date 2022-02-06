On Saturday, blue skies and sunshine made for a perfect day to break out the winter toys.
Snow earlier in the week made it possible for the Elkhart County Snowmobile Club to get out and groom the Miami Snowmobile Trail, which stretches across the county from as far north as Bristol to Millersburg, with trail access to Middlebury, Elkhart, and Goshen.
“The trails are really nice — they’re nice and smooth we’ve been keeping them groomed, so they’re a lot of fun,” said Elkhart County Snowmobile Club board member Ty Plett
Plett describes how the club maintains the trails.
“We have a groomer that is supplied by the State of Indiana that they have us use to smooth or groom the trails,” he said.
In total, according to a map on the www.in.gov website, the trail totals 60 miles in length.
Plett shares some advice for trail users.
“Just stay safe, keep to the right, and beware of on coming snowmobilers,” he said. “We’ve been having a lot of problems with people going off trail and destroying people’s private property. It’s causing some issues, so if stuff like that keeps up it could make our trails stop being a trail.”
Plett offers advice on the proper personal protective gear for riders.
“Always wear a helmet and have the right gear,” he said.
Plett shares his personal experience as a rider.
“I’ve been snowmobiling ever since I was 12,” he said. “My dad was a big snowmobiler and I grew up around him. I’ve been riding snowmobile around the house, finally he brought me out onto the trails, so I’ve been riding pretty much my whole life, whether it was in front of him before I was 12 or by the time I got my own sled.”
For further information about the trail and the ECSC visit www.miamitrail.org/home.html.
