Here is an interesting tree planting opportunity.
The National Arbor Day Foundation is teaming up with NIPSCO (Northern Indiana Public Service Company — our local energy provider) to offer 75 trees to Goshen residents through the Energy-Saving Trees Program. The Arbor Day Foundation created the Energy-Saving Trees Program to help utilities distribute trees to customers as a way to reduce costs and emissions associated with energy consumption.
The 75 trees are available on a first-come-first-serve basis, and are limited to one tree per Goshen address. They will typically be 4-6 feet tall.
Four different tree species are being offered through this program: Shadblow Serviceberry, Silky Dogwood, American Hornbeam, and Tulip Tree. The Serviceberry and Dogwood trees flower in the spring and are small stature, understory trees (10-15 feet tall at maturity). The Serviceberry produces edible, purple berries in June. The Hornbeam is also a small stature tree with smooth, silver-gray bark, similar in many ways to a miniature Beech tree. Tulip tree will grow to be a large shade tree, up to 70 feet tall, creating pale orange flowers in its crown in late spring.
Reserving one of these trees can only be done online.
So here’s how it works. Type this link into a computer’s web browser: www.arborday.org/nipsco. This link will take you to the Energy-Saving Trees website for NIPSCO. On the first page there will be a short video explaining the program and its benefits, as well as a window to type in the Goshen address where you would like to plant one of these trees.
The website will then locate the address, and ask you to outline your house. There is a short video tutorial describing how to do this with the online tool which is provided. This tool is very easy to use, and also easy to make corrections with. The outline allows the program to calculate the footprint of the house and make some estimates about energy and seasonal position of the sun.
The next window allows you to select the species of tree for your site. Again, there is a helpful video that explains how to select a tree, and how to position it at your site for the maximum energy benefits. Use the tool to place the selected tree in various locations around your house, while calculating the amount of energy savings per year.
In this way, the tool helps to guide in finding the most effective location for the tree. The tool allows you to explore your site with all four different species so that you can see which offer the most benefits, while paying attention to other factors such as overhead utilities, various structures, and proximity to the house. Once you’ve decided on a tree species, the tool will provide some projected benefits for the tree as it grows.
The last window allows you to provide basic contact information as a way to confirm the tree reservation. There is also a short video here with some advice about planting. This window includes the important information about when and where to receive your reserved tree: Nov. 5, at the Rieth Interpretive Center, 410 W. Plymouth Ave., Goshen.
Representatives from NIPSCO will be on hand that day to help coordinate the distribution of these trees. This date was purposefully chosen to coincide with the Trees For Goshen tree distribution, also at the Rieth Center. So it will be important for recipients of the Arbor Day/NIPSCO trees to specify this when you come to receive your tree.
NIPSCO has become an important sponsor of Goshen’s annual Arbor Day celebration in April, distributing trees to the entire sixth grade class, and contributing larger trees as planting dedications. NIPSCO’s inclusion of Goshen in this program represents another step of support for our urban forest and our Urban Tree Canopy Goal of 45% tree coverage.
Using trees to reduce energy consumption doesn’t happen all at once, but it is one of the most important ways to work toward energy reductions. As trees grow, they create more direct shade onto buildings, keeping them cooler in the summer, requiring less energy for climate control.
Even trees which don’t directly shade buildings help to cool the ambient air temperature, which can reduce summer energy use. As our summers become warmer, the energy-saving value of trees will only increase.
Now is a good time to plant.