RABBITS
American Blue Junior Buck (AM)
Laura Haywood — Blue Ribbon
American Blue Junior Doe (AM)
Sarah Haywood — Lavender Ribbon
American White Junior Buck (AM)
Laura Haywood — Best of Variety
American White Junior Doe (AM)
Sarah Haywood — Blue Ribbon
American Fuzzy Lop Broken Junior Buck (FL)
Kayleena Igney — Best of Variety
American Fuzzy Lop Broken Senior Buck (FL)
Kayleena Igney — Purple Ribbon
Samantha Fackelman — Blue Ribbon
Reese Igney — Blue Ribbon
American Fuzzy Lop Broken Senior Doe (FL)
Kayleena Igney — Best Opposite Sex of Variety
Junia Stutzman — Blue Ribbon
Hailey Kinsinger — Blue Ribbon
American Fuzzy Lop Solid Junior Doe (FL)
Kayleena Igney — Purple Ribbon
Samantha Fackelman — Blue Ribbon
American Fuzzy Lop Solid Senior Buck (FL)
Kayleena Igney — Best Opposite Sex of Variety
Reese Igney — Blue Ribbon
American Fuzzy Lop Solid Senior Doe (FL)
Wyatt Miller — Best of Variety
Kayleena Igney — Blue Ribbon
Angora, English Colored Senior Doe (AE)
Mylah Vu — Angora, English Best of Breed
Angora, English White Senior Buck (AE)
Mylah Vu — Angora, English Best Opposite Breed
Angora, French Colored Senior Buck (AF)
Mylah Vu — Best of Variety
Angora, French Colored Senior Doe (AF)
David Yutzy — Best Opposite Sex of Variety
Angora, Satin Colored Senior Doe (AE)
David Yutzy — Multi-color Ribbon
David Yutzy — Blue Ribbon
Argente Brun, Sr buck
Cora Kniesly — Lavender Ribbon
Argente Brun, Sr Doe
Silas Stutzman — Multi-color Ribbon
Cora Kniesly — Blue Ribbon
Britannia Petite, Black Junior Doe (BP)
Norah Yutzy — Multi-color Ribbon
Britannia Petite, Broken Junior Doe (BP)
Norah Yutzy — Purple Ribbon
Californian 6
Megan Mikel — Multi-color Ribbon
Californian Senior Buck (CA)
Amelia Green — Purple Ribbon
Californian Senior Doe (CA)
Hannah Snyder — Lavender Ribbon
Champagne d’Argent Senior Buck (CD)
Neila Rumfelt — Champagne d’Argent Best of Breed
Chinchilla, American Junior Buck (AC)
Andrew Imel — Multi-color Ribbon
Andrew Imel — Blue Ribbon
Chinchilla, American Senior Buck (AC)
Bradley Steele — Purple Ribbon
Owen Bustamante — Blue Ribbon
Cinnamon Senior Buck (CN)
Autumn Miller — Best of Variety
Cinnamon Senior Doe (CN)
Autumn Miller — Best Opposite Sex of Variety
Crème d’Argent Senior Buck (CR)
Ava Yeater — Lavender Ribbon
Crème d’Argent Senior Doe (CR)
Ava Yeater — Multi-color Ribbon
Amelia Green — Blue Ribbon
Dutch, Black Junior Doe (DT)
Leland Bullins — Best Opposite Sex of Variety
Leland Bullins — Blue Ribbon
Dutch, Black Senior Buck (DT)
Aidan Bustamante — Best of Variety
Leland Bullins — Blue Ribbon
Dutch, Gray Junior Doe (DT)
Neila Rumfelt — Best of Variety
Dutch, Steel Junior Buck (DT)
Grace DeMauro — Best of Variety
Dutch, Tortoise Junior Buck (DT)
Noelle Fry — Purple Ribbon
Noelle Fry — Blue Ribbon
Dutch, Tortoise Senior Buck (DT)
Noelle Fry — Best of Variety
Wyatt Dunsmore — Blue Ribbon
Wyatt Dunsmore — Blue Ribbon
Dutch, Tortoise Senior Doe (DT)
Noelle Fry — Best Opposite Sex of Variety
Wyatt Dunsmore — Blue Ribbon
Wyatt Dunsmore — Blue Ribbon
Dwarf Hotot, Black, Blue or Chocolate Junior Buck (DH)
Anna Yutzy — Purple Ribbon
Anna Yutzy — Blue Ribbon
Landon Holdeman — Blue Ribbon
Dwarf Hotot, Black, Blue or Chocolate Junior Doe (DH)
Landon Holdeman — Dwarf Hotot Best Opposite Breed
Madison Holdeman — Blue Ribbon
Landon Holdeman — Blue Ribbon
Dwarf Hotot, Black, Blue or Chocolate Senior Buck (DH)
Landon Holdeman — Dwarf Hotot Best of Breed
Anna Yutzy — Blue Ribbon
Madison Holdeman — Blue Ribbon
Dwarf Hotot, Black, Blue or Chocolate Senior Doe (DH)
Avery Johnson — Purple Ribbon
Landon Holdeman — Blue Ribbon
Madison Holdeman — Blue Ribbon
English Lop, Solid Junior Buck (EL)
Haley Sigman — Best of Variety
Abraham Huber — Best Opposite Sex of Variety
Abraham Huber — Blue Ribbon
Flemmish Giant, Blue Senior Doe (FG)
Tai Vu — Blue Ribbon
Flemmish Giant, Fawn Senior Buck (FG)
Kody Sprague — Best of Variety
Logan Cook — Blue Ribbon
Flemmish Giant, Light Gray Junior Doe (FG)
Madison Johnson — Purple Ribbon
Flemmish Giant, Light Gray Senior Buck (FG)
Allison Russell — Purple Ribbon
Ella Lantz — Blue Ribbon
Allison Russell — Blue Ribbon
Tai Vu — Blue Ribbon
Flemmish Giant, Light Gray Senior Doe (FG)
Allison Russell — Blue Ribbon
Flemmish Giant, Steel Senior Buck (FG)
Tai Vu — Purple Ribbon
Flemmish Giant, Steel Senior Doe (FG)
Allison Russell — Best of Variety
French Lop, Broken 6
Leah Yutzy — French Lop Best Opposite Breed
Leah Yutzy — Blue Ribbon
French Lop, Broken Senior Buck (FL)
Leah Yutzy — Blue Ribbon
French Lop, Solid 6
Leah Yutzy — Purple Ribbon
French Lop, Solid Junior Doe (FL)
Sadie Beasy — Purple Ribbon
Sadie Beasy — Blue Ribbon
Sadie Beasy — Blue Ribbon
French Lop, Solid Senior Buck (LF)
Leah Yutzy — Purple Ribbon
Leah Yutzy — Blue Ribbon
Sadie Beasy — Blue Ribbon
Audrey Lantz — Blue Ribbon
French Lop, Solid Senior Doe (LF)
Sadie Beasy — French Lop Best of Breed
Sadie Beasy — Blue Ribbon
Leah Yutzy — Blue Ribbon
Harlequin, Japanese Junior Buck (HR)
Allison Steele — Best Opposite Sex of Group
Shannon Parcell — Blue Ribbon
Adelaide Yacks — Blue Ribbon
Harlequin, Japanese Junior Doe (HR)
Tucker Baber — Purple Ribbon
Harlequin, Japanese Senior Doe (HR)
Madison Johnson — Best of Variety
Cameron Dill — Purple Ribbon
Gabrielle Kantz — Blue Ribbon
Harlequin, Magpie Junior Buck (HR)
Neila Rumfelt — Best Opposite Sex of Group
Tatum Baber — Blue Ribbon
Shelby Cripe — Blue Ribbon
Laynee Peffley — Blue Ribbon
Ellie Baber — Blue Ribbon
Harlequin, Magpie Junior Doe (HR)
Kaiden Peffley — Purple Ribbon
Harlequin, Magpie Senior Doe (HR)
Weston Dunsmore — Best of Group
Havana, Black Junior Buck (HV)
Silas Stutzman — Purple Ribbon
David Yutzy — Blue Ribbon
Havana, Black Junior Doe (HV)
