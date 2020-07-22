GOSHEN — While the midway will be deserted come Friday when the Elkhart County 4-H Fair was scheduled to begin, there will be animals and 4-H’ers on the fairgrounds.
The Elkhart County Purdue Extension, which sponsors 4-H, has created a limited mix of in-person animal shows and virtual contests for educational and craft projects to replace the competitions usually held at the fair. The private event is called the “Summer Showcase.”
The fair’s board of directors canceled the annual event in May.
“The 4-H shows are going to look different than in the past,” said Robert Kelly, Elkhart County Purdue Extension director. “But the quality of the competition, they can expect the same. Judging will be the same, except there won’t be any audience allowed in the arena.”
During the showcase, no more than 250 people can be on the fairgrounds at any one time, Kelly said. Those competing, staffing and judging at the showcase will have to undergo a health screening before they can enter the fairgrounds. That screening will include a body temperature check and health questions.
The only people attending the show will be the 4-H’ers entered in a particular show, their two allowed guests and committee members running the show.
Groups of 4-H’ers will be permitted in arenas during competitions and they must wear face coverings and maintain social distancing standards, Kelly said.
Walton Webcasting will be livestreaming the competitions. Sponsors are underwriting those broadcasts.
Kelly believes the mix of in-person shows and virtual contests will provide a good alternative to the fair.
“We have been in contact with other educators across the state who have hosted in-person shows and done a mixture of what we are doing … just comparing notes and seeing what worked well and didn’t work well and what we can tweak in our plans to make it work well here.”
Most of the educators have said they had a pretty good turnout, according to Kelly, but there were less projects entered virtually than they would have liked.
“We know it is a different year for everyone, so 4-H’ers may have not done as many projects this year,” Kelly said.
The first in-person shows Friday will be the Dairy Club and Goat Club shows.
There will be shows each day through Aug. 1, when the 4-H competition will conclude with the annual Round Robin Showmanship Contests, which requires 4H’ers to show a variety of small and large animal species to earn the coveted championships.
VIRTUAL AUCTION
The COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily wiped away a long tradition of auctioning 4-H animals on the last Friday of the fair. The money raised during the auctions went to the 4-H youth owners. Often groups of people supporting one 4-H’er banded together to provide hefty sums for one animal, champion or not.
According to Purdue Extension Educator Jeff Burbrink, this year’s auction will be held online beginning Aug. 1. The auction will close at noon Aug. 4. The auction will be coordinated by Breeders World.
The money raised during the “premium auction” will still go to individual 4-H’ers, but they will get to keep their animal. Each 4-H member can enter one animal in the auction.
“Registered bidders understand that a premium auction acts as a fundraiser for the 4-H exhibitor and allow the bidder the advertiser/promotion of supporting the 4-H livestock auction,” the Extension’s newsletter about the auction states.
Group bidding is still allowed, but each bidder must register and then add their bid/gift to the lot they want to support, the newsletter information states.
“Rather than bidding, you can do add-ons, to spread your support to numerous 4-Hers,” the newsletter states. “You can search by township, and list the entries from low to high. You can also search for a particular 4-H’ers name. This is ideal way for the support groups to add some balance to the sale.”
Add-ons can be done any time from noon Aug. 1 through noon Aug. 8.
MISSING THE FAIR
Kristy Ambrosen was working in a new capacity for the 4-H fair organization. She was scheduled to coordinate the programming for the fair after being in charge of marketing for a time. Wednesday, instead of tidying up details of fair programs, she was driving a large lawnmower near the main entrance to the fairgrounds as a sign displayed the message that this year’s fair was canceled.
“My job is on hold but I am fortunate enough to have a job here. We are doing all the jobs that need to be done right now. We are just being really flexible,” Ambrosen said about herself and other fair staffers.
The fair draws 180,000 to 200,000 visitors each summer and all types of businesses rely on income from the annual exposition.
“We certainly, unfortunately, are not going to be able to do what we are used to doing, and what we are really good at, and that is having a really big event for the community,” she said.
The local county fairs are suffering just like other fairs and expositions across the country as the pandemic restrictions have shut them down. Ambrosen also said those who provide food, entertainment and exhibits at the fairs are struggling economically as the virus has swept away their livelihoods.
“All of those businesses are just setting idle right now and trying to make ends meet and trying to find ways to be relevant right now,” she said.
