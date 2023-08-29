RABBITS

American Blue Junior Buck (AM)

Laura Haywood — Blue Ribbon

American Blue Junior Doe (AM)

Sarah Haywood — Lavender Ribbon

American White Junior Buck (AM)

Laura Haywood — Best of Variety

American White Junior Doe (AM)

Sarah Haywood — Blue Ribbon

American Fuzzy Lop Broken Junior Buck (FL)

Kayleena Igney — Best of Variety

American Fuzzy Lop Broken Senior Buck (FL)

Kayleena Igney — Purple Ribbon

Samantha Fackelman — Blue Ribbon

Reese Igney — Blue Ribbon

American Fuzzy Lop Broken Senior Doe (FL)

Kayleena Igney — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Junia Stutzman — Blue Ribbon

Hailey Kinsinger — Blue Ribbon

American Fuzzy Lop Solid Junior Doe (FL)

Kayleena Igney — Purple Ribbon

Samantha Fackelman — Blue Ribbon

American Fuzzy Lop Solid Senior Buck (FL)

Kayleena Igney — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Reese Igney — Blue Ribbon

American Fuzzy Lop Solid Senior Doe (FL)

Wyatt Miller — Best of Variety

Kayleena Igney — Blue Ribbon

Angora, English Colored Senior Doe (AE)

Mylah Vu — Angora, English Best of Breed

Angora, English White Senior Buck (AE)

Mylah Vu — Angora, English Best Opposite Breed

Angora, French Colored Senior Buck (AF)

Mylah Vu — Best of Variety

Angora, French Colored Senior Doe (AF)

David Yutzy — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Angora, Satin Colored Senior Doe (AE)

David Yutzy — Multi-color Ribbon

David Yutzy — Blue Ribbon

Argente Brun, Sr buck

Cora Kniesly — Lavender Ribbon

Argente Brun, Sr Doe

Silas Stutzman — Multi-color Ribbon

Cora Kniesly — Blue Ribbon

Britannia Petite, Black Junior Doe (BP)

Norah Yutzy — Multi-color Ribbon

Britannia Petite, Broken Junior Doe (BP)

Norah Yutzy — Purple Ribbon

Californian 6

Megan Mikel — Multi-color Ribbon

Californian Senior Buck (CA)

Amelia Green — Purple Ribbon

Californian Senior Doe (CA)

Hannah Snyder — Lavender Ribbon

Champagne d’Argent Senior Buck (CD)

Neila Rumfelt — Champagne d’Argent Best of Breed

Chinchilla, American Junior Buck (AC)

Andrew Imel — Multi-color Ribbon

Andrew Imel — Blue Ribbon

Chinchilla, American Senior Buck (AC)

Bradley Steele — Purple Ribbon

Owen Bustamante — Blue Ribbon

Cinnamon Senior Buck (CN)

Autumn Miller — Best of Variety

Cinnamon Senior Doe (CN)

Autumn Miller — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Crème d’Argent Senior Buck (CR)

Ava Yeater — Lavender Ribbon

Crème d’Argent Senior Doe (CR)

Ava Yeater — Multi-color Ribbon

Amelia Green — Blue Ribbon

Dutch, Black Junior Doe (DT)

Leland Bullins — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Leland Bullins — Blue Ribbon

Dutch, Black Senior Buck (DT)

Aidan Bustamante — Best of Variety

Leland Bullins — Blue Ribbon

Dutch, Gray Junior Doe (DT)

Neila Rumfelt — Best of Variety

Dutch, Steel Junior Buck (DT)

Grace DeMauro — Best of Variety

Dutch, Tortoise Junior Buck (DT)

Noelle Fry — Purple Ribbon

Noelle Fry — Blue Ribbon

Dutch, Tortoise Senior Buck (DT)

Noelle Fry — Best of Variety

Wyatt Dunsmore — Blue Ribbon

Wyatt Dunsmore — Blue Ribbon

Dutch, Tortoise Senior Doe (DT)

Noelle Fry — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Wyatt Dunsmore — Blue Ribbon

Wyatt Dunsmore — Blue Ribbon

Dwarf Hotot, Black, Blue or Chocolate Junior Buck (DH)

Anna Yutzy — Purple Ribbon

Anna Yutzy — Blue Ribbon

Landon Holdeman — Blue Ribbon

Dwarf Hotot, Black, Blue or Chocolate Junior Doe (DH)

Landon Holdeman — Dwarf Hotot Best Opposite Breed

Madison Holdeman — Blue Ribbon

Landon Holdeman — Blue Ribbon

Dwarf Hotot, Black, Blue or Chocolate Senior Buck (DH)

Landon Holdeman — Dwarf Hotot Best of Breed

Anna Yutzy — Blue Ribbon

Madison Holdeman — Blue Ribbon

Dwarf Hotot, Black, Blue or Chocolate Senior Doe (DH)

Avery Johnson — Purple Ribbon

Landon Holdeman — Blue Ribbon

Madison Holdeman — Blue Ribbon

English Lop, Solid Junior Buck (EL)

Haley Sigman — Best of Variety

Abraham Huber — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Abraham Huber — Blue Ribbon

Flemmish Giant, Blue Senior Doe (FG)

Tai Vu — Blue Ribbon

Flemmish Giant, Fawn Senior Buck (FG)

Kody Sprague — Best of Variety

Logan Cook — Blue Ribbon

Flemmish Giant, Light Gray Junior Doe (FG)

Madison Johnson — Purple Ribbon

Flemmish Giant, Light Gray Senior Buck (FG)

Allison Russell — Purple Ribbon

Ella Lantz — Blue Ribbon

Allison Russell — Blue Ribbon

Tai Vu — Blue Ribbon

Flemmish Giant, Light Gray Senior Doe (FG)

Allison Russell — Blue Ribbon

Flemmish Giant, Steel Senior Buck (FG)

Tai Vu — Purple Ribbon

Flemmish Giant, Steel Senior Doe (FG)

Allison Russell — Best of Variety

French Lop, Broken 6

Leah Yutzy — French Lop Best Opposite Breed

Leah Yutzy — Blue Ribbon

French Lop, Broken Senior Buck (FL)

Leah Yutzy — Blue Ribbon

French Lop, Solid 6

Leah Yutzy — Purple Ribbon

French Lop, Solid Junior Doe (FL)

Sadie Beasy — Purple Ribbon

Sadie Beasy — Blue Ribbon

Sadie Beasy — Blue Ribbon

French Lop, Solid Senior Buck (LF)

Leah Yutzy — Purple Ribbon

Leah Yutzy — Blue Ribbon

Sadie Beasy — Blue Ribbon

Audrey Lantz — Blue Ribbon

French Lop, Solid Senior Doe (LF)

Sadie Beasy — French Lop Best of Breed

Sadie Beasy — Blue Ribbon

Leah Yutzy — Blue Ribbon

Harlequin, Japanese Junior Buck (HR)

Allison Steele — Best Opposite Sex of Group

Shannon Parcell — Blue Ribbon

Adelaide Yacks — Blue Ribbon

Harlequin, Japanese Junior Doe (HR)

Tucker Baber — Purple Ribbon

Harlequin, Japanese Senior Doe (HR)

Madison Johnson — Best of Variety

Cameron Dill — Purple Ribbon

Gabrielle Kantz — Blue Ribbon

Harlequin, Magpie Junior Buck (HR)

Neila Rumfelt — Best Opposite Sex of Group

Tatum Baber — Blue Ribbon

Shelby Cripe — Blue Ribbon

Laynee Peffley — Blue Ribbon

Ellie Baber — Blue Ribbon

Harlequin, Magpie Junior Doe (HR)

Kaiden Peffley — Purple Ribbon

Harlequin, Magpie Senior Doe (HR)

Weston Dunsmore — Best of Group

Havana, Black Junior Buck (HV)

Silas Stutzman — Purple Ribbon

David Yutzy — Blue Ribbon

Havana, Black Junior Doe (HV)

Silas Stutzman — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

David Yutzy — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

David Yutzy — Blue Ribbon

Havana, Black Senior Buck (HV)

Jessica Dill — Best of Variety

Havana, Black Senior Doe (HV)

David Yutzy — Purple Ribbon

Olivia DeMauro — Blue Ribbon

Havana, Blue Junior Buck (HV)

Silas Stutzman — Best of Variety

Silas Stutzman — Blue Ribbon

Havana, Broken Junior Doe (HV)

David Yutzy — Purple Ribbon

Leah Yutzy — Blue Ribbon

Silas Stutzman — Blue Ribbon

Havana, Broken Senior Buck (HV)

Olivia DeMauro — Best of Variety

Silas Stutzman — Blue Ribbon

David Yutzy — Blue Ribbon

Norah Yutzy — Blue Ribbon

Havana, Broken Senior Doe (HV)

Silas Stutzman — Purple Ribbon

Havanna, Lilac Senior Buck (HV)

Kaitlyn Smith — Best of Variety

Himalayan, Black Junior Doe (HL)

Leah Yutzy — Best of Variety

Himalayan, Black Senior Buck (HL)

Elliannah Diamond — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Elizabeth Kantz — Blue Ribbon

Elliannah Diamond — Blue Ribbon

Himalayan, Black Senior Doe (HL)

Cora Kniesly — Purple Ribbon

Cora Kniesly — Purple Ribbon

Himalayan, Blue Junior Doe (HL)

Cora Kniesly — Purple Ribbon

Himalayan, Blue Senior Buck (HL)

Cora Kniesly — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Elizabeth Kantz — Blue Ribbon

Elizabeth Kantz — Blue Ribbon

Himalayan, Blue Senior Doe (HL)

Elizabeth Kantz — Best of Variety

Elizabeth Kantz — Blue Ribbon

Himalayan, Chocolate Senior Buck (HL)

Elliannah Diamond — Best of Variety

Elizabeth Kantz — Blue Ribbon

Cora Kniesly — Blue Ribbon

Elizabeth Kantz — Blue Ribbon

Himalayan, Lilac Senior Buck (HL)

Elizabeth Kantz — Best of Variety

Elliannah Diamond — Blue Ribbon

Elliannah Diamond — Blue Ribbon

Himalayan, Lilac Senior Doe (HL)

Cora Kniesly — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Holland Lop, Broken Junior Buck (LH)

Hanna Ellett — Purple Ribbon

Hanna Ellett — Blue Ribbon

Amelia Goeglein — Blue Ribbon

Kylie Pressler — Blue Ribbon

Kylie Pressler — Blue Ribbon

Holland Lop, Broken Junior Doe (LH)

Kayleena Igney — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Hanna Ellett — Blue Ribbon

Holland Lop, Broken Senior Buck (LH)

Alyson Snyder — Best of Variety

Paige Collins — Blue Ribbon

Hanna Ellett — Blue Ribbon

Kayleena Igney — Blue Ribbon

Kailey N Riegsecker — Blue Ribbon

Holland Lop, Broken Senior Doe (LH)

Kayleena Igney — Purple Ribbon

Madilyn Collins — Blue Ribbon

Kylie Pressler — Blue Ribbon

Holland Lop, Solid Junior Buck (LH)

Kylie Pressler — Purple Ribbon

Brinnley Ellett — Blue Ribbon

Holland Lop, Solid Senior Buck (LH)

Makennzie Ellett — Best of Variety

Kayleena Igney — Blue Ribbon

Hanna Ellett — Blue Ribbon

Hanna Ellett — Blue Ribbon

Holland Lop, Solid Senior Doe (LH)