Silas Stutzman — Best Opposite Sex of Variety
David Yutzy — Best Opposite Sex of Variety
David Yutzy — Blue Ribbon
Havana, Black Senior Buck (HV)
Jessica Dill — Best of Variety
Havana, Black Senior Doe (HV)
David Yutzy — Purple Ribbon
Olivia DeMauro — Blue Ribbon
Havana, Blue Junior Buck (HV)
Silas Stutzman — Best of Variety
Silas Stutzman — Blue Ribbon
Havana, Broken Junior Doe (HV)
David Yutzy — Purple Ribbon
Leah Yutzy — Blue Ribbon
Silas Stutzman — Blue Ribbon
Havana, Broken Senior Buck (HV)
Olivia DeMauro — Best of Variety
Silas Stutzman — Blue Ribbon
David Yutzy — Blue Ribbon
Norah Yutzy — Blue Ribbon
Havana, Broken Senior Doe (HV)
Silas Stutzman — Purple Ribbon
Havanna, Lilac Senior Buck (HV)
Kaitlyn Smith — Best of Variety
Himalayan, Black Junior Doe (HL)
Leah Yutzy — Best of Variety
Himalayan, Black Senior Buck (HL)
Elliannah Diamond — Best Opposite Sex of Variety
Elizabeth Kantz — Blue Ribbon
Elliannah Diamond — Blue Ribbon
Himalayan, Black Senior Doe (HL)
Cora Kniesly — Purple Ribbon
Cora Kniesly — Purple Ribbon
Himalayan, Blue Junior Doe (HL)
Cora Kniesly — Purple Ribbon
Himalayan, Blue Senior Buck (HL)
Cora Kniesly — Best Opposite Sex of Variety
Elizabeth Kantz — Blue Ribbon
Elizabeth Kantz — Blue Ribbon
Himalayan, Blue Senior Doe (HL)
Elizabeth Kantz — Best of Variety
Elizabeth Kantz — Blue Ribbon
Himalayan, Chocolate Senior Buck (HL)
Elliannah Diamond — Best of Variety
Elizabeth Kantz — Blue Ribbon
Cora Kniesly — Blue Ribbon
Elizabeth Kantz — Blue Ribbon
Himalayan, Lilac Senior Buck (HL)
Elizabeth Kantz — Best of Variety
Elliannah Diamond — Blue Ribbon
Elliannah Diamond — Blue Ribbon
Himalayan, Lilac Senior Doe (HL)
Cora Kniesly — Best Opposite Sex of Variety
Holland Lop, Broken Junior Buck (LH)
Hanna Ellett — Purple Ribbon
Hanna Ellett — Blue Ribbon
Amelia Goeglein — Blue Ribbon
Kylie Pressler — Blue Ribbon
Kylie Pressler — Blue Ribbon
Holland Lop, Broken Junior Doe (LH)
Kayleena Igney — Best Opposite Sex of Variety
Hanna Ellett — Blue Ribbon
Holland Lop, Broken Senior Buck (LH)
Alyson Snyder — Best of Variety
Paige Collins — Blue Ribbon
Hanna Ellett — Blue Ribbon
Kayleena Igney — Blue Ribbon
Kailey N Riegsecker — Blue Ribbon
Holland Lop, Broken Senior Doe (LH)
Kayleena Igney — Purple Ribbon
Madilyn Collins — Blue Ribbon
Kylie Pressler — Blue Ribbon
Holland Lop, Solid Junior Buck (LH)
Kylie Pressler — Purple Ribbon
Brinnley Ellett — Blue Ribbon
Holland Lop, Solid Senior Buck (LH)
Makennzie Ellett — Best of Variety
Kayleena Igney — Blue Ribbon
Hanna Ellett — Blue Ribbon
Hanna Ellett — Blue Ribbon
Holland Lop, Solid Senior Doe (LH)
Kayleena Igney — Best Opposite Sex of Variety
Hanna Ellett — Blue Ribbon
Kailey N Riegsecker — Blue Ribbon
Kylie Pressler — Blue Ribbon
Jersey Wooly, Broken Senior Buck (JW)
Ahavah Huber — Jersey Wooly Best of Breed
Jersey Wooly, Broken Senior Doe (JW)
Jillian Sweetser — Jersey Wooly Best Opposite Breed
Lilac Junior Buck (LI)
Mason Zarse — Purple Ribbon
Mason Zarse — Blue Ribbon
Zach Shearer — Blue Ribbon
Lilac Junior Doe (LI)
Mason Zarse — Purple Ribbon
Mason Zarse — Blue Ribbon
Lilac Senior Buck (LI)
Mason Zarse — Best Opposite Sex of Group
Lilac Senior Doe (LI)
Jessie Price — Multi-color Ribbon
Lionhead, Seal
Madilyn Thwaits — Best Opposite Sex of Variety
Lionhead, Tortoise Senior Buck (LD)
Wyatt Miller — Best of Variety
Nellie Martin — Lavender Ribbon
Kristen Metzler — Multi-color Ribbon
Joel Metzler — Blue Ribbon
Brianna Stark — Blue Ribbon
Kylie Pressler — Multi-color Ribbon
Mini Lop, Broken Junior Buck (ML)
Natalie Boocher — Purple Ribbon
Natalie Boocher — Blue Ribbon
Savannah Kliewer — Blue Ribbon
Elizabeth Kantz — Blue Ribbon
Mini Lop, Broken Junior Doe (ML)
Savannah Kliewer — Purple Ribbon
Wyatt Miller — Blue Ribbon
Wyatt Miller — Blue Ribbon
Wyatt Miller — Blue Ribbon
Mini Lop, Broken Senior Buck (ML)
Natalie Boocher — Best of Variety
Savannah Kliewer — Blue Ribbon
Madalyn Miller — Blue Ribbon
Lauren Keck — Blue Ribbon
Mini Lop, Broken Senior Doe (ML)
Annelise Green — Purple Ribbon
Annabella Higley — Blue Ribbon
Savannah Kliewer — Blue Ribbon
Savannah Kliewer — Blue Ribbon
Mini Lop, Solid Junior Buck (ML)
Lauren Keck — Purple Ribbon
Savannah Kliewer — Blue Ribbon
Addison Keck — Blue Ribbon
Mini Lop, Solid Junior Doe (ML)
Lauren Keck — Purple Ribbon
Lauren Keck — Blue Ribbon
Savannah Kliewer — Blue Ribbon
Zoe Nisley — Blue Ribbon
Addison Keck — Blue Ribbon
Faith Keene — Blue Ribbon
Mini Lop, Solid Senior Buck (ML)
Natalie Boocher — Best Opposite Sex of Variety
Natalie Boocher — Blue Ribbon
Savannah Kliewer — Blue Ribbon
Gracie Fackelman — Blue Ribbon
Mini Lop, Solid Senior Doe (ML)
Natalie Boocher — Best of Variety
Savannah Kliewer — Blue Ribbon
Savannah Kliewer — Blue Ribbon
Mini Rex, Black (Self) Senior Buck (MR)
Ethan Dill — Best of Variety
Mini Rex, Blue (Self) Junior Doe (MR)
Olatundun Busari — Best Opposite Sex of Variety
Mini Rex, Blue (Self) Senior Buck (MR)
Addison Witmer — Best of Variety
Mini Rex, Broken Senior Buck (MR)
Camdyn Borkholder — Blue Ribbon
Mini Rex, Broken Senior Doe (MR)
Addison Witmer — Best of Variety
Khloe Witmer — Blue Ribbon
Mini Rex, Castor (Agouti) Senior Doe (MR)
Kate Wendzonka — Best of Variety
Weston Dunsmore — Blue Ribbon
Kate Wendzonka — Blue Ribbon
Mini Rex, Otter (Tan) Senior Buck (MR)
Ingrid Lund — Best of Variety
Ingrid Lund — Blue Ribbon
Ethan Dill — Blue Ribbon
Brayden Dale — Blue Ribbon
Cameron Dill — Blue Ribbon
Mini Rex, Otter (Tan) Senior Doe (MR)
Olivia Reames — Best Opposite Sex of Variety
Olivia Reames — Blue Ribbon
Olivia Reames — Blue Ribbon
Addison Witmer — Blue Ribbon
Mini Rex, Pattern (Broken) Senior Buck (MR)
Josiah Sutter — Best Opposite Sex of Variety
