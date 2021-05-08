GOSHEN — Between Shanklin and Mullet parks there is a trail, aptly named the Shanklin-Mullet Trail, where walkers can enjoy the scenery and find a variety of wildlife.
Between the two parks is the Elkhart River. A footbridge crosses the river, and those with a keen eye might spy a few turtles sunning themselves on a log.
Mullet Park has no parking area. Guests either have to access the park from the sidewalk along Indiana Avenue or park at Shanklin Park and walk the trail.
Here are some of the sights Goshen News photographer Joseph Weiser found Tuesday.
