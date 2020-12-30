GOSHEN — At the beginning of 2020, Shirley Myers was excited to join a new euchre group at Courtyard Healthcare Center of Goshen. But then COVID-19 sent Courtyard and other long-term care facilities into lockdown.
That didn’t keep her, nor fellow Courtyard resident Virginia Goachee, from eventually contracting the virus. Neither one of them had any symptoms, though, and recovered after a “three-week vacation” in the COVID ward, Goachee joked during a phone interview Thursday.
Myers, who has been a resident at Courtyard for a year and a half, said at the start of the pandemic, “I thought it would be very short-lived.”
She really doesn’t go out much anyway and moves around in a wheelchair.
“But they took very good care of us,” Myers said of the staff. “We had to stay in our rooms and for a while we had to keep our doors shut.”
A claustrophobe, Myers said, surprisingly being sequestered that way did not bother her.
She has moved three times since the pandemic started. Her original room was incorporated into the COVID unit, she explained.
“They worked so hard to keep us safe,” Myers said.
In November, though, Myers tested positive for the virus. She wasn’t sick though.
Myers explained she has asthma and a breathing problem and the virus “didn’t affect me at all. I was very, very lucky.”
But she was confined to the COVID unit.
“They took such good care of us no matter how tired they were,” she said.
Myers was the owner of the Stop Inn restaurant in downtown Goshen and loved playing cards with some of the customers. So when the euchre group was going to start at Courtyard, she was all in.
Since that didn’t happen because of the pandemic, she keeps herself busy watching TV, doing puzzles, reading books and playing solitaire.
“I try to keep myself active,” she said. And pre-pandemic, she enjoyed the activities Courtyard provided. Now the activity staff tries to find ways to keep residents engaged, including a daily newsletter, which she said she looks forward to.
She also talks to her children — a daughter in Goshen, a son in Elkhart and a son in Pittsburgh. The local ones she speaks to every day.
“They were very concerned basically because of my breathing,” Myers said of learning she had COVID.
A couple of years after her husband passed away five years ago, Myers said she developed asthma and when she was home alone she could not control her cough. Within a few months of being at Courtyard, her cough went away. So she feels fortunate her experience with COVID was not worse.
“I think it’s a very good place to put your parents if you have to,” Myers said. “I just think it’s a great place.”
She likes that all of the staff know residents’ names. That type of friendliness helped get her through the lonely times.
“If you’re here by yourself without a husband or a wife, you get lonesome for hugs and just that sort of thing you’d get at home,” she said.
However, because she had COVID in November, that meant she had immunity for about 90 days, so the staff let her family visit.
“It’s great,” she said. Her two grandchildren who live in Florida came up last Thursday. “I got to hug them.”
Courtyard Healthcare Center Executive Director Brian Cook said they realized in November that after recovering from COVID, these residents should have some freedom while they were immune to the virus. So like Myers, those who recovered in November are allowed to go out on trips and can see family.
Myers said the staff has taken recovered residents to Walmart to shop, to the Shipshewana Lights of Joy and other activities.
According to Cook, the idea didn’t strike the staff until this last outbreak of the virus in November. When they had an outbreak in August, they just kept residents sheltered.
Not realizing it would be safe for those patients until it was past the 90-day immunity window was one of his biggest regrets, he said. Cook would have loved to have given residents that freedom.
ANOTHER POSiTIVE TEST
Goachee, who has lived at the long-term care facility for the past three years, was one of those residents who had COVID in August and recovered.
Like Myers, she never felt sick. She was tested and it came back positive.
“I said, well there must be some mistake because I’m fine,” Goachee said. Her “three-week vacation” had the bonus of being able to see other people since they were all positive. Plus she had treats any time she wanted them.
“It was nice over there,” she said.
Goachee saw a couple of friends in the unit and they were doing quite well, she said.
Even with COVID, Goachee felt like she was living in a protective bubble.
“In the beginning, I was a little bit panicked,” she said. Then she thought the pandemic would be short-lived.
“After a while, I saw the seriousness of it on TV,” Gouchee said.
“For me, I felt protected,” she said of living at The Courtyard. She didn’t have to go out to get food or do anything else that would bring her into contact with other people.
“I haven’t had the worries I’m sure I would have had,” she said, especially since she doesn’t really have family nearby.
“A lot of my family is deceased,” she explained. A few other members of her family live in other parts of the country. They call her or she calls them. She tries to keep in touch with everybody.
“I think my situation is a little bit different,” she said. “It’s fortunate for me. I do feel bad for some of my friends who cannot see their sons and daughters.”
She also misses her friends.
“It is what it is,” Goachee said, “and it won’t last forever. We’re going to be getting the shot.”
Vaccinations of long-term care residents began Monday in Indiana.
She and Myers said they will be getting the vaccine when it is available to them.
The first thing she will do once she is free is to sit back, drink a cup of coffee and watch the news. Really, she said, life will change very little for her.
“I do wish people would see the importance of wearing a mask and social distancing,” Goachee said.
As a former certified nursing assistant, she’s familiar with the virus protocols and knows that they work. She worked at Courtyard for 16 years, which is why she chose to live there.
THE FACILITY
Cook had hopes that Courtyard would remain relatively unscathed through the pandemic when it first started. It wasn’t until August that the virus hit his facility hard.