Mini Rex, Red (AOV) Senior Buck (MR)
Mylah Vu — Best Opposite Sex of Variety
Mini Rex, Red (AOV) Senior Doe (MR)
Khloe Witmer — Best of Variety
Addison Witmer — Blue Ribbon
Mini Rex, White (Self) Senior Buck (MR)
Elsa Lund — Best of Variety
Mini Rex, White (Self) Senior Doe (MR)
Ingrid Lund — Best Opposite Sex of Variety
Mini Satin, Black Junior Buck (MS)
Brianna Stark — Multi-color Ribbon
Mini Satin, Black Senior Buck (MS)
Brianna Stark — Best Opposite Sex of Variety
Mini Satin, Black Senior Doe (MS)
Brianna Stark — Purple Ribbon
Mini Satin, BrokenJunior Buck (MS)
Bridgette Stutsman — Purple Ribbon
Haley Sigman — Blue Ribbon
Mini Satin, BrokenSenior Buck (MS)
Payton Pate — Best of Variety
Mini Satin, BrokenSenior Doe (MS)
Brianna Stark — Best Opposite Sex of Variety
Charlotte Higley — Blue Ribbon
Mini Satin, Chinchilla Senior Doe (MS)
Brianna Stark — Best of Variety
Mini Satin, SquirrelSenior Buck (MS)
Jessie Price — Best of Variety
Mini Satin, White Junior Doe (MS)
Brianna Stark — Best of Variety
Netherland Dwarf AOV
Brinley Yoder — Best of Variety
Benjamin Woods — Best of Variety
Benjamin Woods — Best Opposite Sex of Variety
Netherland Dwarf, Agouti Chestnut Junior Doe (ND)
Brianna Stark — Best of Variety
Netherland Dwarf, Agouti Chestnut Senior Doe (ND)
Natalie Mattern — Purple Ribbon
Brianna Stark — Blue Ribbon
Netherland Dwarf, Agouti Opal Junior Doe (ND)
Brianna Stark — Blue Ribbon
Netherland Dwarf, Agouti Opal Senior Buck (ND)
Mylah Vu — Best Opposite Sex of Variety
Netherland Dwarf, AOV Broken Senior Buck (ND)
Abbigail Eash — Best of Variety
Netherland Dwarf, AOV Broken Senior Doe (ND)
Kaylin Moyer — Best of Variety
Netherland Dwarf, AOV Himalayan Senior Buck (ND)
Brianna Stark — Best of Variety
Netherland Dwarf, AOV Orange Senior Buck (ND)
Lillian Woods — Best of Variety
Netherland Dwarf, Self Group BEW Senior Doe (ND)
Westen Pressler — Best Opposite Sex of Variety
Netherland Dwarf, Self Group Black Junior Buck (ND)
Brianna Stark — Best of Variety
Brianna Stark — Blue Ribbon
Netherland Dwarf, Self Group Black Senior Buck (ND)
Kinslyn Pressler — Blue Ribbon
Westen Pressler — Blue Ribbon
Netherland Dwarf, Self Group Chocolate Senior Doe (ND)
Lily Sark — Blue Ribbon
Netherland Dwarf, Self Group REW Senior Buck (ND)
Reese Igney — Purple Ribbon
Netherland Dwarf, Shaded Sia. Sable Junior Buck (ND)
Chanel Bradford — Best of Variety
Joshua Woods — Purple Ribbon
Netherland Dwarf, Tan Pattern Otter Junior Doe (ND)
Issac Eash — Best Opposite Sex of Variety
Netherland Dwarf, Tan Pattern Otter Senior Buck (ND)
Madilyn Collins — Best of Variety
Issac Eash — Blue Ribbon
Netherland Dwarf
Cheyenne Clouse — Best of Variety
Madeleine McKim — Best of Variety
New Zealand, Black 6
Megan Mikel — Best of Variety
New Zealand, Black Junior Doe (NZ)
Ryleigh Riegsecker — Best Opposite Sex of Variety
New Zealand, Broken 6
Leah Datzman — Best of Variety
New Zealand, Pre-Junior (NZ)
Nellie Martin — Purple Ribbon
Nellie Martin — Blue Ribbon
Nellie Martin — Blue Ribbon
New Zealand, White Junior Buck (NZ)
Nellie Martin — Best Opposite Sex of Variety
Ryleigh Riegsecker — Blue Ribbon
Nellie Martin — Blue Ribbon
Nellie Martin — Blue Ribbon
New Zealand, White Junior Doe (NZ)
Nellie Martin — Best of Variety
Nellie Martin — Blue Ribbon
New Zealand, White Senior Doe (NZ)
Aleksis Hostetler — Blue Ribbon
Palomino, Golden 6
Audrey Yeater — Lavender Ribbon
LeAnna Taylor — Blue Ribbon
Audrey Yeater — Multi-color Ribbon
Polish, Black Junior Buck (PO)
Samantha Fackelman — Purple Ribbon
Polish, Black Junior Doe (PO)
Samantha Fackelman — Purple Ribbon
Gracie Fackelman — Blue Ribbon
Polish, Black Senior Buck (PO)
Gracie Fackelman — Best of Variety
Gabrielle Kantz — Blue Ribbon
Gabrielle Kantz — Blue Ribbon
Samantha Fackelman — Blue Ribbon
Polish, Black Senior Doe (PO)
Savannah Kliewer — Best Opposite Sex of Variety
Gracie Fackelman — Blue Ribbon
Polish, Blue Junior Buck (PO)
Samantha Fackelman — Purple Ribbon
Polish, Blue Junior Doe (PO)
Samantha Fackelman — Best Opposite Sex of Variety
Gracie Fackelman — Blue Ribbon
Polish, Blue Senior Buck (PO)
Gabrielle Kantz — Best of Variety
Gabrielle Kantz — Blue Ribbon
Polish, Blue Senior Doe (PO)
Faith Keene — Purple Ribbon
Polish, Broken Junior Buck PO)
Samantha Fackelman — Purple Ribbon
Polish, Broken Senior Buck (PO)
Liam Rumfelt — Best Opposite Sex of Variety
Ian Newton — Blue Ribbon
Elizabeth Kantz — Blue Ribbon
Savannah Kliewer — Blue Ribbon
Polish, Broken Senior Doe (PO)
Gabrielle Kantz — Best of Variety
Gabrielle Kantz — Blue Ribbon
Gabrielle Kantz — Blue Ribbon
Samantha Fackelman — Blue Ribbon
Polish, Chocolate Senior Buck (PO)
Elizabeth Kantz — Best of Variety
Liam Rumfelt — Blue Ribbon
Polish, Chocolate Senior Doe (PO)
Laura Haywood — Best Opposite Sex of Variety
Polish, Lilac Senior Doe (PO)
Faith Keene — Best of Variety
Polish, REW Senior Buck (PO)
Gabrielle Kantz — Best Opposite Sex of Variety
Polish, REW Senior Doe (PO)
Gabrielle Kantz — Best of Variety
Gabrielle Kantz — Blue Ribbon
Rex, Black Senior Doe (RX)
Autumn Miller — Best of Variety
Rex, Blue Junior Doe (RX)
Jaiel Huber — Best of Variety
Rex, Broken Senior Doe (RX)
Autumn Miller — Best of Variety
Rex, Castor Junior Buck (RX)
Logan Eiler — Blue Ribbon
Rex, Castor Senior Buck (RX)
Autumn Miller — Best of Variety
Rex, Chinchilla Junior Buck (RX)
Jaiel Huber — Purple Ribbon
Rex, Lynx Senior Buck (RX)
William Huber — Best of Variety
Rex, Opal Senior Buck (RX)
Kalina Sprague — Best of Variety
Logan Eiler — Blue Ribbon
Rex, Opal Senior Doe (RX)
Kody Sprague — Best Opposite Sex of Variety
Kody Sprague — Blue Ribbon
Rex, Otter Junior Buck (RX)
Logan Eiler — Best of Variety
Logan Eiler — Blue Ribbon
Rex, Otter Senior Buck (RX)
