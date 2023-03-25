Earlier this week I was struck by an article in the news about lack of water on the Navajo Nation reservation in the southwestern US. More than 170,000 people who live there do not have access to clean and reliable drinking water, the article noted.
In contrast, water runs across the land here, and pools in any low spot. Here in Elkhart County, we’ve always had water.
We are projected to have plenty of water well into the future. The Indiana Climate Change Impact Assessment from Purdue University demonstrates an already increasing amount of precipitation since the middle of the last century, with models projecting that continued trend throughout this century. By the 2050s, Elkhart County is projected to receive sixteen percent more spring rainfall than in the past. In fact, as I write, it is raining.
We are water wealthy. In a warming world with increasing water disparity, we are likely to become even more water wealthy. This is a reality which deserves our care and attention.
Over the past several months the City has been engaged in a series of public meetings, focus groups and surveys as a means for gathering critical input for creating a Growth Strategy. This is being done in recognition that as a community we are entering a crucial moment in our history with regards to the land we live in. The easiest places to develop — to build basic water, sewer and road infrastructures — have been occupied. Changing climate and environment make past growth practices uncertain or useless. And at the same time, people continue to arrive in Goshen looking for housing and work.
Knowing that there are parts of the world — including in our very own country — where people don’t have enough water, and knowing that the changing climate will make parts of the world — including some in our own country — even more difficult to live in, I wonder how many people will view Elkhart County and Goshen as a place to settle. Looking at charts, I see that Goshen’s population has increased by ten thousand since 1990, and the County’s population by fifty thousand in the same thirty year period.
I’m not a social scientist or demographer or an immigration specialist, but I have to imagine that as people in water-stressed parts of the US and the wider world look for a new place to live, ours is going to be attractive. It’s not hard at all for me to imagine our populations growing at an even faster rate over the next thirty years, and beyond, than in the previous three decades.
Planning and preparing for these people is indeed necessary. I think we are uniquely positioned to both receive these people and to reinvigorate the ecosystems which sustain us.
Water is the essential ingredient for growing a vibrant, self-sustaining ecosystem. As already noted, we’ve got that, and then some. This is why people will come. But I think we need to change our relationship to all of this water.
We typically see it as a problem, and have spent the past two hundred years tiling and draining and dredging our land and our waterways in order to move the water away as quickly as possible. These practices have in many ways actually made us more flood prone, particularly downstream.
We need to understand our water as treasure rather than trouble. If more people are on the way, we are going to need the water, in order to care for all our needs. I believe we need to hold as much water in place as possible, to hold it on the land, to help it infiltrate naturally, recharging ground water and aquifers, filling ponds, wetlands, marshes and fens, along with tree wells, retention basins, raingardens and rainbarrels. We’ll need to give our floodplains the elbow room which they need to function properly.
This means dedicating space for water. Which also means dedicating greenspace for increased biodiversity and tree canopy. At the same time, more people means more housing and workspace.
Which in turn means we will need to preserve space for food and clean energy production. Transportation requires space. And we need room for recreation, to enjoy the natural world. These are a lot of demands, which a 20th century development model struggles to accommodate.
We don’t live in the 20th century anymore. We understand the consequences of that development model: we are living into those consequences. We can adopt a 21st century model, a model which looks with clear eyes at how our relationship to our ecosystem will evolve and be enriched.
We need a model which creatively prepares to welcome more people into our midst, built on the confidence that there is plenty for all of us, human and non-human, and that we are all members of an abundant community.