2021 Fair was Well Attended with three Single Day Attendance Records Broken
The Elkhart County 4-H Fair held it’s first Fair since 2019 and welcomed 187,545 guests during the nine-day event, July 23-31. This year’s attendance was up slightly from the 2019 Fair’s attendance of 183,646.
Warm temperatures potentially dampened attendance during the middle of the week. However, single day attendance records were broken on Friday, July 23, Saturday, July 24 and Friday, July 30.
Friday, July 23 – 15,950
Saturday, July 24 – 19,429
Sunday, July 25 – 25,000
Monday, July 26 – 15,873
Tuesday, July 27 – 16,388
Wednesday, July 28 – 21,231
Thursday, July 29 – 21,528
Friday, July 30 – 28,427
Saturday, July 31 – 23,719
Initial feedback from food and carnival vendors indicates unusually high spending this year on fair food and midway rides and increased time spent on the grounds by guests.
Sold out grandstand events included ZZ Top, evening Tractor Pull, evening Rodeo, and the Demolition Derby.
“I think everything went very well. I was very pleased with the attendance as well as with how our team was able to pick right back up after being off for a year,” says Fair Board President Trent Hostetler.
###
About Elkhart County 4-H Fair
The Elkhart County 4-H & Agricultural Exposition, Inc. is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to the development of youth and promotion of agriculture in Elkhart County, Indiana. The Fairgrounds is comprised