Autumn Miller — Purple Ribbon
Faith Piercy — Blue Ribbon
Rex, Otter Senior Doe (RX)
Faith Piercy — Best Opposite Sex of Variety
Logan Eiler — Blue Ribbon
Kody Sprague — Blue Ribbon
Logan Eiler — Blue Ribbon
Satin, Black Senior Buck (SN)
Carly Horein — Best Opposite Sex of Variety
Satin, Black Senior Doe (SN)
Carly Horein — Best of Variety
Satin, Broken Senior Doe (SN)
Carly Horein — Best of Variety
Christina Eiler — Blue Ribbon
Satin, Chocolate 6
Christina Eiler — Best of Variety
Satin, Otter Senior Buck (SN)
Christina Eiler — Best of Variety
Christina Eiler — Blue Ribbon
Satin, Otter Senior Doe (SN)
Zaiden Eiler — Best Opposite Sex of Variety
Satin, Siamese (black, blue, choc., lilac) Junior Buck (SN)
Brady Horein — Best Opposite Sex of Variety
Satin, Siamese (black, blue, choc., lilac) Junior Doe (SN)
Brady Horein — Best of Variety
Brady Horein — Blue Ribbon
Brady Horein — Blue Ribbon
Brady Horein — Blue Ribbon
Satin, Siamese (black, blue, choc., lilac) Senior Buck (SN)
Brady Horein — Blue Ribbon
Satin, Siamese (black, blue, choc., lilac) Senior Doe (SN)
Brady Horein — Blue Ribbon
Satin, White Senior Doe (SN)
Christina Eiler — Best of Variety
Silver, Black Senior Buck (SL)
Caleb Shearer — Best of Variety
Silver Fox, Black Senior Buck (SF)
Leila Morey — Best Opposite Sex of Variety
Silver Fox, Black Senior Doe (SF)
Isaac Meyer — Best of Variety
Amelia Green — Lavender Ribbon
Annelise Green — Multi-color Ribbon
Christina Eiler — Blue Ribbon
Christina Eiler — Blue Ribbon
Tan, Lilac Senior Doe (TN)
Pierceton Sark — Best of Variety
Thrianta Senior Doe (TH)
Natalie Boocher — Multi-color Ribbon
RABBIT PHOTO CONTEST
Aiden Kelly — Purple Ribbon
SHEEPBREEDING SHEEP
Black Face Cross
Black Face Cross Ewe Lamb
Austin Gall — Champion, Supreme Ewe
Kylee Sark — Lavender Ribbon
Darin Lehman — Reserve Champion, Reserve Ewe
Levi Parker — Blue Ribbon
Wilson Taylor — Blue Ribbon
Easton Koontz — Blue Ribbon
Abigail Gall — Blue Ribbon
Brad Yoder — Blue Ribbon
Faith Miller — Blue Ribbon
Braxton Koontz — Blue Ribbon
Black Faced Cross Yearling Ewe
Faith Miller — Purple Ribbon
Black Faced Cross Ram Lamb
Trevor Van Daele — Champion, Reserve Ram
Trevor Van Daele — Champion, Reserve Ram
Trevor Van Daele — Champion, Reserve Ram
Trevor Van Daele — Champion, Reserve Ram
POLLED DORSET
Polled Dorset Ewe Lamb
Abigail Gall — Champion
DORSET ADVANTAGE
Dorset Advantage Yearling Ewe
Brandt Sark — Champion
HAMPSHIRE
Hampshire Ewe Lamb
Danielle White — Champion
Hampshire Yearling Ewe
Gretchen Van Daele — Reserve Champion
NATURAL COLOR
Natural Color Ewe Lamb
Taylor Cutter — 4th Overall Ewe, Reserve Champion
Taylor Cutter — 4th Overall Ewe, Reserve Champion
Janissa Lehman — Lavender Ribbon
Gretchen Van Daele — Blue Ribbon
Easton Koontz — Blue Ribbon
Natural Color Yearling Ewe
Kylee Sark — 3rd Overall Ewe, Champion
Kylee Sark — 3rd Overall Ewe, Champion
Darin Lehman — Lavender Ribbon
SHETLAND
Shetland Ewe Lamb
Titan Jaberg — Champion
Isabella Jaberg — Reserve Champion
Ashley Jaberg — Blue Ribbon
Isabella Jaberg — Blue Ribbon
Ashley Jaberg — Blue Ribbon
Shetland pair of Ewe Lambs
Ashley Jaberg — Lavender Ribbon
Isabella Jaberg — Purple Ribbon
Shetland Yearling Ewe
Ashley Jaberg — Lavender Ribbon
Isabella Jaberg — Purple Ribbon
Titan Jaberg — Blue Ribbon
Shetland Ram Lamb
Ashley Jaberg — Champion
Isabella Jaberg — Reserve Champion
Ashley Jaberg — Blue Ribbon
Titan Jaberg — Blue Ribbon
Shetland Pair of Ram Lambs
Ashley Jaberg — Purple Ribbon
SOUTHDOWN
Southdown Ewe Lamb
Brayden Vanderwey — Champion
Brayden Vanderwey — Reserve Champion
Southdown Pair of Ewe Lambs
Brayden Vanderwey — Purple Ribbon
Southdown Ram Lamb
Brayden Vanderwey — Champion, Supreme Ram
WHITE FACE CROSS
White Face Cross Ewe Lamb
Janissa Lehman — 5th Overall Ewe, Champion
Janissa Lehman — 5th Overall Ewe, Champion
MARKET LAMBS
Black Face Cross
Jackson Aldrich — Champion, Grand Champion Single Market Lamb
Kylee Sark — 3rd Overall Market Lamb, Reserve Champion
Kylee Sark — 3rd Overall Market Lamb, Reserve Champion
Levi Parker — Lavender Ribbon
Troy Cutter — Lavender Ribbon
Brandt Sark — Lavender Ribbon
Wilson Taylor — Lavender Ribbon
Brayden Vanderwey — Lavender Ribbon
Easton Slagel — Lavender Ribbon
Mason Harshberger — Purple Ribbon
Mason Harshberger — Purple Ribbon
Darin Lehman — Purple Ribbon
Abigail Gall — Purple Ribbon
Faith Miller — Blue Ribbon
Quinn Parker — Blue Ribbon
Julie Metzler — Blue Ribbon
Ty Leer — Blue Ribbon
Brad Yoder — Blue Ribbon
Wes Yoder — Blue Ribbon
Braxton Koontz — Blue Ribbon
Jake Carrick — Blue Ribbon
Maicey Hardy — Blue Ribbon
Kristen Metzler — Blue Ribbon
Wilson Taylor — Blue Ribbon
Easton Koontz — Blue Ribbon
Landon Metzler — Blue Ribbon
Julie Metzler — Blue Ribbon
Colten Meier — Blue Ribbon
Kenzie Zimmerman — Blue Ribbon
Brayden Vanderwey — Blue Ribbon
Breydon Gingerich — Blue Ribbon
Logan Moore — Blue Ribbon
Michael Moore — Blue Ribbon
Landon Miller — Blue Ribbon
Joel Metzler — Blue Ribbon
Columbia
Kenzie Zimmerman — Champion
Polled Dorset
David Cushwa — Champion
Natalia Baierle — Reserve Champion
Colten Meier — Blue Ribbon
Hannah Harshberger — Blue Ribbon
Colin Sanford — Blue Ribbon
Dorset Advantage
Mason Harshberger — Champion
Black Face Dorper
Branden Diener — Record Book Only
Hampshire
Taylor Cutter — Champion
Macy Morehouse — Lavender Ribbon
Jake Carrick — Lavender Ribbon
Danielle White — Lavender Ribbon
Kylee Sark — Lavender Ribbon
Braxton Koontz — Lavender Ribbon
Austin Gall — Reserve Champion
Corbin Bitting — Purple Ribbon
Brad Yoder — Purple Ribbon
Janissa Lehman — Purple Ribbon
Maicey Hardy — Blue Ribbon
Troy Cutter — Blue Ribbon
Lainey Mathews — Blue Ribbon
Brayden Vanderwey — Blue Ribbon
Addison Mast — Blue Ribbon
Quinn Parker — Blue Ribbon
Darren Moore — Blue Ribbon
Ty Leer — Blue Ribbon
Landon Miller — Blue Ribbon
Addison Mast — Blue Ribbon
Darren Moore — Blue Ribbon
Logan Moore — Blue Ribbon
Kristen Metzler — Blue Ribbon
Trevor Van Daele — Blue Ribbon
Michael Moore — Blue Ribbon
Hannah Harshberger — Blue Ribbon
Gretchen Van Daele — Blue Ribbon
Montadale
Addison Mast — Champion
Natural Color
Macy Morehouse — 4th Overall Market Lamb, Reserve Champion
Macy Morehouse — 4th Overall Market Lamb, Reserve Champion
Easton Slagel — Lavender Ribbon
Darin Lehman — Reserve Grand Champion Single Market Lamb
Darin Lehman — Reserve Grand Champion Single Market Lamb
Darin Lehman — Reserve Grand Champion Single Market Lamb
Darin Lehman — Reserve Grand Champion Single Market Lamb
Taylor Cutter — Purple Ribbon
David Cushwa — Blue Ribbon
Easton Koontz — Blue Ribbon
Faith Miller — Blue Ribbon
Wes Yoder — Blue Ribbon
Breydon Gingerich — Blue Ribbon
Braxton Koontz — Blue Ribbon
Joel Metzler — Blue Ribbon
Oxford
Darin Lehman — 5th Overall Market Lamb, Champion
Darin Lehman — 5th Overall Market Lamb, Champion
Levi Parker — Reserve Champion
Owen Morehouse — Blue Ribbon
Hailey Rockenbaugh — Blue Ribbon
Shropshire
Troy Cutter — Champion
Janissa Lehman — Lavender Ribbon
Wilson Taylor — Lavender Ribbon
Macy Morehouse — Reserve Champion
Trevor Van Daele — Blue Ribbon
Easton Koontz — Blue Ribbon
Hailey Rockenbaugh — Blue Ribbon
Gretchen Van Daele — Blue Ribbon
Landon Metzler — Blue Ribbon
Southdown
Janissa Lehman — Champion
Natalia Baierle — Reserve Champion
Corbin Bitting — Blue Ribbon
Faith Miller — Blue Ribbon
Ivan Meier — Blue Ribbon
Texel
Branden Diener — Champion
White Face Cross
Brandt Sark — Champion
Elyse Yoder — Lavender Ribbon
Brock Berkey — Lavender Ribbon
Lainey Mathews — Reserve Champion
Kenzie Zimmerman — Blue Ribbon
Faith Berkey — Blue Ribbon
Faith Berkey — Blue Ribbon
Colin Sanford — Blue Ribbon
Brock Berkey — Blue Ribbon
Overweight
Colten Meier — Champion
Ivan Meier — Reserve Champion
Pen Of 2
Kylee Sark — Champion, Grand Champion Pen of 2
David Cushwa — Lavender Ribbon
Brandt Sark — Lavender Ribbon
Janissa Lehman — Lavender Ribbon
Maicey Hardy — Lavender Ribbon
Braxton Koontz — Lavender Ribbon
Easton Koontz — Lavender Ribbon
Quinn Parker — Lavender Ribbon
Darin Lehman — Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion Pen of 2 Market Lambs
Darin Lehman — Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion Pen of 2 Market Lambs
Darin Lehman — Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion Pen of 2 Market Lambs
Darin Lehman — Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion Pen of 2 Market Lambs
Levi Parker — Purple Ribbon
Troy Cutter — Purple Ribbon
Lainey Mathews — Purple Ribbon
Wilson Taylor — Purple Ribbon
Macy Morehouse — Purple Ribbon
Darren Moore — Blue Ribbon
Mason Harshberger — Blue Ribbon
Hailey Rockenbaugh — Blue Ribbon
Brayden Vanderwey — Blue Ribbon
Addison Mast — Blue Ribbon
Gretchen Van Daele — Blue Ribbon
Breydon Gingerich — Blue Ribbon
Michael Moore — Blue Ribbon
Trevor Van Daele — Blue Ribbon
Ty Leer — Blue Ribbon
Landon Miller — Blue Ribbon
Brad Yoder — Blue Ribbon
Logan Moore — Blue Ribbon
Kenzie Zimmerman — Blue Ribbon
SHEEP SHOWMANSHIP
Greenhand Showmanship Grade 3-4
Taylor Cutter — Lavender Ribbon
Beginner Showmanship Grade 5-6
Wilson Taylor — Lavender Ribbon
Natalia Baierle — Purple Ribbon
Junior Showmanship Grade 7-9
Macy Morehouse — Purple Ribbon
Senior Showmanship Grade 10-12
Troy Cutter — Lavender Ribbon
Austin Gall — Purple Ribbon
SHOOTING SPORTSARCHERY
Archery Grade 3
Micaiah Wesco — Champion
Elijah Steele — Reserve Champion
Charlie Gall — Blue Ribbon
Noah Gentz — Blue Ribbon
Carter Hepner — Blue Ribbon
Rose Leeper — Blue Ribbon
Enoch Lehman — Blue Ribbon
Sam Lewinski — Blue Ribbon
Benjamin Miller — Blue Ribbon
James Rody — Blue Ribbon
Charlie Schoettle — Blue Ribbon
Declan Scott — Blue Ribbon
Novalee Wallace-Kenyon — Blue Ribbon
Archery Grade 4
Carly Trenshaw — Champion
Kyler Drake — Reserve Champion
Elias Yoder — Blue Ribbon
Maria Bonning — Blue Ribbon
Evan Bowman — Blue Ribbon
Darick Hernandez — Blue Ribbon
Miles Hostetter — Blue Ribbon
Keaton Kaufman — Blue Ribbon
Maxwell Kieffer — Blue Ribbon
Lucille Manning — Blue Ribbon
Raegan Motz — Blue Ribbon
Kiante Neuenschwander — Blue Ribbon
Grace Rhodes — Blue Ribbon
Rylie Schrock — Blue Ribbon
Madelynn Skipper — Blue Ribbon
Ezra Stump — Blue Ribbon
Ezekiel Stutzman — Blue Ribbon
Mahayla Clem — Blue Ribbon
Lucas Woodring — Blue Ribbon
Brekkin Johnson — Blue Ribbon
Archery Grade 5
Matthew Wesco — Champion
Noah Schoettle — Reserve Champion
Noelle Fry — Honor
Gemma Stickel — Honor
Kaylee Witmer — Honor
Abigail Ellis — Blue Ribbon
Peter Fussner — Blue Ribbon
Lucas Garcia — Blue Ribbon
Elaina Halle — Blue Ribbon
Henry Hire — Blue Ribbon
Landon Josephthal — Blue Ribbon
Elizabeth Kantz — Blue Ribbon
Kal-El Pinela — Blue Ribbon
Aidan Lang — Blue Ribbon
Cedric Martin — Blue Ribbon
Samuel McDonald — Blue Ribbon
Genevieve Mitschelen — Blue Ribbon
Jaycik Piasecki — Blue Ribbon
Hannah Roberts — Blue Ribbon
Andi Snyder — Blue Ribbon
Adalynne Tidwell — Blue Ribbon
Kaitlyn Walker — Blue Ribbon
Leland Wallace-Kenyon — Blue Ribbon
Wellington Yordy — Blue Ribbon
Archery Grade 6
Lainey Trenshaw — Champion
Daijon Stoll — Reserve Champion
Evolette Hawkins — Honor
Elijah Wesco — Honor
Jeremy Bontrager — Blue Ribbon
Isaac Cook — Blue Ribbon
Brennan Cripe — Blue Ribbon
Alyssa Eberly — Blue Ribbon
Silas Fervida — Blue Ribbon
Gabriel Goeglein — Blue Ribbon
William Gorsuch — Blue Ribbon
William Herr — Blue Ribbon
Grayson Hochstetler — Blue Ribbon
Henry King — Blue Ribbon
Emily Leeper — Blue Ribbon
Oliver Martin — Blue Ribbon
Hudson Miller — Blue Ribbon
Luke Mounsithiraj — Blue Ribbon
Ethan Newton — Blue Ribbon
Kingston Steffen — Blue Ribbon
Noah Stutzman — Blue Ribbon
Dominic Tinervia — Blue Ribbon
Kaitlyn Troyer — Blue Ribbon
Seamus Tuttle — Blue Ribbon
Audrey Wallach — Blue Ribbon
Marin Yoder — Blue Ribbon
Wes Yoder — Blue Ribbon
Dominic Tinervia — Blue Ribbon
Archery Grade 7
Jackson Keck — Champion
Parker Yoder — Reserve Champion
Morgan Cole — Honor
Claire Gall — Honor
Carson Kuhn — Honor
Gavin Lash — Honor
Lucas Miller — Honor
Ethan Sloan — Honor
Micah Stroup — Honor
Alana Stump — Honor
Noah Subera — Honor
Christian Cole — Blue Ribbon
Ashlyn Borzeniatow — Blue Ribbon
Astella Drudge — Blue Ribbon
Anthony Eberly — Blue Ribbon
Aaron Gregg — Blue Ribbon
Rebecca Hochstetler — Blue Ribbon
Faith Miller — Blue Ribbon
Darren Moore — Blue Ribbon
Liam Rumfelt — Blue Ribbon
Parker Smith — Blue Ribbon
Michaela Wells — Blue Ribbon
Benjamin Woods — Blue Ribbon
Karmela Lawrence — Blue Ribbon
Archery Grade 8
Anna Fussner — Champion
Chad Renner — Reserve Champion
Evan Cash — Honor
Ethan Graber — Honor
Eli Heckathorn — Honor
Linden Musser — Honor
Neila Rumfelt — Honor
Isaiah Stump — Purple Ribbon
Madalyn Becola — Blue Ribbon
Briene Bemis — Blue Ribbon
Jacob Cripe — Blue Ribbon
Matthew Cummings — Blue Ribbon
Naomi Diaz — Blue Ribbon
Alexus Elion — Blue Ribbon
Forrest Goeglein — Blue Ribbon
Andrew Imel — Blue Ribbon
Brenden Jacobs — Blue Ribbon
Pierce Lucas — Blue Ribbon
Hayden Miller — Blue Ribbon
Nova Robertson — Blue Ribbon
Alexander Scales — Blue Ribbon
Ella Schmucker — Blue Ribbon
Erik Snyder — Blue Ribbon
Zach Stutzman — Blue Ribbon
Emily Tinsley — Blue Ribbon
Josiah Crabtree — Blue Ribbon
Archery Grade 9
Anthony Snyder — Champion
Blake Ewell — Reserve Champion
Allison Cook — Honor
Gretchen Fervida — Honor
Caleb Gall — Honor
Christopher Goorhouse — Honor
Marshall Grotrian — Honor
Triston Lightner — Honor
Ian Miller — Honor
Payton Pate — Honor
Trevor Riegsecker — Honor
Ezekiel Smith — Honor
Sawyer Yoder — Honor
Caleb Barnard — Blue Ribbon
Landon Beasy — Blue Ribbon
Nathan Bontrager — Blue Ribbon
Cameron Cripe — Blue Ribbon
Logan Eiler — Blue Ribbon
Theodore Grossman — Blue Ribbon
Ethan Hampel — Blue Ribbon
Dariana Hernandez — Blue Ribbon
Marley King — Blue Ribbon
Isaac Maust — Blue Ribbon
Jake Parrish — Blue Ribbon
Addyson Piasecki — Blue Ribbon
Alexander Sharp — Blue Ribbon
Liam Stroup — Blue Ribbon
Zachary Walker — Blue Ribbon
Ava Yordy — Blue Ribbon
Stephen Yowell — Blue Ribbon
Archery Grade 10
Liam Tuttle — Champion
Trevor Witmer — Grand Champion
Hudson Borzeniatow — Reserve Champion
Caitilin Bemis — Honor
Titus Calkins — Honor
Titus Eby — Honor
Owen Gorsuch — Honor
Hunter Kauffman — Honor
Micah C. Lehman — Honor
Aiden Miller — Honor
Catherine Miller — Honor
Brayden Mitschelen — Honor
Ian Newton — Honor
John Renner — Honor
Jaydon Riegsecker — Honor
Megan Rosenbrock — Honor
Dirk Rumfelt — Honor
Thomas Wallace-Kenyon — Honor
Joshua Woods — Honor
Brad Yoder — Honor
Chloe Cripe — Blue Ribbon
Alexander Eberly — Blue Ribbon
Owen Granger — Blue Ribbon
Riley Kim — Blue Ribbon
Brianna Lechlitner — Blue Ribbon
Cloey Miller — Blue Ribbon
Cadon Musser — Blue Ribbon
Austin Pate — Blue Ribbon
Avery Runge — Blue Ribbon
Nathaniel Sease — Blue Ribbon
Matthew Senn — Blue Ribbon
Ashley Snyder — Blue Ribbon
Kennedy Yordy — Blue Ribbon
Archery Grade 11
Sadie Beasy — Champion
Theresa Fussner — Reserve Champion
Michael Wesco — Reserve Grand Champion
Jackson Cole — Honor
Thomas Eldridge — Honor
Carson Gull — Honor
Jessie Price — Honor
Isaac Simmons — Honor
Connor Stacy — Honor
Samuel Yoder — Honor
Aiden Yowell — Honor
Timothy Blough — Blue Ribbon
Zakary DeVries — Blue Ribbon
Savannah Gregg — Blue Ribbon
Karrington Horvath — Blue Ribbon
Esther Leatherman — Blue Ribbon
Mitchell Stump — Blue Ribbon
Archery Grade 12
Cameron Yoder — Champion
Gabriel Kinne — Reserve Champion
Casey Beasy — Honor
Zak Martin — Honor
Caleb Becker — Honor
Cincade Drudge — Honor
Benjamin Ellis — Honor
Aubrey Hochstetler — Honor
Michael Moore — Honor
Jazmine Murillo — Honor
Robin Musser — Honor
Wesley Riegsecker — Honor
Emeline Sneddon — Honor
Jonathan Wesco — Honor
Samantha Kemper — Honor
Sydney Hamsher — Blue Ribbon
Paige Jacobs — Blue Ribbon
Julia Moser — Blue Ribbon
Jordyn Selman — Blue Ribbon
Reagan Stutzman — Blue Ribbon
PISTOL
Pistol Grade 8
Christopher Bowers — Champion
Chad Renner — Reserve Champion
Chapman Brinks — Blue Ribbon
Anna Fussner — Blue Ribbon
Brenden Jacobs — Blue Ribbon
Nova Robertson — Blue Ribbon
Isaiah Stump — Blue Ribbon
Pistol Grade 9
Sawyer Yoder — Champion
Blake Ewell — Reserve Champion
Tenille Wogoman — Blue Ribbon
Landon Beasy — Blue Ribbon
Aiden Boggs — Blue Ribbon
Tovi Brown — Blue Ribbon
Anthony Burkheimer — Blue Ribbon
Christopher Goorhouse — Blue Ribbon
Ethan Hampel — Blue Ribbon
Abigail High — Blue Ribbon
Jackson Josephthal — Blue Ribbon
Caleb Leatherman — Blue Ribbon
Zachary Lee — Blue Ribbon
Logan Moore — Blue Ribbon
Payton Pate — Blue Ribbon
Trevor Riegsecker — Blue Ribbon
Zachary Walker — Blue Ribbon
Pistol Grade 10
John Renner — Champion
Evan Johnson — Reserve Champion
Trevor Witmer — Reserve Grand Champion
Titus Calkins — Honor
Brayden Mitschelen — Honor
Ivan Smith — Honor
Curtis Drake — Blue Ribbon
Hudson Borzeniatow — Blue Ribbon
Alexander Eberly — Blue Ribbon
Titus Eby — Blue Ribbon
Owen Gorsuch — Blue Ribbon
Brytton Hollowell — Blue Ribbon
Hunter Kauffman — Blue Ribbon
Brianna Lechlitner — Blue Ribbon
Micah C. Lehman — Blue Ribbon
Ryan Miller — Blue Ribbon
Cadon Musser — Blue Ribbon
Ian Newton — Blue Ribbon
Steven Pendell — Blue Ribbon
Jaydon Riegsecker — Blue Ribbon