Kayleena Igney — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Hanna Ellett — Blue Ribbon

Kailey N Riegsecker — Blue Ribbon

Kylie Pressler — Blue Ribbon

Jersey Wooly, Broken Senior Buck (JW)

Ahavah Huber — Jersey Wooly Best of Breed

Jersey Wooly, Broken Senior Doe (JW)

Jillian Sweetser — Jersey Wooly Best Opposite Breed

Lilac Junior Buck (LI)

Mason Zarse — Purple Ribbon

Mason Zarse — Blue Ribbon

Zach Shearer — Blue Ribbon

Lilac Junior Doe (LI)

Mason Zarse — Purple Ribbon

Mason Zarse — Blue Ribbon

Lilac Senior Buck (LI)

Mason Zarse — Best Opposite Sex of Group

Lilac Senior Doe (LI)

Jessie Price — Multi-color Ribbon

Lionhead, Seal

Madilyn Thwaits — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Lionhead, Tortoise Senior Buck (LD)

Wyatt Miller — Best of Variety

Nellie Martin — Lavender Ribbon

Kristen Metzler — Multi-color Ribbon

Joel Metzler — Blue Ribbon

Brianna Stark — Blue Ribbon

Kylie Pressler — Multi-color Ribbon

Mini Lop, Broken Junior Buck (ML)

Natalie Boocher — Purple Ribbon

Natalie Boocher — Blue Ribbon

Savannah Kliewer — Blue Ribbon

Elizabeth Kantz — Blue Ribbon

Mini Lop, Broken Junior Doe (ML)

Savannah Kliewer — Purple Ribbon

Wyatt Miller — Blue Ribbon

Wyatt Miller — Blue Ribbon

Wyatt Miller — Blue Ribbon

Mini Lop, Broken Senior Buck (ML)

Natalie Boocher — Best of Variety

Savannah Kliewer — Blue Ribbon

Madalyn Miller — Blue Ribbon

Lauren Keck — Blue Ribbon

Mini Lop, Broken Senior Doe (ML)

Annelise Green — Purple Ribbon

Annabella Higley — Blue Ribbon

Savannah Kliewer — Blue Ribbon

Savannah Kliewer — Blue Ribbon

Mini Lop, Solid Junior Buck (ML)

Lauren Keck — Purple Ribbon

Savannah Kliewer — Blue Ribbon

Addison Keck — Blue Ribbon

Mini Lop, Solid Junior Doe (ML)

Lauren Keck — Purple Ribbon

Lauren Keck — Blue Ribbon

Savannah Kliewer — Blue Ribbon

Zoe Nisley — Blue Ribbon

Addison Keck — Blue Ribbon

Faith Keene — Blue Ribbon

Mini Lop, Solid Senior Buck (ML)

Natalie Boocher — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Natalie Boocher — Blue Ribbon

Savannah Kliewer — Blue Ribbon

Gracie Fackelman — Blue Ribbon

Mini Lop, Solid Senior Doe (ML)

Natalie Boocher — Best of Variety

Savannah Kliewer — Blue Ribbon

Savannah Kliewer — Blue Ribbon

Mini Rex, Black (Self) Senior Buck (MR)

Ethan Dill — Best of Variety

Mini Rex, Blue (Self) Junior Doe (MR)

Olatundun Busari — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Mini Rex, Blue (Self) Senior Buck (MR)

Addison Witmer — Best of Variety

Mini Rex, Broken Senior Buck (MR)

Camdyn Borkholder — Blue Ribbon

Mini Rex, Broken Senior Doe (MR)

Addison Witmer — Best of Variety

Khloe Witmer — Blue Ribbon

Mini Rex, Castor (Agouti) Senior Doe (MR)

Kate Wendzonka — Best of Variety

Weston Dunsmore — Blue Ribbon

Kate Wendzonka — Blue Ribbon

Mini Rex, Otter (Tan) Senior Buck (MR)

Ingrid Lund — Best of Variety

Ingrid Lund — Blue Ribbon

Ethan Dill — Blue Ribbon

Brayden Dale — Blue Ribbon

Cameron Dill — Blue Ribbon

Mini Rex, Otter (Tan) Senior Doe (MR)

Olivia Reames — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Olivia Reames — Blue Ribbon

Olivia Reames — Blue Ribbon

Addison Witmer — Blue Ribbon

Mini Rex, Pattern (Broken) Senior Buck (MR)

Josiah Sutter — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Mini Rex, Red (AOV) Senior Buck (MR)

Mylah Vu — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Mini Rex, Red (AOV) Senior Doe (MR)

Khloe Witmer — Best of Variety

Addison Witmer — Blue Ribbon

Mini Rex, White (Self) Senior Buck (MR)

Elsa Lund — Best of Variety

Mini Rex, White (Self) Senior Doe (MR)

Ingrid Lund — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Mini Satin, Black Junior Buck (MS)

Brianna Stark — Multi-color Ribbon

Mini Satin, Black Senior Buck (MS)

Brianna Stark — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Mini Satin, Black Senior Doe (MS)

Brianna Stark — Purple Ribbon

Mini Satin, BrokenJunior Buck (MS)

Bridgette Stutsman — Purple Ribbon

Haley Sigman — Blue Ribbon

Mini Satin, BrokenSenior Buck (MS)

Payton Pate — Best of Variety

Mini Satin, BrokenSenior Doe (MS)

Brianna Stark — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Charlotte Higley — Blue Ribbon

Mini Satin, Chinchilla Senior Doe (MS)

Brianna Stark — Best of Variety

Mini Satin, SquirrelSenior Buck (MS)

Jessie Price — Best of Variety

Mini Satin, White Junior Doe (MS)

Brianna Stark — Best of Variety

Netherland Dwarf AOV

Brinley Yoder — Best of Variety

Benjamin Woods — Best of Variety

Benjamin Woods — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Netherland Dwarf, Agouti Chestnut Junior Doe (ND)

Brianna Stark — Best of Variety

Netherland Dwarf, Agouti Chestnut Senior Doe (ND)

Natalie Mattern — Purple Ribbon

Brianna Stark — Blue Ribbon

Netherland Dwarf, Agouti Opal Junior Doe (ND)

Brianna Stark — Blue Ribbon

Netherland Dwarf, Agouti Opal Senior Buck (ND)

Mylah Vu — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Netherland Dwarf, AOV Broken Senior Buck (ND)

Abbigail Eash — Best of Variety

Netherland Dwarf, AOV Broken Senior Doe (ND)

Kaylin Moyer — Best of Variety

Netherland Dwarf, AOV Himalayan Senior Buck (ND)

Brianna Stark — Best of Variety

Netherland Dwarf, AOV Orange Senior Buck (ND)

Lillian Woods — Best of Variety

Netherland Dwarf, Self Group BEW Senior Doe (ND)

Westen Pressler — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Netherland Dwarf, Self Group Black Junior Buck (ND)

Brianna Stark — Best of Variety

Brianna Stark — Blue Ribbon

Netherland Dwarf, Self Group Black Senior Buck (ND)

Kinslyn Pressler — Blue Ribbon

Westen Pressler — Blue Ribbon

Netherland Dwarf, Self Group Chocolate Senior Doe (ND)

Lily Sark — Blue Ribbon

Netherland Dwarf, Self Group REW Senior Buck (ND)

Reese Igney — Purple Ribbon

Netherland Dwarf, Shaded Sia. Sable Junior Buck (ND)

Chanel Bradford — Best of Variety

Joshua Woods — Purple Ribbon

Netherland Dwarf, Tan Pattern Otter Junior Doe (ND)

Issac Eash — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Netherland Dwarf, Tan Pattern Otter Senior Buck (ND)

Madilyn Collins — Best of Variety

Issac Eash — Blue Ribbon

Netherland Dwarf

Cheyenne Clouse — Best of Variety

Madeleine McKim — Best of Variety

New Zealand, Black 6

Megan Mikel — Best of Variety

New Zealand, Black Junior Doe (NZ)

Ryleigh Riegsecker — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

New Zealand, Broken 6

Leah Datzman — Best of Variety

New Zealand, Pre-Junior (NZ)

Nellie Martin — Purple Ribbon

Nellie Martin — Blue Ribbon

Nellie Martin — Blue Ribbon

New Zealand, White Junior Buck (NZ)

Nellie Martin — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Ryleigh Riegsecker — Blue Ribbon

Nellie Martin — Blue Ribbon

Nellie Martin — Blue Ribbon

New Zealand, White Junior Doe (NZ)

Nellie Martin — Best of Variety

Nellie Martin — Blue Ribbon

New Zealand, White Senior Doe (NZ)

Aleksis Hostetler — Blue Ribbon

Palomino, Golden 6

Audrey Yeater — Lavender Ribbon

LeAnna Taylor — Blue Ribbon

Audrey Yeater — Multi-color Ribbon

Polish, Black Junior Buck (PO)

Samantha Fackelman — Purple Ribbon

Polish, Black Junior Doe (PO)

Samantha Fackelman — Purple Ribbon

Gracie Fackelman — Blue Ribbon

Polish, Black Senior Buck (PO)

Gracie Fackelman — Best of Variety

Gabrielle Kantz — Blue Ribbon

Gabrielle Kantz — Blue Ribbon

Samantha Fackelman — Blue Ribbon

Polish, Black Senior Doe (PO)

Savannah Kliewer — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Gracie Fackelman — Blue Ribbon

Polish, Blue Junior Buck (PO)

Samantha Fackelman — Purple Ribbon

Polish, Blue Junior Doe (PO)

Samantha Fackelman — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Gracie Fackelman — Blue Ribbon

Polish, Blue Senior Buck (PO)

Gabrielle Kantz — Best of Variety

Gabrielle Kantz — Blue Ribbon

Polish, Blue Senior Doe (PO)

Faith Keene — Purple Ribbon

Polish, Broken Junior Buck PO)

Samantha Fackelman — Purple Ribbon

Polish, Broken Senior Buck (PO)

Liam Rumfelt — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Ian Newton — Blue Ribbon

Elizabeth Kantz — Blue Ribbon

Savannah Kliewer — Blue Ribbon

Polish, Broken Senior Doe (PO)

Gabrielle Kantz — Best of Variety

Gabrielle Kantz — Blue Ribbon

Gabrielle Kantz — Blue Ribbon

Samantha Fackelman — Blue Ribbon

Polish, Chocolate Senior Buck (PO)

Elizabeth Kantz — Best of Variety

Liam Rumfelt — Blue Ribbon

Polish, Chocolate Senior Doe (PO)

Laura Haywood — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Polish, Lilac Senior Doe (PO)

Faith Keene — Best of Variety

Polish, REW Senior Buck (PO)

Gabrielle Kantz — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Polish, REW Senior Doe (PO)

Gabrielle Kantz — Best of Variety

Gabrielle Kantz — Blue Ribbon

Rex, Black Senior Doe (RX)

Autumn Miller — Best of Variety

Rex, Blue Junior Doe (RX)

Jaiel Huber — Best of Variety

Rex, Broken Senior Doe (RX)

Autumn Miller — Best of Variety

Rex, Castor Junior Buck (RX)

Logan Eiler — Blue Ribbon

Rex, Castor Senior Buck (RX)

Autumn Miller — Best of Variety

Rex, Chinchilla Junior Buck (RX)

Jaiel Huber — Purple Ribbon

Rex, Lynx Senior Buck (RX)

