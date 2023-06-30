Over the past several days, we’ve been living with some of the worst air quality in the world.
According to IQAIR (www.iqair.com/us/world-air-quality-ranking), Chicago had the worst rating in the world Tuesday, and the second worst Wednesday and Thursday. Anyone who has been outside in Goshen this week knows what this has looked and smelled like, and a good number of us have felt the physical effects — sore throat, coughing, head ache, shortness of breath. My clothes had a vague campfire smell after being outside for an hour Tuesday afternoon.
As we know, the poor air quality is due to smoke from wildfires in the Province of Quebec, at least 750 miles northeast of Goshen. As of June 27, more than 100 fires were burning in the province. Smoke from these fires isn’t only affecting us in the Midwest, but also populations in the Northeast, and as far away as islands off of the Atlantic coast of Portugal. We’re experiencing a bit of what New York experienced earlier this spring when fires in New Brunswick sent heavy smoke across the border.
While this isn’t the first time that smoke from northern wildfires has arrived in our part of the world, what has been dramatic is the time of year (relatively early), the volume, and the persistence. I personally don’t remember being able to see and smell smoke from so far away, and in this regard it feels like a new experience.
The volume of smoke we are receiving may very well be new. That’s because as of this week, more area in Canada has burned than in any previous year — and only half of this year is in the books. More than 29,000 square miles have burned in Canada so far, somewhat less than the total area of South Carolina (The Canadian Press). (By contrast, approximately 993 square miles have burned in the US in 2023, per the National Interagency Fire Center.)
The large amount of wildfire in Canada is from burning forests. And in fact, the total area burned has been increasing by decade. Wildfire requires three components: ignition (natural or human), dry fuel (trees or other vegetation), and dry weather. The weather this past spring has been unusually dry, especially in eastern Canada. But the vegetation, the forests, are also increasingly dry, due to the warming climate.
As the atmosphere warms, more moisture is pulled from surface vegetation, leaving forest ecosystems increasingly vulnerable to wildfire. Additionally, the warmer climate creates an increase in lightning strikes, which currently ignite half of all fires in Canada (How wildfires are changing in Canada | CBC News).
While the fires which are sending smoke our way this year seem like an anomaly in the historical context, they may become increasingly regular, along with the smoke. This year’s incidents might more accurately be described as caused by weather — a warm, dry spring — but climate change is a growing factor. Fire seasons in North America, and beyond, are extending earlier into the spring and later into the fall by 30-45 days because of warmer winters and drier vegetation (Wildfires, Once Confined to a Season, Burn Earlier and Longer — The New York Times (nytimes.com)). The warmer the climate becomes — with rising seasonal temperatures and more frequent droughts — the more ideal conditions for fire become.
This is one aspect of what climate change looks and feels like on the global, regional, and local stage.
So, what does this mean for us, in Goshen, and what should we do about it? Obviously, we can’t offer much as far as fire maintenance in Canada. But we can continue to take seriously efforts to curtail greenhouse gas emissions — primarily from burning of fossil fuels — in our private lives and in our work lives. Whatever we can do (mow less, share rides or ride a bike more, insulate buildings, minimize energy use) to reduce our greenhouse gas contributions, is added to the efforts of others, and can lessen the impacts of climate change, such as wildfire, even in another country.
And plant trees.
Trees sequester carbon dioxide. Trees trap particulate matter and other air pollutants. Trees cool the living environment with their shade. The water vapor which trees transpire through their leaves also helps to cool us, and even helps to seed rain. Trees preserve moisture in the ground and above ground level (which we can clearly see in a dry summer like this one: un-watered lawns which feature trees are much greener than un-watered lawns without trees).
Our Tree Canopy Goal of 45% tree cover by 2045 can be part of the work to reduce climate change impacts on the global, regional, and local stage.