Dirk Rumfelt — Blue Ribbon
Avery Runge — Blue Ribbon
Nathaniel Sease — Blue Ribbon
Joshua Woods — Blue Ribbon
Brad Yoder — Blue Ribbon
Pistol Grade 11
Jessie Price — Champion
Mitchell Stump — Reserve Champion
Nicholas Anderson — Blue Ribbon
Dillon Boggs — Blue Ribbon
Kenneth Boswell — Blue Ribbon
Zakary DeVries — Blue Ribbon
Enya Diaz — Blue Ribbon
Ashley Goorhouse — Blue Ribbon
Ethan Hochstetler — Blue Ribbon
Nathan Miller — Blue Ribbon
Brooklynn Pate — Blue Ribbon
Isaac Simmons — Blue Ribbon
Kaitlyn Smith — Blue Ribbon
Connor Stacy — Blue Ribbon
Joseph Stutsman — Blue Ribbon
Michael Wesco — Blue Ribbon
Samuel Yoder — Blue Ribbon
Zane Cole — Blue Ribbon
Pistol Grade 12
Jonathan Wesco — Champion
Wesley Riegsecker — Grand Champion
Paige Jacobs — Reserve Champion
Micah Graber — Honor
Gabriel Kinne — Honor
Caleb Becker — Blue Ribbon
Benjamin Ellis — Blue Ribbon
Trenton Iwema — Blue Ribbon
Samantha Kemper — Blue Ribbon
Michael Moore — Blue Ribbon
Robin Musser — Blue Ribbon
Dominic Riffle — Blue Ribbon
Jordyn Selman — Blue Ribbon
Reagan Stutzman — Blue Ribbon
Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon
Hannah Zentz — Blue Ribbon
RIFLE
Rifle Grade 3
Brodric Thrash — Champion
Alexander Miller — Reserve Champion
Griffin Campbell — Blue Ribbon
Eloise Mitschelen — Blue Ribbon
Rifle Grade 4
Lucille Manning — Champion
Ezra Stump — Reserve Champion
Kyler Drake — Blue Ribbon
Elias Yoder — Blue Ribbon
Evan Bowman — Blue Ribbon
Warren Dills — Blue Ribbon
Lucas Dreier — Blue Ribbon
Caston Drudge — Blue Ribbon
Theodore English — Blue Ribbon
Hudson Hart — Blue Ribbon
Darick Hernandez — Blue Ribbon
Landon Holdeman — Blue Ribbon
Brekkin Johnson — Blue Ribbon
Keaton Kaufman — Blue Ribbon
Colton Lechlitner — Blue Ribbon
Samantha Miller — Blue Ribbon
Raegan Motz — Blue Ribbon
Blake Nafziger — Blue Ribbon
Nolan Rasler — Blue Ribbon
Wesson Shetler — Blue Ribbon
Lilly A Smith — Blue Ribbon
Ezekiel Stutzman — Blue Ribbon
Zane Trovatore — Blue Ribbon
Mahayla Clem — Blue Ribbon
Howard Wait — Blue Ribbon
Isaac Whitehead — Blue Ribbon
Micah Wickey — Blue Ribbon
Rifle Grade 5
Aidan Lang — Champion
Landon Hurst — Reserve Champion
Lucas Garcia — Honor
Michael Shaffer — Honor
Matthew Wesco — Honor
Tatum Baber — Blue Ribbon
Jonathan Barden — Blue Ribbon
Camdyn Borkholder — Blue Ribbon
Oliver Browning — Blue Ribbon
Roland Browning — Blue Ribbon
Kylee Cripe — Blue Ribbon
Abigail Ellis — Blue Ribbon
Noelle Fry — Blue Ribbon
Peter Fussner — Blue Ribbon
Elaina Halle — Blue Ribbon
Moses Hart — Blue Ribbon
Henry Hire — Blue Ribbon
Isaac Imel — Blue Ribbon
Landon Josephthal — Blue Ribbon
Kaden Kemp — Blue Ribbon
Will Mast — Blue Ribbon
Samuel McDonald — Blue Ribbon
Charlie Miller — Blue Ribbon
Coltan Miller — Blue Ribbon
Genevieve Mitschelen — Blue Ribbon
Jaycik Piasecki — Blue Ribbon
Cristian Sandoval — Blue Ribbon
Elianna Smith — Blue Ribbon
Kennedy Stier — Blue Ribbon
Hayden Stroup — Blue Ribbon
Adalynne Tidwell — Blue Ribbon
Moana Clem — Blue Ribbon
Leland Wallace-Kenyon — Blue Ribbon
James Wesco — Blue Ribbon
Kathleen Whalen — Blue Ribbon
Kaylee Witmer — Blue Ribbon
Cannon Lantz — Blue Ribbon
Rifle Grade 6
Kaitlyn Troyer — Champion
Obadiah Bradley — Reserve Champion
Alyssa Eberly — Honor
Mason Harshberger — Honor
Evolette Hawkins — Honor
Grayson Hochstetler — Honor
Dominic Tinervia — Honor
Adalyn Trovatore — Honor
Elijah Wesco — Honor
Mitchell Drake — Blue Ribbon
Ryker Elrod — Blue Ribbon
Grayson Accoe — Blue Ribbon
Isaac Cook — Blue Ribbon
Preston Coy — Blue Ribbon
Brennan Cripe — Blue Ribbon
Tori Elliott — Blue Ribbon
Henry King — Blue Ribbon
Logan Leatherman — Blue Ribbon
Truman Mast — Blue Ribbon
Ethan Newton — Blue Ribbon
Alexis Pattico — Blue Ribbon
Sylas Richer — Blue Ribbon
Ryne Schramm — Blue Ribbon
Rosalie Smith — Blue Ribbon
Daijon Stoll — Blue Ribbon
Noah Stutzman — Blue Ribbon
Seamus Tuttle — Blue Ribbon
Wes Yoder — Blue Ribbon
Jude Yordy — Blue Ribbon
Isaiah Davis — Blue Ribbon
Jeremy Bontrager — Blue Ribbon
Rifle Grade 7
Lucas Miller — Champion
Gavin Lash — Reserve Champion
Christian Cole — Honor
Camden Anderson — Honor
Anthony Eberly — Honor
Grant Garber — Honor
Jackson Keck — Honor
Rebekah Miller — Honor
Darren Moore — Honor
Liam Rumfelt — Honor
Alana Stump — Honor
Dylan Titterington — Honor
Landon Wales — Honor
III Wesco — Honor
Conner Yoder — Honor
Parker Yoder — Honor
Morgan Cole — Honor
Karmela Lawrence — Honor
Ryan Bontrager — Blue Ribbon
Ashlyn Borzeniatow — Blue Ribbon
Riah Byng — Blue Ribbon
Abigail Conrod — Blue Ribbon
Claire Gall — Blue Ribbon
Joel Garber — Blue Ribbon
Brooks Geiger — Blue Ribbon
Aaron Gregg — Blue Ribbon
Elizabeth Holds — Blue Ribbon
Colin Lechlitner — Blue Ribbon
Raegan Lehman — Blue Ribbon
Faith Miller — Blue Ribbon
Jaxson Senders — Blue Ribbon
Parker Smith — Blue Ribbon
Ty Stahly — Blue Ribbon
William Stier — Blue Ribbon
Micah Stroup — Blue Ribbon
Michaela Wells — Blue Ribbon
Hannah Wesco — Blue Ribbon
Dakota Wickey — Blue Ribbon
Benjamin Woods — Blue Ribbon
Logan Yoder — Blue Ribbon
Rifle Grade 8
Chapman Brinks — Champion
Jacob Cripe — Reserve Champion
Kharece Barden — Honor
Adler Bender — Honor
Christopher Bowers — Honor
Anna Fussner — Honor
Julie Kercher — Honor
Dallas Kuhn — Honor
Maddie Leatherman — Honor
Brett Mast — Honor
Neila Rumfelt — Honor
Landon Russell — Honor
Isaiah Stump — Honor
Zach Stutzman — Honor
Liv Tuttle — Honor
Wynn Bonning — Blue Ribbon
Josiah Crabtree — Blue Ribbon
Matthew Cummings — Blue Ribbon
Grayson Eash — Blue Ribbon
Alexus Elion — Blue Ribbon
Ethan Graber — Blue Ribbon
Liam Grove — Blue Ribbon
Eli Heckathorn — Blue Ribbon
Brenden Jacobs — Blue Ribbon
Savannah Kliewer — Blue Ribbon
Linden Musser — Blue Ribbon
Chad Renner — Blue Ribbon