William Huber — Best of Variety

Rex, Opal Senior Buck (RX)

Kalina Sprague — Best of Variety

Logan Eiler — Blue Ribbon

Rex, Opal Senior Doe (RX)

Kody Sprague — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Kody Sprague — Blue Ribbon

Rex, Otter Junior Buck (RX)

Logan Eiler — Best of Variety

Logan Eiler — Blue Ribbon

Rex, Otter Senior Buck (RX)

Autumn Miller — Purple Ribbon

Faith Piercy — Blue Ribbon

Rex, Otter Senior Doe (RX)

Faith Piercy — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Logan Eiler — Blue Ribbon

Kody Sprague — Blue Ribbon

Logan Eiler — Blue Ribbon

Satin, Black Senior Buck (SN)

Carly Horein — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Satin, Black Senior Doe (SN)

Carly Horein — Best of Variety

Satin, Broken Senior Doe (SN)

Carly Horein — Best of Variety

Christina Eiler — Blue Ribbon

Satin, Chocolate 6

Christina Eiler — Best of Variety

Satin, Otter Senior Buck (SN)

Christina Eiler — Best of Variety

Christina Eiler — Blue Ribbon

Satin, Otter Senior Doe (SN)

Zaiden Eiler — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Satin, Siamese (black, blue, choc., lilac) Junior Buck (SN)

Brady Horein — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Satin, Siamese (black, blue, choc., lilac) Junior Doe (SN)

Brady Horein — Best of Variety

Brady Horein — Blue Ribbon

Brady Horein — Blue Ribbon

Brady Horein — Blue Ribbon

Satin, Siamese (black, blue, choc., lilac) Senior Buck (SN)

Brady Horein — Blue Ribbon

Satin, Siamese (black, blue, choc., lilac) Senior Doe (SN)

Brady Horein — Blue Ribbon

Satin, White Senior Doe (SN)

Christina Eiler — Best of Variety

Silver, Black Senior Buck (SL)

Caleb Shearer — Best of Variety

Silver Fox, Black Senior Buck (SF)

Leila Morey — Best Opposite Sex of Variety

Silver Fox, Black Senior Doe (SF)

Isaac Meyer — Best of Variety

Amelia Green — Lavender Ribbon

Annelise Green — Multi-color Ribbon

Christina Eiler — Blue Ribbon

Christina Eiler — Blue Ribbon

Tan, Lilac Senior Doe (TN)

Pierceton Sark — Best of Variety

Thrianta Senior Doe (TH)

Natalie Boocher — Multi-color Ribbon

RABBIT PHOTO CONTEST

Aiden Kelly — Purple Ribbon

SHEEPBREEDING SHEEP

Black Face Cross

Black Face Cross Ewe Lamb

Austin Gall — Champion, Supreme Ewe

Kylee Sark — Lavender Ribbon

Darin Lehman — Reserve Champion, Reserve Ewe

Levi Parker — Blue Ribbon

Wilson Taylor — Blue Ribbon

Easton Koontz — Blue Ribbon

Abigail Gall — Blue Ribbon

Brad Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Faith Miller — Blue Ribbon

Braxton Koontz — Blue Ribbon

Black Faced Cross Yearling Ewe

Faith Miller — Purple Ribbon

Black Faced Cross Ram Lamb

Trevor Van Daele — Champion, Reserve Ram

Trevor Van Daele — Champion, Reserve Ram

Trevor Van Daele — Champion, Reserve Ram

Trevor Van Daele — Champion, Reserve Ram

POLLED DORSET

Polled Dorset Ewe Lamb

Abigail Gall — Champion

DORSET ADVANTAGE

Dorset Advantage Yearling Ewe

Brandt Sark — Champion

HAMPSHIRE

Hampshire Ewe Lamb

Danielle White — Champion

Hampshire Yearling Ewe

Gretchen Van Daele — Reserve Champion

NATURAL COLOR

Natural Color Ewe Lamb

Taylor Cutter — 4th Overall Ewe, Reserve Champion

Taylor Cutter — 4th Overall Ewe, Reserve Champion

Janissa Lehman — Lavender Ribbon

Gretchen Van Daele — Blue Ribbon

Easton Koontz — Blue Ribbon

Natural Color Yearling Ewe

Kylee Sark — 3rd Overall Ewe, Champion

Kylee Sark — 3rd Overall Ewe, Champion

Darin Lehman — Lavender Ribbon

SHETLAND

Shetland Ewe Lamb

Titan Jaberg — Champion

Isabella Jaberg — Reserve Champion

Ashley Jaberg — Blue Ribbon

Isabella Jaberg — Blue Ribbon

Ashley Jaberg — Blue Ribbon

Shetland pair of Ewe Lambs

Ashley Jaberg — Lavender Ribbon

Isabella Jaberg — Purple Ribbon

Shetland Yearling Ewe

Ashley Jaberg — Lavender Ribbon

Isabella Jaberg — Purple Ribbon

Titan Jaberg — Blue Ribbon

Shetland Ram Lamb

Ashley Jaberg — Champion

Isabella Jaberg — Reserve Champion

Ashley Jaberg — Blue Ribbon

Titan Jaberg — Blue Ribbon

Shetland Pair of Ram Lambs

Ashley Jaberg — Purple Ribbon

SOUTHDOWN

Southdown Ewe Lamb

Brayden Vanderwey — Champion

Brayden Vanderwey — Reserve Champion

Southdown Pair of Ewe Lambs

Brayden Vanderwey — Purple Ribbon

Southdown Ram Lamb

Brayden Vanderwey — Champion, Supreme Ram

WHITE FACE CROSS

White Face Cross Ewe Lamb

Janissa Lehman — 5th Overall Ewe, Champion

Janissa Lehman — 5th Overall Ewe, Champion

MARKET LAMBS

Black Face Cross

Jackson Aldrich — Champion, Grand Champion Single Market Lamb

Kylee Sark — 3rd Overall Market Lamb, Reserve Champion

Kylee Sark — 3rd Overall Market Lamb, Reserve Champion

Levi Parker — Lavender Ribbon

Troy Cutter — Lavender Ribbon

Brandt Sark — Lavender Ribbon

Wilson Taylor — Lavender Ribbon

Brayden Vanderwey — Lavender Ribbon

Easton Slagel — Lavender Ribbon

Mason Harshberger — Purple Ribbon

Mason Harshberger — Purple Ribbon

Darin Lehman — Purple Ribbon

Abigail Gall — Purple Ribbon

Faith Miller — Blue Ribbon

Quinn Parker — Blue Ribbon

Julie Metzler — Blue Ribbon

Ty Leer — Blue Ribbon

Brad Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Wes Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Braxton Koontz — Blue Ribbon

Jake Carrick — Blue Ribbon

Maicey Hardy — Blue Ribbon

Kristen Metzler — Blue Ribbon

Wilson Taylor — Blue Ribbon

Easton Koontz — Blue Ribbon

Landon Metzler — Blue Ribbon

Julie Metzler — Blue Ribbon

Colten Meier — Blue Ribbon

Kenzie Zimmerman — Blue Ribbon

Brayden Vanderwey — Blue Ribbon

Breydon Gingerich — Blue Ribbon

Logan Moore — Blue Ribbon

Michael Moore — Blue Ribbon

Landon Miller — Blue Ribbon

Joel Metzler — Blue Ribbon

Columbia

Kenzie Zimmerman — Champion

Polled Dorset

David Cushwa — Champion

Natalia Baierle — Reserve Champion

Colten Meier — Blue Ribbon

Hannah Harshberger — Blue Ribbon

Colin Sanford — Blue Ribbon

Dorset Advantage

Mason Harshberger — Champion

Black Face Dorper

Branden Diener — Record Book Only

Hampshire

Taylor Cutter — Champion

Macy Morehouse — Lavender Ribbon

Jake Carrick — Lavender Ribbon

Danielle White — Lavender Ribbon

Kylee Sark — Lavender Ribbon

Braxton Koontz — Lavender Ribbon

Austin Gall — Reserve Champion

Corbin Bitting — Purple Ribbon

Brad Yoder — Purple Ribbon

Janissa Lehman — Purple Ribbon

Maicey Hardy — Blue Ribbon

Troy Cutter — Blue Ribbon

Lainey Mathews — Blue Ribbon

Brayden Vanderwey — Blue Ribbon

Addison Mast — Blue Ribbon

Quinn Parker — Blue Ribbon

Darren Moore — Blue Ribbon

Ty Leer — Blue Ribbon

Landon Miller — Blue Ribbon

Addison Mast — Blue Ribbon

Darren Moore — Blue Ribbon

Logan Moore — Blue Ribbon

Kristen Metzler — Blue Ribbon

Trevor Van Daele — Blue Ribbon

Michael Moore — Blue Ribbon

Hannah Harshberger — Blue Ribbon

Gretchen Van Daele — Blue Ribbon

Montadale

Addison Mast — Champion

Natural Color

Macy Morehouse — 4th Overall Market Lamb, Reserve Champion

Macy Morehouse — 4th Overall Market Lamb, Reserve Champion

Easton Slagel — Lavender Ribbon

Darin Lehman — Reserve Grand Champion Single Market Lamb

Darin Lehman — Reserve Grand Champion Single Market Lamb

Darin Lehman — Reserve Grand Champion Single Market Lamb

Darin Lehman — Reserve Grand Champion Single Market Lamb

Taylor Cutter — Purple Ribbon

David Cushwa — Blue Ribbon

Easton Koontz — Blue Ribbon

Faith Miller — Blue Ribbon

Wes Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Breydon Gingerich — Blue Ribbon

Braxton Koontz — Blue Ribbon

Joel Metzler — Blue Ribbon

Oxford

Darin Lehman — 5th Overall Market Lamb, Champion

Darin Lehman — 5th Overall Market Lamb, Champion

Levi Parker — Reserve Champion

Owen Morehouse — Blue Ribbon

Hailey Rockenbaugh — Blue Ribbon

Shropshire

Troy Cutter — Champion

Janissa Lehman — Lavender Ribbon

Wilson Taylor — Lavender Ribbon

Macy Morehouse — Reserve Champion

Trevor Van Daele — Blue Ribbon

Easton Koontz — Blue Ribbon

Hailey Rockenbaugh — Blue Ribbon

Gretchen Van Daele — Blue Ribbon

Landon Metzler — Blue Ribbon

Southdown

Janissa Lehman — Champion

Natalia Baierle — Reserve Champion

Corbin Bitting — Blue Ribbon

Faith Miller — Blue Ribbon

Ivan Meier — Blue Ribbon

Texel

Branden Diener — Champion

White Face Cross

Brandt Sark — Champion

Elyse Yoder — Lavender Ribbon

Brock Berkey — Lavender Ribbon

Lainey Mathews — Reserve Champion

Kenzie Zimmerman — Blue Ribbon

Faith Berkey — Blue Ribbon

Faith Berkey — Blue Ribbon

Colin Sanford — Blue Ribbon

Brock Berkey — Blue Ribbon

Overweight

Colten Meier — Champion

Ivan Meier — Reserve Champion

Pen Of 2

Kylee Sark — Champion, Grand Champion Pen of 2

David Cushwa — Lavender Ribbon

Brandt Sark — Lavender Ribbon

Janissa Lehman — Lavender Ribbon

Maicey Hardy — Lavender Ribbon

Braxton Koontz — Lavender Ribbon

Easton Koontz — Lavender Ribbon

Quinn Parker — Lavender Ribbon

Darin Lehman — Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion Pen of 2 Market Lambs

Darin Lehman — Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion Pen of 2 Market Lambs

Darin Lehman — Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion Pen of 2 Market Lambs

Darin Lehman — Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion Pen of 2 Market Lambs

Levi Parker — Purple Ribbon

Troy Cutter — Purple Ribbon

Lainey Mathews — Purple Ribbon

Wilson Taylor — Purple Ribbon

Macy Morehouse — Purple Ribbon

Darren Moore — Blue Ribbon

Mason Harshberger — Blue Ribbon

Hailey Rockenbaugh — Blue Ribbon

Brayden Vanderwey — Blue Ribbon

Addison Mast — Blue Ribbon

Gretchen Van Daele — Blue Ribbon

Breydon Gingerich — Blue Ribbon

Michael Moore — Blue Ribbon

Trevor Van Daele — Blue Ribbon

Ty Leer — Blue Ribbon

Landon Miller — Blue Ribbon

Brad Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Logan Moore — Blue Ribbon

Kenzie Zimmerman — Blue Ribbon

SHEEP SHOWMANSHIP

Greenhand Showmanship Grade 3-4

Taylor Cutter — Lavender Ribbon

Beginner Showmanship Grade 5-6

Wilson Taylor — Lavender Ribbon

Natalia Baierle — Purple Ribbon

Junior Showmanship Grade 7-9

Macy Morehouse — Purple Ribbon

Senior Showmanship Grade 10-12

Troy Cutter — Lavender Ribbon

Austin Gall — Purple Ribbon

SHOOTING SPORTSARCHERY

Archery Grade 3

Micaiah Wesco — Champion

Elijah Steele — Reserve Champion

Charlie Gall — Blue Ribbon

Noah Gentz — Blue Ribbon

Carter Hepner — Blue Ribbon

Rose Leeper — Blue Ribbon

Enoch Lehman — Blue Ribbon

Sam Lewinski — Blue Ribbon

Benjamin Miller — Blue Ribbon

James Rody — Blue Ribbon

Charlie Schoettle — Blue Ribbon

Declan Scott — Blue Ribbon

Novalee Wallace-Kenyon — Blue Ribbon

Archery Grade 4

Carly Trenshaw — Champion

Kyler Drake — Reserve Champion

Elias Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Maria Bonning — Blue Ribbon

Evan Bowman — Blue Ribbon

Darick Hernandez — Blue Ribbon

Miles Hostetter — Blue Ribbon

Keaton Kaufman — Blue Ribbon

Maxwell Kieffer — Blue Ribbon

Lucille Manning — Blue Ribbon

Raegan Motz — Blue Ribbon

Kiante Neuenschwander — Blue Ribbon

Grace Rhodes — Blue Ribbon

Rylie Schrock — Blue Ribbon

Madelynn Skipper — Blue Ribbon

Ezra Stump — Blue Ribbon

Ezekiel Stutzman — Blue Ribbon

Mahayla Clem — Blue Ribbon

Lucas Woodring — Blue Ribbon

Brekkin Johnson — Blue Ribbon

Archery Grade 5

Matthew Wesco — Champion

Noah Schoettle — Reserve Champion

Noelle Fry — Honor

Gemma Stickel — Honor

Kaylee Witmer — Honor

Abigail Ellis — Blue Ribbon

Peter Fussner — Blue Ribbon

Lucas Garcia — Blue Ribbon

Elaina Halle — Blue Ribbon

Henry Hire — Blue Ribbon

Landon Josephthal — Blue Ribbon

Elizabeth Kantz — Blue Ribbon

Kal-El Pinela — Blue Ribbon

Aidan Lang — Blue Ribbon

Cedric Martin — Blue Ribbon

Samuel McDonald — Blue Ribbon

Genevieve Mitschelen — Blue Ribbon

Jaycik Piasecki — Blue Ribbon

Hannah Roberts — Blue Ribbon

Andi Snyder — Blue Ribbon

Adalynne Tidwell — Blue Ribbon

Kaitlyn Walker — Blue Ribbon

Leland Wallace-Kenyon — Blue Ribbon

Wellington Yordy — Blue Ribbon

Archery Grade 6

Lainey Trenshaw — Champion

Daijon Stoll — Reserve Champion

Evolette Hawkins — Honor

Elijah Wesco — Honor

Jeremy Bontrager — Blue Ribbon

Isaac Cook — Blue Ribbon

Brennan Cripe — Blue Ribbon

Alyssa Eberly — Blue Ribbon

Silas Fervida — Blue Ribbon

Gabriel Goeglein — Blue Ribbon

William Gorsuch — Blue Ribbon

William Herr — Blue Ribbon

Grayson Hochstetler — Blue Ribbon

Henry King — Blue Ribbon

Emily Leeper — Blue Ribbon

Oliver Martin — Blue Ribbon

Hudson Miller — Blue Ribbon

Luke Mounsithiraj — Blue Ribbon

Ethan Newton — Blue Ribbon

Kingston Steffen — Blue Ribbon

Noah Stutzman — Blue Ribbon

Dominic Tinervia — Blue Ribbon

Kaitlyn Troyer — Blue Ribbon

Seamus Tuttle — Blue Ribbon

Audrey Wallach — Blue Ribbon

Marin Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Wes Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Dominic Tinervia — Blue Ribbon

Archery Grade 7

Jackson Keck — Champion

Parker Yoder — Reserve Champion

Morgan Cole — Honor

Claire Gall — Honor

Carson Kuhn — Honor

Gavin Lash — Honor

Lucas Miller — Honor

Ethan Sloan — Honor

Micah Stroup — Honor

Alana Stump — Honor

Noah Subera — Honor

Christian Cole — Blue Ribbon

Ashlyn Borzeniatow — Blue Ribbon

Astella Drudge — Blue Ribbon

Anthony Eberly — Blue Ribbon

Aaron Gregg — Blue Ribbon

Rebecca Hochstetler — Blue Ribbon

Faith Miller — Blue Ribbon

Darren Moore — Blue Ribbon

Liam Rumfelt — Blue Ribbon

Parker Smith — Blue Ribbon

Michaela Wells — Blue Ribbon

Benjamin Woods — Blue Ribbon

Karmela Lawrence — Blue Ribbon

Archery Grade 8

Anna Fussner — Champion

Chad Renner — Reserve Champion

Evan Cash — Honor

Ethan Graber — Honor

Eli Heckathorn — Honor

Linden Musser — Honor

Neila Rumfelt — Honor

Isaiah Stump — Purple Ribbon

Madalyn Becola — Blue Ribbon

Briene Bemis — Blue Ribbon

Jacob Cripe — Blue Ribbon

Matthew Cummings — Blue Ribbon

Naomi Diaz — Blue Ribbon

Alexus Elion — Blue Ribbon

Forrest Goeglein — Blue Ribbon

Andrew Imel — Blue Ribbon

Brenden Jacobs — Blue Ribbon

Pierce Lucas — Blue Ribbon

Hayden Miller — Blue Ribbon

Nova Robertson — Blue Ribbon

Alexander Scales — Blue Ribbon

Ella Schmucker — Blue Ribbon

Erik Snyder — Blue Ribbon

Zach Stutzman — Blue Ribbon

Emily Tinsley — Blue Ribbon

Josiah Crabtree — Blue Ribbon

Archery Grade 9

Anthony Snyder — Champion

Blake Ewell — Reserve Champion

Allison Cook — Honor

Gretchen Fervida — Honor

Caleb Gall — Honor

Christopher Goorhouse — Honor

Marshall Grotrian — Honor

Triston Lightner — Honor

Ian Miller — Honor

Payton Pate — Honor

Trevor Riegsecker — Honor

Ezekiel Smith — Honor

Sawyer Yoder — Honor

Caleb Barnard — Blue Ribbon

Landon Beasy — Blue Ribbon

Nathan Bontrager — Blue Ribbon

Cameron Cripe — Blue Ribbon

Logan Eiler — Blue Ribbon

Theodore Grossman — Blue Ribbon

Ethan Hampel — Blue Ribbon

Dariana Hernandez — Blue Ribbon

Marley King — Blue Ribbon

Isaac Maust — Blue Ribbon

Jake Parrish — Blue Ribbon

Addyson Piasecki — Blue Ribbon

Alexander Sharp — Blue Ribbon

Liam Stroup — Blue Ribbon

Zachary Walker — Blue Ribbon

Ava Yordy — Blue Ribbon

Stephen Yowell — Blue Ribbon

Archery Grade 10

Liam Tuttle — Champion

Trevor Witmer — Grand Champion

Hudson Borzeniatow — Reserve Champion

Caitilin Bemis — Honor

Titus Calkins — Honor

Titus Eby — Honor

Owen Gorsuch — Honor

Hunter Kauffman — Honor

Micah C. Lehman — Honor

Aiden Miller — Honor

Catherine Miller — Honor

Brayden Mitschelen — Honor

Ian Newton — Honor

John Renner — Honor

Jaydon Riegsecker — Honor

Megan Rosenbrock — Honor

Dirk Rumfelt — Honor

Thomas Wallace-Kenyon — Honor

Joshua Woods — Honor

Brad Yoder — Honor

Chloe Cripe — Blue Ribbon

Alexander Eberly — Blue Ribbon

Owen Granger — Blue Ribbon

Riley Kim — Blue Ribbon

Brianna Lechlitner — Blue Ribbon

Cloey Miller — Blue Ribbon

Cadon Musser — Blue Ribbon

Austin Pate — Blue Ribbon

Avery Runge — Blue Ribbon

Nathaniel Sease — Blue Ribbon

Matthew Senn — Blue Ribbon

Ashley Snyder — Blue Ribbon

Kennedy Yordy — Blue Ribbon

Archery Grade 11

Sadie Beasy — Champion

Theresa Fussner — Reserve Champion

Michael Wesco — Reserve Grand Champion

Jackson Cole — Honor

Thomas Eldridge — Honor

Carson Gull — Honor

Jessie Price — Honor

Isaac Simmons — Honor

Connor Stacy — Honor

Samuel Yoder — Honor

Aiden Yowell — Honor

Timothy Blough — Blue Ribbon

Zakary DeVries — Blue Ribbon

Savannah Gregg — Blue Ribbon

Karrington Horvath — Blue Ribbon

Esther Leatherman — Blue Ribbon

Mitchell Stump — Blue Ribbon

Archery Grade 12

Cameron Yoder — Champion

Gabriel Kinne — Reserve Champion

Casey Beasy — Honor

Zak Martin — Honor

Caleb Becker — Honor

Cincade Drudge — Honor

Benjamin Ellis — Honor

Aubrey Hochstetler — Honor

Michael Moore — Honor

Jazmine Murillo — Honor

Robin Musser — Honor

Wesley Riegsecker — Honor

Emeline Sneddon — Honor

Jonathan Wesco — Honor

Samantha Kemper — Honor

Sydney Hamsher — Blue Ribbon

Paige Jacobs — Blue Ribbon

Julia Moser — Blue Ribbon

Jordyn Selman — Blue Ribbon

Reagan Stutzman — Blue Ribbon

PISTOL

Pistol Grade 8

Christopher Bowers — Champion

Chad Renner — Reserve Champion

Chapman Brinks — Blue Ribbon

Anna Fussner — Blue Ribbon

Brenden Jacobs — Blue Ribbon

Nova Robertson — Blue Ribbon

Isaiah Stump — Blue Ribbon

Pistol Grade 9

Sawyer Yoder — Champion

Blake Ewell — Reserve Champion

Tenille Wogoman — Blue Ribbon

Landon Beasy — Blue Ribbon

Aiden Boggs — Blue Ribbon

Tovi Brown — Blue Ribbon

Anthony Burkheimer — Blue Ribbon

Christopher Goorhouse — Blue Ribbon

Ethan Hampel — Blue Ribbon

Abigail High — Blue Ribbon

Jackson Josephthal — Blue Ribbon

Caleb Leatherman — Blue Ribbon

Zachary Lee — Blue Ribbon

Logan Moore — Blue Ribbon

Payton Pate — Blue Ribbon

Trevor Riegsecker — Blue Ribbon

Zachary Walker — Blue Ribbon

Pistol Grade 10

John Renner — Champion

Evan Johnson — Reserve Champion

Trevor Witmer — Reserve Grand Champion

Titus Calkins — Honor

Brayden Mitschelen — Honor

Ivan Smith — Honor

Curtis Drake — Blue Ribbon

Hudson Borzeniatow — Blue Ribbon

Alexander Eberly — Blue Ribbon

Titus Eby — Blue Ribbon

Owen Gorsuch — Blue Ribbon

Brytton Hollowell — Blue Ribbon

Hunter Kauffman — Blue Ribbon

Brianna Lechlitner — Blue Ribbon

Micah C. Lehman — Blue Ribbon

Ryan Miller — Blue Ribbon

Cadon Musser — Blue Ribbon

Ian Newton — Blue Ribbon

Steven Pendell — Blue Ribbon

Jaydon Riegsecker — Blue Ribbon

Dirk Rumfelt — Blue Ribbon

Avery Runge — Blue Ribbon

Nathaniel Sease — Blue Ribbon

Joshua Woods — Blue Ribbon

Brad Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Pistol Grade 11

Jessie Price — Champion

Mitchell Stump — Reserve Champion

Nicholas Anderson — Blue Ribbon

Dillon Boggs — Blue Ribbon

Kenneth Boswell — Blue Ribbon

Zakary DeVries — Blue Ribbon

Enya Diaz — Blue Ribbon

Ashley Goorhouse — Blue Ribbon

Ethan Hochstetler — Blue Ribbon

Nathan Miller — Blue Ribbon

Brooklynn Pate — Blue Ribbon

Isaac Simmons — Blue Ribbon

Kaitlyn Smith — Blue Ribbon

Connor Stacy — Blue Ribbon

Joseph Stutsman — Blue Ribbon

Michael Wesco — Blue Ribbon

Samuel Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Zane Cole — Blue Ribbon

Pistol Grade 12

Jonathan Wesco — Champion

Wesley Riegsecker — Grand Champion

Paige Jacobs — Reserve Champion

Micah Graber — Honor

Gabriel Kinne — Honor

Caleb Becker — Blue Ribbon

Benjamin Ellis — Blue Ribbon

Trenton Iwema — Blue Ribbon

Samantha Kemper — Blue Ribbon

Michael Moore — Blue Ribbon

Robin Musser — Blue Ribbon

Dominic Riffle — Blue Ribbon

Jordyn Selman — Blue Ribbon

Reagan Stutzman — Blue Ribbon

Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon

Hannah Zentz — Blue Ribbon

RIFLE

Rifle Grade 3

Brodric Thrash — Champion

Alexander Miller — Reserve Champion

Griffin Campbell — Blue Ribbon

Eloise Mitschelen — Blue Ribbon

Rifle Grade 4

Lucille Manning — Champion

Ezra Stump — Reserve Champion

Kyler Drake — Blue Ribbon

Elias Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Evan Bowman — Blue Ribbon

Warren Dills — Blue Ribbon

Lucas Dreier — Blue Ribbon

Caston Drudge — Blue Ribbon

Theodore English — Blue Ribbon

Hudson Hart — Blue Ribbon

Darick Hernandez — Blue Ribbon

Landon Holdeman — Blue Ribbon

Brekkin Johnson — Blue Ribbon

Keaton Kaufman — Blue Ribbon

Colton Lechlitner — Blue Ribbon

Samantha Miller — Blue Ribbon

Raegan Motz — Blue Ribbon

Blake Nafziger — Blue Ribbon

Nolan Rasler — Blue Ribbon

Wesson Shetler — Blue Ribbon

Lilly A Smith — Blue Ribbon

Ezekiel Stutzman — Blue Ribbon

Zane Trovatore — Blue Ribbon

Mahayla Clem — Blue Ribbon

Howard Wait — Blue Ribbon

Isaac Whitehead — Blue Ribbon

Micah Wickey — Blue Ribbon

Rifle Grade 5

Aidan Lang — Champion

Landon Hurst — Reserve Champion

Lucas Garcia — Honor

Michael Shaffer — Honor

Matthew Wesco — Honor

Tatum Baber — Blue Ribbon

Jonathan Barden — Blue Ribbon

Camdyn Borkholder — Blue Ribbon

Oliver Browning — Blue Ribbon

Roland Browning — Blue Ribbon

Kylee Cripe — Blue Ribbon

Abigail Ellis — Blue Ribbon

Noelle Fry — Blue Ribbon

Peter Fussner — Blue Ribbon

Elaina Halle — Blue Ribbon

Moses Hart — Blue Ribbon

Henry Hire — Blue Ribbon

Isaac Imel — Blue Ribbon

Landon Josephthal — Blue Ribbon

Kaden Kemp — Blue Ribbon

Will Mast — Blue Ribbon

Samuel McDonald — Blue Ribbon

Charlie Miller — Blue Ribbon

Coltan Miller — Blue Ribbon

Genevieve Mitschelen — Blue Ribbon

Jaycik Piasecki — Blue Ribbon

Cristian Sandoval — Blue Ribbon

Elianna Smith — Blue Ribbon

Kennedy Stier — Blue Ribbon

Hayden Stroup — Blue Ribbon

Adalynne Tidwell — Blue Ribbon

Moana Clem — Blue Ribbon

Leland Wallace-Kenyon — Blue Ribbon

James Wesco — Blue Ribbon

Kathleen Whalen — Blue Ribbon

Kaylee Witmer — Blue Ribbon

Cannon Lantz — Blue Ribbon

Rifle Grade 6

Kaitlyn Troyer — Champion

Obadiah Bradley — Reserve Champion

Alyssa Eberly — Honor

Mason Harshberger — Honor

Evolette Hawkins — Honor

Grayson Hochstetler — Honor

Dominic Tinervia — Honor

Adalyn Trovatore — Honor

Elijah Wesco — Honor

Mitchell Drake — Blue Ribbon

Ryker Elrod — Blue Ribbon

Grayson Accoe — Blue Ribbon

Isaac Cook — Blue Ribbon

Preston Coy — Blue Ribbon

Brennan Cripe — Blue Ribbon

Tori Elliott — Blue Ribbon

Henry King — Blue Ribbon

Logan Leatherman — Blue Ribbon

Truman Mast — Blue Ribbon

Ethan Newton — Blue Ribbon

Alexis Pattico — Blue Ribbon

Sylas Richer — Blue Ribbon

Ryne Schramm — Blue Ribbon

Rosalie Smith — Blue Ribbon

Daijon Stoll — Blue Ribbon

Noah Stutzman — Blue Ribbon

Seamus Tuttle — Blue Ribbon

Wes Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Jude Yordy — Blue Ribbon

Isaiah Davis — Blue Ribbon

Jeremy Bontrager — Blue Ribbon

Rifle Grade 7

Lucas Miller — Champion

Gavin Lash — Reserve Champion

Christian Cole — Honor

Camden Anderson — Honor

Anthony Eberly — Honor

Grant Garber — Honor

Jackson Keck — Honor

Rebekah Miller — Honor

Darren Moore — Honor

Liam Rumfelt — Honor

Alana Stump — Honor

Dylan Titterington — Honor

Landon Wales — Honor

III Wesco — Honor

Conner Yoder — Honor

Parker Yoder — Honor

Morgan Cole — Honor

Karmela Lawrence — Honor

Ryan Bontrager — Blue Ribbon

Ashlyn Borzeniatow — Blue Ribbon

Riah Byng — Blue Ribbon

Abigail Conrod — Blue Ribbon

Claire Gall — Blue Ribbon

Joel Garber — Blue Ribbon

Brooks Geiger — Blue Ribbon

Aaron Gregg — Blue Ribbon

Elizabeth Holds — Blue Ribbon

Colin Lechlitner — Blue Ribbon

Raegan Lehman — Blue Ribbon

Faith Miller — Blue Ribbon

Jaxson Senders — Blue Ribbon

Parker Smith — Blue Ribbon

Ty Stahly — Blue Ribbon

William Stier — Blue Ribbon

Micah Stroup — Blue Ribbon

Michaela Wells — Blue Ribbon

Hannah Wesco — Blue Ribbon

Dakota Wickey — Blue Ribbon

Benjamin Woods — Blue Ribbon

Logan Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Rifle Grade 8

Chapman Brinks — Champion

Jacob Cripe — Reserve Champion

Kharece Barden — Honor

Adler Bender — Honor

Christopher Bowers — Honor

Anna Fussner — Honor

Julie Kercher — Honor

Dallas Kuhn — Honor

Maddie Leatherman — Honor

Brett Mast — Honor

Neila Rumfelt — Honor

Landon Russell — Honor

Isaiah Stump — Honor

Zach Stutzman — Honor

Liv Tuttle — Honor

Wynn Bonning — Blue Ribbon

Josiah Crabtree — Blue Ribbon

Matthew Cummings — Blue Ribbon

Grayson Eash — Blue Ribbon

Alexus Elion — Blue Ribbon

Ethan Graber — Blue Ribbon

Liam Grove — Blue Ribbon

Eli Heckathorn — Blue Ribbon

Brenden Jacobs — Blue Ribbon

Savannah Kliewer — Blue Ribbon

Linden Musser — Blue Ribbon

Chad Renner — Blue Ribbon

Abram Rickard — Blue Ribbon

Nova Robertson — Blue Ribbon

Alexander Scales — Blue Ribbon

Emily Tinsley — Blue Ribbon

Rifle Grade 9

Ethan Hampel — Champion

Trevor Riegsecker — Reserve Champion

Tenille Wogoman — Honor

Tucker Baber — Honor

Landon Beasy — Honor

Allison Cook — Honor

Paige Truman — Honor

Caleb Gall — Honor

Christopher Goorhouse — Honor

Dariana Hernandez — Honor

Jackson Josephthal — Honor

Marley King — Honor

Zachary Lee — Honor

Ian Miller — Honor

Logan Moore — Honor

Alexander Nixon — Honor

Payton Pate — Honor

Josiah Schrock — Honor

Kendra Witmer — Honor

Sawyer Yoder — Honor

Ethan Zentz — Honor

Cole Lantz — Honor

Blake Ewell — Honor

Abigail High — Blue Ribbon

Aiden Boggs — Blue Ribbon

Nathan Bontrager — Blue Ribbon

Tovi Brown — Blue Ribbon

Gavin Clark — Blue Ribbon

Logan Eiler — Blue Ribbon

Caleb Leatherman — Blue Ribbon

Degan Lenhart — Blue Ribbon

Triston Lightner — Blue Ribbon

Jude Miller — Blue Ribbon

Sydnee Oakes — Blue Ribbon

Jake Parrish — Blue Ribbon

Alexander Sharp — Blue Ribbon

Ezekiel Smith — Blue Ribbon

Liam Stroup — Blue Ribbon

Zachary Walker — Blue Ribbon

Sarah Young — Blue Ribbon

Rifle Grade 10

Titus Calkins — Champion

Trevor Witmer — Grand Champion

Dirk Rumfelt — Reserve Champion

Curtis Drake — Honor

Hudson Borzeniatow — Honor

Alexander Eberly — Honor

Owen Gorsuch — Honor

Shawn Hochstetler — Honor

Evan Johnson — Honor

Hunter Kauffman — Honor

Aaron Kemper — Honor

Brianna Lechlitner — Honor

Catherine Miller — Honor

Josiah Miller — Honor

Myla Miller — Honor

Brayden Mitschelen — Honor

Cadon Musser — Honor

Ian Newton — Honor

John Renner — Honor

Avery Runge — Honor

Liam Tuttle — Honor

Thomas Wallace-Kenyon — Honor

Kyle Walther — Honor

Brad Yoder — Honor

Sophia Brown — Blue Ribbon

Titus Eby — Blue Ribbon

Brytton Hollowell — Blue Ribbon

Cloey Miller — Blue Ribbon

Ryan Miller — Blue Ribbon

Megan Rosenbrock — Blue Ribbon

Nathaniel Sease — Blue Ribbon

Joshua Woods — Blue Ribbon

Rifle Grade 11

Nicholas Anderson — Champion

Michael Wesco — Reserve Champion

Hunter Ambrosen — Honor

Zane Cole — Honor

Zakary DeVries — Honor

Enya Diaz — Honor

Thomas Eldridge — Honor

Savannah Gregg — Honor

Carson Gull — Honor

Ethan Hochstetler — Honor

Jackson Kuhn — Honor

Jacob Murphy — Honor

Brooklynn Pate — Honor

Jessie Price — Honor

Isaac Simmons — Honor

Connor Stacy — Honor

Mitchell Stump — Honor

Samuel Yoder — Honor

Andrew Stump — Honor

Dillon Boggs — Blue Ribbon

Ashley Goorhouse — Blue Ribbon

Ethan Granger — Blue Ribbon

Esther Leatherman — Blue Ribbon

Joseph Stutsman — Blue Ribbon

Rifle Grade 12

Caleb Becker — Champion

Benjamin Ellis — Reserve Champion

Wesley Riegsecker — Reserve Grand Champion

Tyler Clark — Honor

Trenton Iwema — Honor

Paige Jacobs — Honor

Brandon Kauffman — Honor

Gabriel Kinne — Honor

Christian Kuhn — Honor

Michael Moore — Honor

Robin Musser — Honor

Dominic Riffle — Honor

Jordyn Selman — Honor

Reagan Stutzman — Honor

Jonathan Wesco — Honor

Hannah Zentz — Honor

Casey Beasy — Blue Ribbon

Ava Brown — Blue Ribbon

Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon

SHOTGUN

Shotgun Grade 5

Elaina Halle — Champion

Genevieve Mitschelen — Reserve Champion

Shotgun Grade 6

Obadiah Bradley — Champion

Alyssa Eberly — Reserve Champion

Mitchell Drake — Blue Ribbon

Henry King — Blue Ribbon

Shotgun Grade 7

Parker Yoder — Champion

Joel Garber — Reserve Champion

Casen Custer — Blue Ribbon

Anthony Eberly — Blue Ribbon

Aaron Gregg — Blue Ribbon

Collin King — Blue Ribbon

Colin Lechlitner — Blue Ribbon

Liam Rumfelt — Blue Ribbon

Alana Stump — Blue Ribbon

Conner Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Shotgun Grade 8

Chapman Brinks — Champion

Chad Renner — Reserve Champion

Ethan Graber — Blue Ribbon

Linden Musser — Blue Ribbon

Neila Rumfelt — Blue Ribbon

Isaiah Stump — Blue Ribbon

Shotgun Grade 9

Sawyer Yoder — Champion

Blake Ewell — Reserve Champion

Landon Beasy — Blue Ribbon

Tovi Brown — Blue Ribbon

Anthony Burkheimer — Blue Ribbon

Ethan Hampel — Blue Ribbon

Jackson Josephthal — Blue Ribbon

Caleb Leatherman — Blue Ribbon

Triston Lightner — Blue Ribbon

Trevor Riegsecker — Blue Ribbon

Kendra Witmer — Blue Ribbon

Shotgun Grade 10

Avery Runge — Champion

Trevor Witmer — Grand Champion

Brad Yoder — Reserve Champion

John Renner — Reserve Grand Champion

Curtis Drake — Blue Ribbon

Hudson Borzeniatow — Blue Ribbon

Luke Conrod — Blue Ribbon

Brooks Custer — Blue Ribbon

Alexander Eberly — Blue Ribbon

Owen Gorsuch — Blue Ribbon

Evan Johnson — Blue Ribbon

Hunter Kauffman — Blue Ribbon

Brianna Lechlitner — Blue Ribbon

Micah C. Lehman — Blue Ribbon

Brayden Mitschelen — Blue Ribbon

Cadon Musser — Blue Ribbon

Ian Newton — Blue Ribbon

Dirk Rumfelt — Blue Ribbon

Joshua Woods — Blue Ribbon

Shotgun Grade 11

Nicholas Anderson — Champion

Isaac Simmons — Reserve Champion

Hunter Ambrosen — Honor

Kenneth Boswell — Honor

Evan Hartzler — Honor

Mitchell Stump — Honor

Michael Wesco — Honor

Carson Gull — Blue Ribbon

Ian Nafziger — Blue Ribbon

Andrew Stump — Blue Ribbon

Samuel Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Shotgun Grade 12

Blaine Miller — Champion

Caleb Becker — Reserve Champion

Aiden Bemis — Blue Ribbon

Aidan Bujalski — Blue Ribbon

Cohen Custer — Blue Ribbon

Benjamin Ellis — Blue Ribbon

Micah Graber — Blue Ribbon

Paige Jacobs — Blue Ribbon

Eric Jennings — Blue Ribbon

Gabriel Kinne — Blue Ribbon

Michael Moore — Blue Ribbon

Robin Musser — Blue Ribbon

Wesley Riegsecker — Blue Ribbon

Dominic Riffle — Blue Ribbon

Reagan Stutzman — Blue Ribbon

Jonathan Wesco — Blue Ribbon

Hannah Zentz — Blue Ribbon

STATE GARDENGARDEN COLLECTION (GC)

3 Plate (GC)

Connor Hively — Champion, Honor

Addison Keck — Reserve Champion

Domenic Furfaro — Honor

Emily Leeper — Honor

Kara Hively — Honor

Oliver Nisen — Blue Ribbon

Rose Leeper — Blue Ribbon

Cole Hively — Blue Ribbon

4 Plate (GC)

Lauren Keck — Champion, Honor

Cole Hively — Reserve Champion

Owen Nisen — Honor

Connor Hively — Honor

Marley King — Blue Ribbon

5 Plate (GC)

Lydia Nisen — Champion

Addison Nisen — Honor, Reserve Champion

Brockton Miller — Blue Ribbon

GARDEN EDUCATION (GE)

Level B (GE)

Graham Miller — State Fair

Makenzie Mackowiak — Reserve Champion

HERB (HB)

Basil (HB)

Marley King — Honor, Reserve Champion

Catnip (HB)

Kaitlyn Walker — Blue Ribbon

Coriander or Cilantro (HB)

Makenzie Mackowiak — Blue Ribbon

Mint (HB)

Lucy Hire — Blue Ribbon

Rosemary (HB)

Marley King — Champion, Honor

Sage (HB)

Kaitlyn Walker — Blue Ribbon

Thyme (HB)

Marley King — Honor

POTATO (PO)

Other (PO)

Emily Leeper — Champion

Rose Leeper — Reserve Champion

SINGLE VEGETABLE (SV)

Beans, snap, green, or wax (SV)

Abbigail Culp — Honor

Benjamin Woods — Blue Ribbon

Joshua Woods — Blue Ribbon

Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon

Nathaniel Snyder — Blue Ribbon

Hannah Snyder — Blue Ribbon

Tenley Groves — Blue Ribbon

Turner Groves — Blue Ribbon

Beans, navy, kidney, shell out, etc. (SV)

Izobel Kelly — Honor

Moriah Kelly — Honor

Marissa Kelly — Blue Ribbon

Aiden Kelly — Blue Ribbon

Beets (SV)

Emily Leeper — Blue Ribbon

Rose Leeper — Blue Ribbon

Broccoli (SV)

Lydia Nisen — Honor

Cabbage, Round, flat or pointed type (SV)

Kaitlyn Walker — Blue Ribbon

Corn, Sweet-yellow, white or bi-color (SV)

Lydia Nisen — Honor

Cucumbers, Dill pickling (SV)

Benjamin Woods — Blue Ribbon

Joshua Woods — Blue Ribbon

Cucumbers, Slicing with seeds (SV)

Zachary Walker — Honor

Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon

Eggplant (SV)

Lauren Keck — Honor

Onions, Red, yellow or white (SV)

Brockton Miller — Honor

Connor Hively — Honor

Benjamin Woods — Blue Ribbon

Joshua Woods — Blue Ribbon

Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon

Peas, Edible pods (snow peas, etc) (SV)

Abbigail Culp — Blue Ribbon

Peppers, Bell type (SV)

Addison Keck — Honor

Lydia Nisen — Honor

Emily Leeper — Honor

Kara Hively — Honor

Connor Hively — Honor

Caleb Layne — Blue Ribbon

Peppers, Chili type (SV)

Kara Hively — Blue Ribbon

Cole Hively — Blue Ribbon

Peppers, Banana, long, wax, or Hungarian type (SV)

Kaitlyn Walker — Honor

Cole Hively — Honor

Connor Hively — Blue Ribbon

Rose Leeper — Blue Ribbon

Peppers, Jalepeno type (SV)

Cole Hively — Honor

Connor Hively — Honor

Chloe Cripe — Blue Ribbon

Hannah Snyder — Blue Ribbon

Domenic Furfaro — Blue Ribbon

Damian Murillo — Blue Ribbon

Peppers, New Mexican, long green, Anaheim type (SV)

Cole Hively — Honor

Connor Hively — Honor

Kara Hively — Blue Ribbon

Potato (SV)

Emily Leeper — Honor

Hannah Snyder — Blue Ribbon

Domenic Furfaro — Blue Ribbon

Rose Leeper — Blue Ribbon

Squash, Scallops or patty pans (SV)

Mckinley Kopp — Blue Ribbon

Squash, Zucchini or cocozelle (SV)

Lydia Nisen — Honor

Caleb Layne — Honor

Emily Leeper — Honor

Domenic Furfaro — Blue Ribbon

Chloe Cripe — Blue Ribbon

TOMATO PLATE (TM)

Tomatoes, Small cherry or pear (TM)

Lydia Nisen — Honor

Baylee Randall — Honor

Makenzie Mackowiak — Blue Ribbon

Damian Murillo — Blue Ribbon

STATE PROJECTSAEROSPACE (AE)

Beginner (AE)

Grady Hose — State Fair

Harper Biggs — Honor

Theodore English — Honor

Alexis Hunley — Blue Ribbon

Paul Gwaltney — Blue Ribbon

Emeric Seiler — Blue Ribbon

Lucas Renton — Blue Ribbon

Samuel Renton — Blue Ribbon

James Weaver — Blue Ribbon

Lena Claassen — Blue Ribbon

Westen Pressler — Blue Ribbon

Jasper Method — Blue Ribbon

Aedan Wolford — Blue Ribbon

Intermediate (AE)

Brenden Jacobs — State Fair

Carter Troup — Reserve Champion

Darren Moore — Blue Ribbon

Isabella Anderson — Blue Ribbon

Ethan Claassen — Blue Ribbon

Peyton Woods — Blue Ribbon

Trey Branneman — Blue Ribbon

Adric Zehr — Blue Ribbon

Karston Zehr — Blue Ribbon

Zak Nisley — Blue Ribbon

Advanced (AE)

Paige Jacobs — State Fair

Jayden Rassi — Reserve Champion

Claire Weldy — Honor

Logan Moore — Blue Ribbon

Matthew Thomas — Blue Ribbon

Marshall Grotrian — Blue Ribbon

Trevor Van Daele — Blue Ribbon

Jeremy Stutzman — Blue Ribbon

BEEKEEPING (BK)

Single Honey Product (BK)

Luke Datzman — Champion

CAKE DECORATING (CK)

Beginner (CK)

Cheyenne George — State Fair

Maya Foor — Reserve Champion

Addison Nisen — Honor

Raelynn George — Honor

Leah Datzman — Honor

Johanna Geiser — Blue Ribbon

Breonna Stephenson — Blue Ribbon

Eden Mast — Blue Ribbon

Kaitlyn Walker — Blue Ribbon

Kathrynn Miller — Blue Ribbon

Skylar Sevison — Blue Ribbon

Marissa Kelly — Blue Ribbon

Izobel Kelly — Blue Ribbon

Brystol Ewers — Blue Ribbon

Haley Phelps — Blue Ribbon

Taran Gruver — Blue Ribbon

Adeline Yerger — Blue Ribbon

Macy Neese — Blue Ribbon

Joselena Stutzman — Blue Ribbon

Nola Scott — Blue Ribbon

Intermediate (CK)

Zoe Nisley — State Fair

Claire Cunningham — Reserve Champion

Karmela Lawrence — Honor

Linley Borntrager — Blue Ribbon

Joscelyn Ewers — Blue Ribbon

Analise Potsander — Blue Ribbon

Kensie Johnson — Blue Ribbon

Nova Robertson — Blue Ribbon

Advanced (CK)

Kane Bellman — State Fair

Moriah Kelly — Reserve Champion

Kennidy Todd — Honor

Aiden Kelly — Blue Ribbon

Stevie Plank — Blue Ribbon

Ashley Goorhouse — Blue Ribbon

CAT POSTER OR DISPLAY (CP)

Beginner (CP)

Kaitlyn Walker — State Fair

Anna Yoder — Honor

Riley Powell — Honor

Alena Hochstetler — Honor

Emma Lehman — Blue Ribbon

Intermediate (CP)

Kaitlyn Troyer — State Fair

Ava Steele — Honor

Madison Slabach — Blue Ribbon

Advanced (CP)

Christina Eiler — State Fair

CHILD DEVELOPMENT (CD)

Level A (CD)

Norah Yutzy — State Fair

Level B (CD)

Leah Yutzy — State Fair

Ella Fradenburg — Reserve Champion

Level C (CD)

Anna Yutzy — State Fair

Hayleigh Sherman — Reserve Champion

Lana Cripe — Honor

Emma Fradenburg — Honor

Level D (CD)

Chelsea Hickman — State Fair

Grace Anderson — Reserve Champion, State Fair

COMPUTER (CO)

Beginner (CO)

Keaton Kaufman — State Fair

Haven Kurtz — Blue Ribbon

Intermediate (CO)

Chad Renner — State Fair

Advanced (CO)

Juan Lester — State Fair

Ethan Sharp — Blue Ribbon

CONSTRUCTION AND ARCHITECTURAL REPLICA (CA)

Beginner (CA)

Francis O’Neil — Champion

Jackson Blue — Honor

Kaitlyn Walker — Honor

Nathan Miller — Honor

Reylyn Mitschelen — Honor

Wyatt Miller — Honor

Andrew Krazit — Honor

Alexis Hunley — Blue Ribbon

Abram Korenstra — Blue Ribbon

Aidan Lang — Blue Ribbon

Grace DeMauro — Blue Ribbon

Gavin Gran — Blue Ribbon

Justin Gran — Blue Ribbon

Lia Frye — Blue Ribbon

Declyn Miller — Blue Ribbon

Aydin Espinoza — Blue Ribbon

Charles Granzow — Blue Ribbon

Micah Alba — Blue Ribbon

Elijah Troyer — Blue Ribbon

Luke Borke — Blue Ribbon

Silas Gingerich — Blue Ribbon

Ethan Miller — Blue Ribbon

Malachi Shorter — Blue Ribbon

Jaxsen Klein — Blue Ribbon

Jackson Showalter — Blue Ribbon

Francis O’Neil — Blue Ribbon

James Weaver — Blue Ribbon

Jake Jacobs — Blue Ribbon

Maxin VanCamp — Blue Ribbon

Colton Lechlitner — Blue Ribbon

Keaton Kaufman — Blue Ribbon

Will Mast — Blue Ribbon

Bennett Kingsley — Blue Ribbon

Alison Travis — Blue Ribbon

Nora Cunningham — Blue Ribbon

Fletcher Stair — Blue Ribbon

Harrison Whalen — Blue Ribbon

James Morley — Blue Ribbon

Riley Cunningham — Blue Ribbon

Kaden Cunningham — Blue Ribbon

Carsten Gull — Blue Ribbon

Zavier Marsh — Blue Ribbon

Amari Stoll — Blue Ribbon

Eden Mehl — Blue Ribbon

Avery Butler — Blue Ribbon

Aden Butler — Blue Ribbon

Elliott Dugger — Blue Ribbon

Simon Thwaits — Blue Ribbon

Alexander Calentine — Blue Ribbon

Joshua Mojica — Blue Ribbon

Isaac Horst — Blue Ribbon

Matthew Schieber — Blue Ribbon

Chierstin Kramer — Blue Ribbon

Jaidyn Smith — Blue Ribbon

Leland Wallace-Kenyon — Blue Ribbon

Emeric Seiler — Blue Ribbon

Brea Highley — Blue Ribbon

Drew Polston — Blue Ribbon

Kiante Neuenschwander — Blue Ribbon

Charles Lee — Blue Ribbon

Mackenzie Gower/Stauffer — Blue Ribbon

Liam Scott — Blue Ribbon

Chandler Wernlund — Blue Ribbon

Ivan Hernandez — Blue Ribbon

Kyland Wolfgang — Blue Ribbon

Emitt Goorhouse — Blue Ribbon

Intermediate (CA)

Benjamin Buss — State Fair

Mylah Vu — Reserve Champion

Braden Stout — Reserve Champion

Joel Garber — Honor

Lana Cripe — Honor

Matthew Pfeiffer — Honor

Elijah Voth — Honor

Gabriel Bruning — Honor

Ruthie Miller — Honor

Xadrian Hofmeister — Blue Ribbon

Koltyn Frye — Blue Ribbon

Ethan Newton — Blue Ribbon

Micah Corwin — Blue Ribbon

Blake Miller — Blue Ribbon

Gavin Stutzman — Blue Ribbon

Joseph O’Neil — Blue Ribbon

Reid Kniller — Blue Ribbon

Carson Kinsey — Blue Ribbon

Amber Handrich — Blue Ribbon

Landon Kauffman — Blue Ribbon

Aaron Hatfield — Blue Ribbon

Kian Hornish — Blue Ribbon

Carson Golden — Blue Ribbon

Daijon Stoll — Blue Ribbon

Hudson Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Abram Mehl — Blue Ribbon

Emily Leeper — Blue Ribbon

Garrett Hufford — Blue Ribbon

Malorie Kramer — Blue Ribbon

Keegan Smith — Blue Ribbon

Joshua Tinsley — Blue Ribbon

Scarlette Collins — Blue Ribbon

Mj Scearse — Blue Ribbon

Kaleb Newman — Blue Ribbon

Micah Eversole — Blue Ribbon

Advanced (CA)

Peyton Graber — Champion

David Buck — Reserve Champion

Isaac Free — Honor

Olivia Shank — Honor

William Malone — Honor

Bryce Nafziger — Honor

Brooklynn Pate — Honor

Clark Current — Blue Ribbon

Emily Granzow — Blue Ribbon

Chloe Cripe — Blue Ribbon

Ian Newton — Blue Ribbon

Herbert Geiger — Blue Ribbon

Ezekiel Waits — Blue Ribbon

Nathaniel Sease — Blue Ribbon

Leighton Gingerich — Blue Ribbon

Breckin Stair — Blue Ribbon

Thomas Wallace-Kenyon — Blue Ribbon

Daniel Cervantes — Blue Ribbon

Conner Baldwin — Blue Ribbon

Austin Pate — Blue Ribbon

Moriah Kelly — Blue Ribbon

CONSUMER CLOTHING (CC)

Beginner (CC)

Leah Datzman — Honor, State Fair

Anna Yoder — Honor

Greenlee Munoz — Honor

Addison Lang — Blue Ribbon

Ruth Green — Blue Ribbon

Intermediate (CC)

Mya Mathews — Honor, State Fair

Addison Mojica — Blue Ribbon

Lauren Pressler — Blue Ribbon

Advanced (CC)

Sophia Grubbs — Honor, State Fair

CREATIVE WRITING (CW)

Beginner (CW)

Haven Reinking — State Fair

Nadia Wheeler — Blue Ribbon

Addyson Gerig — Blue Ribbon

Merci Green — Blue Ribbon

Matthew Wesco — Blue Ribbon

Intermediate (CW)

Chad Renner — State Fair

Ashlynn Sessler — Blue Ribbon

Advanced (CW)

Jonathan Wesco — State Fair

Kalli Kauffman — Blue Ribbon

DOG OR POSTER DISPLAY (DP)

Beginner (DP)

Stella Fink — State Fair

Marissa May — Reserve Champion

Aliyah Mohler — Blue Ribbon

Judah Detwiler — Blue Ribbon

Jasmine Tamlin — Blue Ribbon

Kylee Sheley — Blue Ribbon

Adilynn Hernandez — Blue Ribbon

Intermediate (DP)

Alyssa Shank — State Fair

Advanced (DP)

Maya Narayan — State Fair

Emma Cripe — Reserve Champion

Ellie Cripe — Honor

Joshua Narayan — Honor

ELECTRIC (EL)

Level 1 (EL)

Charlie Gall — State Fair

Zackary Faulkner — Blue Ribbon

Brayson Hartford — Blue Ribbon

Level 2 (EL)

Zane VanDiepenbos — State Fair

Titan Jaberg — Reserve Champion

Owen Nisen — Blue Ribbon

Level 3 (EL)

Chad Renner — State Fair

Brenden Jacobs — Reserve Champion

Level 4 (EL)

Sophia Grubbs — State Fair

James Goddard — Reserve Champion

Advanced Electric (EL)

Ella Yoder — State Fair

Advanced Electronic (EL)

Tyler Scott — State Fair

Andrew Orn — Blue Ribbon

ENTOMOLOGY (EN)

