May is National Bike Month, and this past week has been the National Bike to work week.
Of course, biking to any destination — not just work — shouldn’t be limited to just this one week or just this one month. But naming May as National Bike Month is a way to draw attention to biking and how much can be done on a bike.
I try to bike to work most days. I do it largely because I can: I have a functioning bike, and I live close enough to work that its manageable. I also do it because biking is a fossil-fuel-free way to get around. Last fall I started taking a longer way home in order to get a little extra exercise. And while this is certainly an added benefit, I’ve discovered that what I most enjoy is seeing the land that I move through.
On Thursday I biked up the millrace bikepath. There were duck families with ducklings swimming along the bank, and geese families with goslings. The red-wing blackbirds and swallows were skimming across the water. Turtles sunned themselves on a few branches floating in the race. I passed two kayakers, and several other bikers, as well as walkers.
I turned east onto Washington St., and biked through downtown. I love seeing the honey locusts leafing out in spring, up and down Main St., the color of the leaves deepening from yellow to full green. There were plenty of people out, sitting at the outdoor tables and benches, walking along the street.
I stopped at the jewelers to get my daughter’s watch fixed — in and out under five minutes. Then I continued east, skipping over to Lincoln Ave., under the US 33 overpass, over the train tracks and onto the Pumpkinvine Trail at Ideal Lawnmower.
From Abshire Park, I pedaled north across Lincoln Ave. onto the main route of the Pumpkinvine. This is my favorite part of the entire Pumpkinvine Trail. On a mild, sunny day like Thursday, I hardly noticed that I was biking uphill the whole way to County Road 28 – the beauty of the woods on either side is really the only thing I could pay attention to.
The long, green tunnel of trees that arched overhead, and disappeared around the bend, kept pulling me along. There are large, old red oaks and white oaks along this section of trail, along with cherry and sassafras and silver maple. On the forest floor, the mayapples were at their peak, their broad umbrella leaves spreading over the ground with flashes of white blossoms peaking from underneath every now and then.
Nearby in the woods, I heard the distinct call of a pileated woodpecker, the largest of all the woodpeckers in our forests. As I began to bike past the Butts Lake overlook, a flickering of yellow and black crossed the path ahead of me — the first swallowtail butterfly I’ve seen this year.
At C.R. 28 I turned west, biking on the road. The wind usually hits me in the face at this point in my ride — which can be a trial in January — but Thursday it was at my back. That was glorious, especially as I came down the hill toward the intersection with C.R. 22. I really like this part of my ride, too, because I can see Butts Lake again from here, to the south, and can get a real sense of the size of the valley it sits in.
Ten thousand years ago, the whole valley would have been filled with this lake, holding the meltwater from vanished glaciers. I try to imagine what that ancient lake must have looked like, what all the ecosystem might have supported. I wonder what the earliest people thought the first time they saw this lake.
I crossed C.R. 22, still heading west, up hills, and then down again to another of the old kettle ponds where frogs were singing, just before it turns south and becomes Zollinger Road. I took Zollinger all the way to Middlebury Road, and turned southwest, back into town. At the top of Middlebury Road I could see all of downtown and the Courthouse below, with tree canopy softening all the edges, looking green and healthy.
I moved pretty quickly downhill, and turned north onto Seventh Street, briefly, before turning west again on E. Oakridge Avenue. Oakridge led me straight to Walnut Park, and the massive red oak, that I simply call Big Red, which has been growing there along N. Sixth St. since before there was a N. Sixth Street.
I followed Oakridge Ave. across North Main Street, through Oakridge Park, across Rock Run Creek, and through Oakridge Cemetery. By the time I got home I was breathing hard, but feeling good.
Get on a bike, if you can. Come and join the Women’s Bike Ride June 21, at 2 p.m.
For more information, visit goshenindiana.org/blog/registration-open-for-womens-bike-ride.