Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO NOON EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots gales. Waves 6 to 11 feet expected. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...From 5 AM to noon EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
50 years in health: lab tech discusses other options in medical industry
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Online Poll
Would you like to see the Goshen event honoring Indigenous Peoples Day be an annual event?
On Oct. 11, Goshen hosted its first Indigenous Peoples Day event at the Goshen Theater. The event is sponsored by Goshen’s Community Relations Commission, and involved many groups, including the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma and the Miami Ribbon Work and Rooting Through Corn groups. Would you like to see the Goshen event honoring Indigenous Peoples Day be an annual event?
You voted: