Annual craft show site of art, commerce

Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Periods of rain. Low 47F. ESE winds shifting to SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 47F. ESE winds shifting to SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.