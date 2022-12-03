We’re in the season of thanks and gratitude, so this is a good time for the Department of Environmental Resilience to recognize the great generosity of so many Goshen residents during 2022.
I want to start by noting the many contributions of students. Elementary students helped with tree planting at Prairie View, West Goshen, Chamberlain, Parkside, and Waterford Elementary Schools. Bethany Christian 3rd graders (Karin Fast) helped plant a tree at the Goshen Dog Park. Intermediate and Junior High School students helped plant a tree at each of those schools.
And Goshen High students (Ali Gotwals) planted a couple trees at that campus. Furthermore, Goshen High biology students (Matt Katzer, Catherine Wohlford) put in hours of work removing invasive honeysuckle, privet and burning bush in the forest south of the Rieth Interpretive Center; and Bethany Christian High students spent hours weeding the Public Orchard at Abshire Park and removing invasive Tree of Heaven (Josh Weaver), and bagging 300 trees (Amy Thut) for giveaway at the Arbor Day Celebration.
Goshen College students were not to be outdone. They also removed lots of invasive plant species and unloaded a delivery of 240 trees (Merrill Krabill); spent two Saturday mornings working with Trees For Goshen to remove invasive plant species and to plant trees (Paul Meyer Reimer); and organized a series of public seminars to discuss different environmental issues affecting us locally and globally (Jonathan Schramm, Lisa Nalliah, Adhika Ezra, Alena Miller, Liam Elias). Conrad Liechty, a GC junior, spent the fall semester writing a blog series about the Department of Environmental Resilience: goshenindiana.org/e-blog.
Our April Arbor Day Celebration at the County Courthouse would not have been possible without volunteers. They helped set up tables, chairs, sound equipment, signs, decorations, trash and recycling containers, gave trees away, directed traffic, and answered lots of questions: Becky Gute, Diane Hertzler, Lauren Grant, Terran Kingsley, Ben Jacobs, Aidan Friesen, Emily Wenger, Eric and Elisa Kurtz, Mark Daniels, Taylor Stansbury, Becky Helmuth, Dan Moore, Marlene Whitmer, Jaime Applegate, Joryn Yoder, and Lydia, Anja and Eli Martin.
The Goshen Tree Board put in a lot of time planning Arbor Day (as well as implementing the day of). They also organized the giveaway of roughly 600 trees to Bethany and Goshen High School seniors.
Additionally, they give two hours a month to meeting and discussing other issues related to our urban forest. These people are the backbone of our community forestry efforts: Greg Imbur, Erin Floyd, Ryan Smith, Melanie Helmuth, Emma Conrad, Doug Yoder, and Samara Cleveland.
If Tree Board is the backbone, then our tree-watering volunteers are the lifeblood of our community forest. This past summer 16 volunteers distributed 34,350 gallons of water to young trees across Goshen. They spent a cumulative 238 hours between June and September making sure these new trees are well-established for a long life.
Thanks to Christine Guth, Larry Rupp, Jay Detweiler, Doug Yoder (1), Doug Yoder (2), Galen Hershberger, Walter Schmucker, Bill Miller, Anne Birky, Don Jantzi, Leonard Beechy, Stan King, Jane Stoltzfus Buller, Patricia Nuyken, Stephen Hollenberger, and Ned Kauffman.
Trees For Goshen is the muscle behind our community forest. This group of volunteers meet monthly to plan and organize tree planting, fundraising, tree care and forest care projects to benefit private property owners. Their efforts have had steady progress over the years, and this fall saw a record tree-planting campaign of 240 trees.
These trees, and the work to care for them and plant them, is paid for entirely by donation. Trees For Goshen member volunteers are Joey Gibson, Kathleen Jones, Mattie Lehman, Jesse Stoltzfus, Melanie Helmuth, Michael Genau, Jonathan Corbin, and Elena Fischer. Randall Miller Jacobs is an honorary volunteer member.
The Mayor’s Environmental Advisory Committee gives important insight and guidance on various issues, from electric vehicles to solid waste to solar energy. Leah Thill, Glen Gilbert, James Loewen, Kathleen Jones, Paul Steury, AJ Delgadillo, Lew Naylor, Phil Metzler, and Briza Tayagua-Delgado are much appreciated.
Many other volunteers have done important work for our environment this year. Ruth Kauffman and Mary Kauffman Kennel planted and weeded around native perennial plants at the new water feature at the Rieth Interpretive Center. Ellen Maury weeded around the 200+ red oak seedlings beginning life at the City Nursery. Dave Gerber, BJ Miller, Vernon King, and Anne Birky inventoried 1,461 trees on the Greencroft Goshen campus. Doug Yoder helped put on and remove water bags around more than 300 trees. John Keller cared for trees at Fidler Pond Park.
I also want to acknowledge the work of two AmeriCorps service members, Shae Dirks and Acadia Imhoff. They have been with us for several months already, and will work with our Department through August of next year. Shae is working on non-motorized transportation, community biking, the Mirth Christmas-tree project among other things. Acadia is dedicated to the Public Orchard project and forestry work. Their time and energy have already been invaluable.
We live in an incredibly generous community. I believe this generosity is a mirror of the endless abundance our ecosystem gifts to us.