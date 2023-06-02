The Goshen Division of Forestry is pruning trees in neighborhoods north of Lincoln Avenue.
This is a continuation of work which began back at the end of February. That first round of work, in the last weeks of winter, was focused only on Oak trees — wounding Oaks during the growing season can leave them vulnerable to a deadly fungal disease called Oak Wilt. The current pruning work, which began a couple weeks ago, picks up the remaining non-Oak trees, including Honey Locust, Hackberry, Kentucky Coffeetree, Persimmon, Sugar and Red Maple, London Planetree, Basswood, Ginkgo, Sweet Gum, and others.
As in the late winter, the trees we are concentrating on are street trees which were planted by various City programs over the past fifteen years. At the time the trees were planted, property owners gave permission or requested the trees be installed.
Some current property owners may not realize that the young street tree in front of their house is still under the City’s care. (In fact, all street trees — within the City’s right-of-way — are eligible for the City’s 50/50 cost-share maintenance program.) There is no cost to property owners for this early-life pruning.
We try to return to newly planted trees every three years for regular pruning, for at least three cycles (9 years). Occasionally we do work on trees for a fourth or fifth cycle if further pruning seems warranted.
Pruning street trees is one way to manage the stresses and demands of growing in an urban setting. First and foremost, good pruning helps the tree to develop a strong structure which it can rely on for decades. A tree with poor structure will develop weak joints, susceptible to breaking or tearing, which then leads to decay.
By “guiding” the tree’s growth to favor strong joint connections and shape, corrective pruning in the early years can dramatically minimize potential wounds and defects which would otherwise spell early demise. Second, pruning can help to remove branches which conflict with people, and are therefore subject to continual abuse. Such branches might be too low, making it hard to mow under a tree, or to pass on a sidewalk, or even on the street.
Often these branches are broken, or bent, or stub cut — all of which are difficult wounds for a tree to heal, and which can lead to decay or disease. A proper prune cut allows the tree to heal in the shortest amount of time and spares it the ongoing human conflict.
As mentioned above, this year we are working in neighborhoods north of Lincoln Avenue. Next year, we will prune in neighborhoods between Lincoln and Plymouth Avenues. The following year we’ll focus on neighborhoods south of Plymouth Avenue.
In 2026 we’ll return to neighborhoods north of Lincoln Avenue again. We have a lot of trees, and a lot of work; we clean up the removed branches as quickly as possible, generally within the same day that they are pruned. This is important work as we move toward our urban tree canopy goal of shading 45% of the city by 2045 — we can’t achieve that goal unless our young trees are in good shape and good health.
In a similar vein, we are working really hard to water newly planted trees. As of the end of May, Elkhart County was listed as “abnormally dry” by the US Drought Monitor. Trees planted last fall and this spring are especially vulnerable to drought stress since their root systems are either undeveloped or damaged in the transplanting process, or both.
This means that they have limited ability to access soil moisture to start with. When the season gets as dry and hot as it has been the past two weeks, newly planted trees struggle to stay hydrated; leaves which formed this spring will wilt, then brown, and fall off. Regular watering will keep this from happening, allowing a newly planted tree to easily ingest the water it needs for growing new roots and maintaining its food-producing leaves.
It is important to understand that even if a tree’s leaves have wilted or even browned it is not necessarily dead. Wilted leaves indicate that the tree is stressed, and trying to conserve moisture. Regular watering — a slow trickle from a hose for 45 minutes, three times a week — can revive a drought-stressed tree.
We have a wonderful volunteer corps which helps us to water nearly 500 newly planted trees across Goshen this summer. They work with us each morning during the work week for about four hours, filling water bags at each of these trees. This work is also essential to our canopy goal — without water, these trees will never get established, nor provide us any shade.
If you have questions about pruning or watering, please email us at environmental@goshencity.com.