The national emergency was declared in late January and long-term care facilities got direction beginning in March. They started restricting visitors and implementing security procedures.
“I think most of us thought, this is the way we’ll do things for the next couple of months,” he said. “None of us thought it would last that long.”
Courtyard went up through Memorial Day without any cases and then had one. The female victim survived, he said, and then the facility was COVID-free until August.
“August we got hit pretty good with COVID and that was really a tough time for us,” Cook said. “It took about two months to get out of that outbreak and to have people healthy. We lost a couple of people in August to death. Then it got better. Then it got significantly worse.”
The second wave hit and there were 40 cases in November.
“That changed everything,” Cook said. “That changed our perspective, shook our confidence a bit, and our faith a bit; it really kind of hurt. Then that started to get better and got down to five or six resident cases in late November.”
As of Thursday, Courtyard had 12 cases. That made 216 resident and staff cases total since the beginning of the pandemic. And the infections have been split about 50/50 between staff and residents — 105 residents and 111 staff.
“And that’s what we’ve kind of seen from the beginning,” he said. “They kind of tend to go in tandem. So it’s been a really tough year.”
In looking back, Cook said, not being able to comfort and hug residents was a huge adjustment for staff. They are used to being residents’ support system when their family is not available.
“We can’t love them the way we used to,” he said.
Everything radically changed and none of it in a good way, he said.
“The hardest thing about the pandemic was the uncertainty,” Cook said. “We’ve never known even to this day when it’s going to end. We don’t know how to plan with really no end in sight. That’s a really tough way to live.”
While scheduling staff, he learned that “It’s a marathon, but we don’t know what mile marker we’re on.”
As far as the vaccine, Cook said, “It’s going to take months for the public and new residents and staff, so it could go on through summer. It could have a very long tail and linger for quite some time.”
As for Cook, personally, “It’s been really, really tough. The amount of stress and anxiety and grief are really hard to measure. It’s nothing I have ever experienced before. I cried just about every day.”
That was usually in private because people, he said, are looking at him to lead. He is supposed to be the positive force and muster up the confidence and attitude to lead his group of people.
“It’s exhausting,” he said.
When he goes home at night, he’s not even awake two hours.
“It’s a 24/7 cycle that really just never ends,” he said. “Everyone is looking to me for not only the strength and the courage and the optimism, but for the answers — but I don’t have them.”
No one really has the answers, he pointed out.
There are times this past year where he beat himself up and then realized there was nothing he could do to control the spread of the virus. “It’s been very humbling. On the flip side, I never realized how strong my team was and how committed to caring for our residents and committed to helping each other. I didn’t realize as much as I do now. We’ve all stuck together, every day, pitched in to help.”
The amount of turnover this year has been the least amount in the 10 years he’s been at Courtyard.
Everyone pretty much stayed, he said.
They entered the pandemic with 201 employees and today, 179 of those employees are still there today.
“We’ve had good days and mostly bad days and have all had to step away,” he said. “No one has walked away and they’ve committed to the mission and that’s humbling. We like to consider ourselves family. This year really has been a really good depiction of what a family is. We’ve really grown much, much closer and stronger as a team, even though as individuals we’re weaker because we’ve grown tired. In the meantime, people keep soldiering on. Whatever needs to be done gets done. If this hadn’t happened, I don’t know that I would have that level of appreciation.
“It’s been brutal. It’s been miserable. It does have some positive to it and one of those is you know who’s in the trenches with you and who will stick with you in the tough times. A lot of our staff could have quit and gotten more money to stay home, but that doesn’t mesh with their mission.”
Since the beginning, Cook said about nine out of 10 families have been positive — “far more positive than what you might think.”
Families have donated banners, Christmas gifts and food for the staff, catered in pizza and written thank-you notes.
“They’re just more appreciative of our mission and our dedication to that mission,” he said. “Even though they are not able to engage with their loved one as they are accustomed, they have been extremely understanding of them keeping them safe.”
VISITATIONS ALLOWED
Currently, Courtyard is allowing scheduled indoor visitation, where families can call and book a time.
He knows everyone wants to get back to normal, and visit the beauty shop to get their hair and nails done, to visit with each other and play games, including bingo, and have family nights.
About 60% of the residents are grateful and thankful, while another 20% are frustrated and have cabin fever.
“They’re sad, frustrated and depressed,” Cook said.
Then there are another 20% who do not know the difference other than staff are wearing masks. These residents do not have a lot of family contact or participate in activities, especially those with significant cognitive decline.
“The impact has been less for them than the other two groups,” Cook said.
Among the first things Cook would like to see happen when life can get back to a bit of normalcy is opening the dining hall. “Communal dining is great for residents,” he said. “Not just because they have all sorts of options for food, but the socialization is really, really good for them. They’ve been kind of sequestered in their room for the last nine months. To get back to where three to five people at a table can talk and share, would do wonders for their mental health.”
And it would also improve operations, whereas right now, staff are serving 140 room trays.
The group activities would be next on his list and group outings, especially allowing them to get out and breathe fresh air again. “Many haven’t been out for months,” he said.
“Those three things will restore a lot of normalcy, ... comfort, socialization and quality of life.”
