Annual craft show site of art, commerce

GOSHEN — The art of crafting was in full effect at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds early Saturday morning for the kickoff of the annual Hello Holidays Craft Show.
Serving as coordinator for this year’s event was Elkhart resident Mary Edwards, who along with about 40 other crafters, took over the fairgrounds’ Ag Hall building to hawk their wares from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
“This is actually my eighth year of doing the Hello Holidays Craft Show here at the fairgrounds,” Edwards said of the event. “My first craft show, I was in ninth grade. I got out of school to go to my old home town in Bluffton, Indiana, to a week-long fair, and I took my macramé items, sold everything, and came home with $1,050. So from then on, I was hooked.”
While many crafters participate in such shows for the love of the art, Edwards was quick to point out that such work can also be quite lucrative, and a great way to supplement one’s income while doing something you enjoy.
Melissa Pace, a crafter from Mishawaka specializing in the sewing technique known as “tatting,” offered a similar sentiment while taking a moment away from customers shopping her wares Saturday morning.
“Tatting is a knotted lace, and not very many people do it, so I’d say I have a very unique niche in this area,” Pace said of her work. “It’s something that is called a lost art, so I usually bring things to work on at the shows just to help promote it and my love for it, and people seem to really enjoy it.”
Making everything from hand-tatted jewelry to Christmas ornaments, Pace said her work keeps her busy 365 days a year, though in the end, it’s all worth it, both from a creative standpoint and a monetary one.
“It’s actually very lucrative,” Pace said with a smile. “So it’s something I enjoy, something I love and something that I can make some money at. It pays for Christmas!”
For Middlebury’s Shirley Evans, her crafting interests are all over the map, and include everything from Christmas baskets and bookmarks to card holders and sun catchers.
“It’s really just whatever I decide I want to do. If I see something that interests me, then I want to try it. So I try different things,” Evans said of her work. “I’ve been doing this for about five years now, and it keeps me pretty busy for sure. I actually just made eight new things this week, and it took me all week. But the knitted things, I work on those all year, because it gives me something to do in the evenings. So it’s a continual process.”
Mikala Schlabach, a Wakarusa native who just recently got into the crafting game, said her hope is to one day be able to turn her craft work into a full-time gig.
“My specialty is hand lettering and calligraphy, so I don’t do any stencils or anything like (that). I make hand-made cards, and I do water color ... so a little bit of everything,” Schlabach said of her work. “I was actually introduced to it in high school, and so I’ve been doing it for about two years now. I’m currently trying to make it into a business, so I go to many different shows and things like that. This fall, for example, I have like five or six shows I’ll be attending.”
As for crafter Karen Beaver, of Leiters Ford, her work doing craft shows is really just about having a place to share her hobby, and to meet a few friends along the way, of course.
“I love it. It’s a sanity-keeper,” Beaver said of her crafting work, which includes things like wooden signs, door hangers, pillows and embroidery. “I really love my sewing machine, and in the last year and a half or so I just got into woodworking, and I really like it. But I do it because I enjoy it, and I enjoy the people. I’ve made a lot of friends doing craft shows. And as far as the income goes, sure, you can make some money, but because I enjoy what I do, I don’t worry about that too much.”