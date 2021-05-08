GOSHEN [mdash] Doris B. Weaver, 87, of Goshen, died at 1:51 p.m., Wednesday, May 5, at her daughter's residence after a short illness. She was born on Nov. 12, 1933, to Ezra and Lydia (Bauman) Martin in Nappanee, and lived in the surrounding area her entire life. On Oct. 17, 1954, Doris marr…