10 Insect Collection (EN)

Javon Granger — State Fair

80 Insect Collection (EN)

David Buck — Honor

90 Insect Collection (EN)

Aidan Bender — State Fair

Brielle Nafziger — Reserve Champion

FINE ARTS (FA)

Beginner (FA)

Izobel Kelly — Champion

William Fervida — Reserve Champion

Kylie Miller — Honor

Ellie Hochstetler — Honor

Brielle Maynard — Honor

Laila Fry — Honor

Paul Gwaltney — Blue Ribbon

Declyn Miller — Blue Ribbon

Alivia Bradley — Blue Ribbon

Evangelene Bradley — Blue Ribbon

Turner Hershberger — Blue Ribbon

Yair Quevedo — Blue Ribbon

Dash Barkes — Blue Ribbon

Sylvia Gruntman — Blue Ribbon

Graham Juday — Blue Ribbon

Marissa Kelly — Blue Ribbon

Carly Sensenig — Blue Ribbon

Noelle Fry — Blue Ribbon

Aidan Ducharme — Blue Ribbon

Macy Neese — Blue Ribbon

Darick Hernandez — Blue Ribbon

Adderina Wagner — Blue Ribbon

Adderina Wagner — Blue Ribbon

Hadley Kurtz — Blue Ribbon

Kamryn Todd — Blue Ribbon

Olivia Gary — Blue Ribbon

Damariona Dandridge — Blue Ribbon

Caitlyn Sanchez — Blue Ribbon

Kaitlyn Walker — Blue Ribbon

Camila Perez — Blue Ribbon

Intermediate (FA)

Bennett Rabensteine — State Fair

Kailyn Schlundt — Reserve Champion

Jazlyn Nafziger — Honor

Lucas Mullett — Honor

Amy McClimon — Blue Ribbon

Julia McClimon — Blue Ribbon

Melodee Lantz — Blue Ribbon

Jayden Sark — Blue Ribbon

Aaliyah Smiley — Blue Ribbon

Selah Gingerich — Blue Ribbon

Jessa Parrish — Blue Ribbon

Morgan Cole — Blue Ribbon

Haley Kusnierek — Blue Ribbon

Silas Fervida — Blue Ribbon

Riley Franks — Blue Ribbon

Evan Cash — Blue Ribbon

Elizabeth Cunningham — Blue Ribbon

Jonathon Bruning — Blue Ribbon

Hannah Miller — Blue Ribbon

Marci Gill — Blue Ribbon

Asher Mehl — Blue Ribbon

Emma Birkey — Blue Ribbon

Colton Ewers — Blue Ribbon

Amelia Ramer — Blue Ribbon

Samuel Dickerhoof — Blue Ribbon

Dariana Hernandez — Blue Ribbon

Ethan Scearse — Blue Ribbon

Brayden Dale — Blue Ribbon

Kimberli Ramirez — Blue Ribbon

Jessica Perez — Blue Ribbon

Anahi Vazquez — Blue Ribbon

Lucas Mullett — Blue Ribbon

Jada Powell — Blue Ribbon

Isaiah Miles — Blue Ribbon

Josiah Miles — Blue Ribbon

Advanced (FA)

Katelynn Todd — State Fair

Kennidy Todd — Reserve Champion

Paige Martin — Reserve Champion

Rylie Price — Reserve Champion

Allison Slabaugh — Honor

Abigail Chris — Honor

Isaac McClimon — Blue Ribbon

Claire McKenna — Blue Ribbon

Lacey Miller — Blue Ribbon

Mattie Russell — Blue Ribbon

Lucie Tinervia — Blue Ribbon

Lauren Grant — Blue Ribbon

Chloe Cripe — Blue Ribbon

Elizabeth Orn — Blue Ribbon

Ilana Lee — Blue Ribbon

Grace Dunlap — Blue Ribbon

Raquel Toth-Perez — Blue Ribbon

Ashlyn Cawood — Blue Ribbon

Catherine Mast — Blue Ribbon

Hudson Bontrager — Blue Ribbon

Amy Adams — Blue Ribbon

Aiden Kelly — Blue Ribbon

Moriah Kelly — Blue Ribbon

Selah Potsander — Blue Ribbon

Natalie May — Blue Ribbon

Ashlyn Grove — Blue Ribbon

Anja Martin — Blue Ribbon

Eva Herbert — Blue Ribbon

Mason Pearson — Blue Ribbon

Cameron Cripe — Blue Ribbon

Eleanor Post — Blue Ribbon

Miranda Calentine — Blue Ribbon

Isaac Leeper — Blue Ribbon

Dalton Dickerhoof — Blue Ribbon

Emme Andrews — Blue Ribbon

Kate Alwine — Blue Ribbon

Mara VanDiepenbos — Blue Ribbon

Allison Tinsley — Blue Ribbon

Breece Erickson — Blue Ribbon

Jenna Householter — Blue Ribbon

Katie Abel — Blue Ribbon

Javier Reyes — Blue Ribbon

Lisette Eberle — Blue Ribbon

Latisha Schrock — Blue Ribbon

Kiara Trovatore — Blue Ribbon

Lilly Johnson — Blue Ribbon

Christina Eiler — Blue Ribbon

Elizabeth Ott — Blue Ribbon

Addison Boley — Blue Ribbon

Anthony Ortiz — Blue Ribbon

Addison Holmes — Blue Ribbon

Isaiah Miles — Blue Ribbon

Allison Norris — Blue Ribbon

FLORICULTURE (FL)

Level A, Floral Display (FL)

Izobel Kelly — Blue Ribbon

Level B, Floral Display (FL)

Zoe Nisley — Champion, State Fair

Isa Kingsley — Blue Ribbon

Marissa Kelly — Blue Ribbon

Level C, Floral Display (FL)

Emily De Freitas — Blue Ribbon

Zachary Walker — Blue Ribbon

Level D, Floral Display (FL)

Gabriella Umbower — Champion, State Fair

Andrew Stump — Champion, State Fair

Moriah Kelly — Blue Ribbon

Maya Narayan — Blue Ribbon

FOODS, BAKED (FB)

Level A (FB)

Chelsea Fawley — State Fair

Ella Weaver — State Fair

Addyson Gerig — Reserve Champion

Addison Nisen — Honor

Silas Fink — Honor

Keaton Kaufman — Honor

Leah Datzman — Honor

Aidan Ducharme — Honor

Katherine Weirich — Honor

Norah Yutzy — Honor

Brea Highley — Honor

Lina Hartford — Honor

Madeline Steele — Blue Ribbon

Carly Trenshaw — Blue Ribbon

Kayleigh Shisler — Blue Ribbon

Raelynn George — Blue Ribbon

Maxin VanCamp — Blue Ribbon

Kenzie Zimmerman — Blue Ribbon

Brayden Gillette — Blue Ribbon

Nellie Martin — Blue Ribbon

Lydia Berkey — Blue Ribbon

Graham Juday — Blue Ribbon

Izobel Kelly — Blue Ribbon

Brody Burkholder — Blue Ribbon

Addyson O’Keefe — Blue Ribbon

Lillian Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Laken Hartford — Blue Ribbon

Level B (FB)

Matthew Wesco — State Fair

Ava Blosser — State Fair

Wilson Taylor — Reserve Champion

Elisheva Wroblewski — Honor

Stella Fink — Honor

Owen Nisen — Honor

Thomas Voth — Honor

Marissa Kelly — Honor

Ava Blosser — Honor

Nevaeh Harrison — Honor

Bretton Hartford — Honor

Lainey Trenshaw — Blue Ribbon

Cheyenne George — Blue Ribbon

Kaitlyn Walker — Blue Ribbon

Linley Borntrager — Blue Ribbon

Addison McKerchie — Blue Ribbon

Ella Fradenburg — Blue Ribbon

Susanna Stutzman — Blue Ribbon

Isabel Smith — Blue Ribbon

Ainsiley Kuitse — Blue Ribbon

Zoe Nisley — Blue Ribbon

Emma Yoder — Blue Ribbon

Keylee Cox — Blue Ribbon

Elizabeth Weirich — Blue Ribbon

Level C (FB)

Zachary Walker — Honor, State Fair

Madalyn Becola — Honor, State Fair

Aiden Kelly — State Fair

Lauren Duran — Honor, Reserve Champion

Alexis Cassell — Honor

Elijah Witmer — Honor

Amandah Reese — Honor

Lana Cripe — Honor

Ashlynn Sessler — Honor

Micah Corwin — Honor

Ryder Ransberger — Honor

Erica Cash — Honor

Hannah Snyder — Honor

Lakota Wilson — Honor

Emma Fradenburg — Honor

Hayden Miller — Blue Ribbon

Benjamin Woods — Blue Ribbon

Tolulope Busari — Blue Ribbon

Natalie Gillette — Blue Ribbon

Sophia Drake — Blue Ribbon

Evan Cash — Blue Ribbon

Mackenzie Olafson — Blue Ribbon

Lillian Dunbar — Blue Ribbon

Aaron Gregg — Blue Ribbon

Sharon Overholt — Blue Ribbon

Alyson Snyder — Blue Ribbon

David Yutzy — Blue Ribbon

Sean Dickerhoof — Blue Ribbon

Elizabeth Holds — Blue Ribbon

Josh Ramer — Blue Ribbon

Brannen Hartford — Blue Ribbon

Level D (FB)

Andrew Stump — Honor, Rummel Family Grand Champion Baking, State Fair

Sophia Grubbs — State Fair

Moriah Kelly — State Fair

Reagan Cole — Reserve Champion

Lydia Nisen — Honor

Brandon Schlundt — Honor

Lauren Kinsey — Honor

Paige Jacobs — Honor

Kendall Scott — Honor

Jeremy Stutzman — Honor

Kyrie Hartford — Honor

Andrew Stump — Honor

Joshua Woods — Blue Ribbon

Megan Rosenbrock — Blue Ribbon

Chloe Cripe — Blue Ribbon

Yetunde Busari — Blue Ribbon

Camden Ransberger — Blue Ribbon

Brian Dunbar — Blue Ribbon

Savannah Gregg — Blue Ribbon

Travis Hunt — Blue Ribbon

Nathaniel Snyder — Blue Ribbon

Ella Branneman — Blue Ribbon

Liam Schrock — Blue Ribbon

Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon

David Stutzman — Blue Ribbon

Olivia Eversole — Blue Ribbon

Natalie Middleton — Blue Ribbon

Kasey Becola — Blue Ribbon

Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon

FOODS, PRESERVED (FP)

Level A (FP)

Raelynn George — State Fair

Norah Yutzy — State Fair

Carly Trenshaw — Honor

Aidan Ducharme — Honor

Brayden Gillette — Blue Ribbon

Level B (FP)

Matthew Wesco — State Fair

Lainey Trenshaw — State Fair

Cheyenne George — Blue Ribbon

Brayden Dale — Blue Ribbon

Level C (FP)

Marley King — Honor, Rummel Family Grand Champion Preserved, State Fair

Benjamin Woods — Honor, State Fair

Lana Cripe — State Fair

Eli Schloneger — Honor, Reserve Champion

Carissa Goshert — Honor

Ashlynn Sessler — Honor

Natalie Gillette — Honor

Sharon Overholt — Honor

David Yutzy — Honor

Elizabeth Holds — Honor

Level D (FP)

Elizabeth Orn — Honor, State Fair

Andrew Orn — Honor, State Fair

Andrew Stump — Honor, State Fair

Lillian Woods — Reserve Champion

Lydia Nisen — Honor

Jonathan Wesco — Honor