Abram Rickard — Blue Ribbon
Nova Robertson — Blue Ribbon
Alexander Scales — Blue Ribbon
Emily Tinsley — Blue Ribbon
Rifle Grade 9
Ethan Hampel — Champion
Trevor Riegsecker — Reserve Champion
Tenille Wogoman — Honor
Tucker Baber — Honor
Landon Beasy — Honor
Allison Cook — Honor
Paige Truman — Honor
Caleb Gall — Honor
Christopher Goorhouse — Honor
Dariana Hernandez — Honor
Jackson Josephthal — Honor
Marley King — Honor
Zachary Lee — Honor
Ian Miller — Honor
Logan Moore — Honor
Alexander Nixon — Honor
Payton Pate — Honor
Josiah Schrock — Honor
Kendra Witmer — Honor
Sawyer Yoder — Honor
Ethan Zentz — Honor
Cole Lantz — Honor
Blake Ewell — Honor
Abigail High — Blue Ribbon
Aiden Boggs — Blue Ribbon
Nathan Bontrager — Blue Ribbon
Tovi Brown — Blue Ribbon
Gavin Clark — Blue Ribbon
Logan Eiler — Blue Ribbon
Caleb Leatherman — Blue Ribbon
Degan Lenhart — Blue Ribbon
Triston Lightner — Blue Ribbon
Jude Miller — Blue Ribbon
Sydnee Oakes — Blue Ribbon
Jake Parrish — Blue Ribbon
Alexander Sharp — Blue Ribbon
Ezekiel Smith — Blue Ribbon
Liam Stroup — Blue Ribbon
Zachary Walker — Blue Ribbon
Sarah Young — Blue Ribbon
Rifle Grade 10
Titus Calkins — Champion
Trevor Witmer — Grand Champion
Dirk Rumfelt — Reserve Champion
Curtis Drake — Honor
Hudson Borzeniatow — Honor
Alexander Eberly — Honor
Owen Gorsuch — Honor
Shawn Hochstetler — Honor
Evan Johnson — Honor
Hunter Kauffman — Honor
Aaron Kemper — Honor
Brianna Lechlitner — Honor
Catherine Miller — Honor
Josiah Miller — Honor
Myla Miller — Honor
Brayden Mitschelen — Honor
Cadon Musser — Honor
Ian Newton — Honor
John Renner — Honor
Avery Runge — Honor
Liam Tuttle — Honor
Thomas Wallace-Kenyon — Honor
Kyle Walther — Honor
Brad Yoder — Honor
Sophia Brown — Blue Ribbon
Titus Eby — Blue Ribbon
Brytton Hollowell — Blue Ribbon
Cloey Miller — Blue Ribbon
Ryan Miller — Blue Ribbon
Megan Rosenbrock — Blue Ribbon
Nathaniel Sease — Blue Ribbon
Joshua Woods — Blue Ribbon
Rifle Grade 11
Nicholas Anderson — Champion
Michael Wesco — Reserve Champion
Hunter Ambrosen — Honor
Zane Cole — Honor
Zakary DeVries — Honor
Enya Diaz — Honor
Thomas Eldridge — Honor
Savannah Gregg — Honor
Carson Gull — Honor
Ethan Hochstetler — Honor
Jackson Kuhn — Honor
Jacob Murphy — Honor
Brooklynn Pate — Honor
Jessie Price — Honor
Isaac Simmons — Honor
Connor Stacy — Honor
Mitchell Stump — Honor
Samuel Yoder — Honor
Andrew Stump — Honor
Dillon Boggs — Blue Ribbon
Ashley Goorhouse — Blue Ribbon
Ethan Granger — Blue Ribbon
Esther Leatherman — Blue Ribbon
Joseph Stutsman — Blue Ribbon
Rifle Grade 12
Caleb Becker — Champion
Benjamin Ellis — Reserve Champion
Wesley Riegsecker — Reserve Grand Champion
Tyler Clark — Honor
Trenton Iwema — Honor
Paige Jacobs — Honor
Brandon Kauffman — Honor
Gabriel Kinne — Honor
Christian Kuhn — Honor
Michael Moore — Honor
Robin Musser — Honor
Dominic Riffle — Honor
Jordyn Selman — Honor
Reagan Stutzman — Honor
Jonathan Wesco — Honor
Hannah Zentz — Honor
Casey Beasy — Blue Ribbon
Ava Brown — Blue Ribbon
Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon
SHOTGUN
Shotgun Grade 5
Elaina Halle — Champion
Genevieve Mitschelen — Reserve Champion
Shotgun Grade 6
Obadiah Bradley — Champion
Alyssa Eberly — Reserve Champion
Mitchell Drake — Blue Ribbon
Henry King — Blue Ribbon
Shotgun Grade 7
Parker Yoder — Champion
Joel Garber — Reserve Champion
Casen Custer — Blue Ribbon
Anthony Eberly — Blue Ribbon
Aaron Gregg — Blue Ribbon
Collin King — Blue Ribbon
Colin Lechlitner — Blue Ribbon
Liam Rumfelt — Blue Ribbon
Alana Stump — Blue Ribbon
Conner Yoder — Blue Ribbon
Shotgun Grade 8
Chapman Brinks — Champion
Chad Renner — Reserve Champion
Ethan Graber — Blue Ribbon
Linden Musser — Blue Ribbon
Neila Rumfelt — Blue Ribbon
Isaiah Stump — Blue Ribbon
Shotgun Grade 9
Sawyer Yoder — Champion
Blake Ewell — Reserve Champion
Landon Beasy — Blue Ribbon
Tovi Brown — Blue Ribbon
Anthony Burkheimer — Blue Ribbon
Ethan Hampel — Blue Ribbon
Jackson Josephthal — Blue Ribbon
Caleb Leatherman — Blue Ribbon
Triston Lightner — Blue Ribbon
Trevor Riegsecker — Blue Ribbon
Kendra Witmer — Blue Ribbon
Shotgun Grade 10
Avery Runge — Champion
Trevor Witmer — Grand Champion
Brad Yoder — Reserve Champion
John Renner — Reserve Grand Champion
Curtis Drake — Blue Ribbon
Hudson Borzeniatow — Blue Ribbon
Luke Conrod — Blue Ribbon
Brooks Custer — Blue Ribbon
Alexander Eberly — Blue Ribbon
Owen Gorsuch — Blue Ribbon
Evan Johnson — Blue Ribbon
Hunter Kauffman — Blue Ribbon
Brianna Lechlitner — Blue Ribbon
Micah C. Lehman — Blue Ribbon
Brayden Mitschelen — Blue Ribbon
Cadon Musser — Blue Ribbon
Ian Newton — Blue Ribbon
Dirk Rumfelt — Blue Ribbon
Joshua Woods — Blue Ribbon
Shotgun Grade 11
Nicholas Anderson — Champion
Isaac Simmons — Reserve Champion
Hunter Ambrosen — Honor
Kenneth Boswell — Honor
Evan Hartzler — Honor
Mitchell Stump — Honor
Michael Wesco — Honor
Carson Gull — Blue Ribbon
Ian Nafziger — Blue Ribbon
Andrew Stump — Blue Ribbon
Samuel Yoder — Blue Ribbon
Shotgun Grade 12
Blaine Miller — Champion
Caleb Becker — Reserve Champion
Aiden Bemis — Blue Ribbon
Aidan Bujalski — Blue Ribbon
Cohen Custer — Blue Ribbon
Benjamin Ellis — Blue Ribbon
Micah Graber — Blue Ribbon
Paige Jacobs — Blue Ribbon
Eric Jennings — Blue Ribbon
Gabriel Kinne — Blue Ribbon
Michael Moore — Blue Ribbon
Robin Musser — Blue Ribbon
Wesley Riegsecker — Blue Ribbon
Dominic Riffle — Blue Ribbon
Reagan Stutzman — Blue Ribbon
Jonathan Wesco — Blue Ribbon
Hannah Zentz — Blue Ribbon
STATE GARDENGARDEN COLLECTION (GC)
3 Plate (GC)
Connor Hively — Champion, Honor
Addison Keck — Reserve Champion
Domenic Furfaro — Honor
Emily Leeper — Honor
Kara Hively — Honor
Oliver Nisen — Blue Ribbon
Rose Leeper — Blue Ribbon
Cole Hively — Blue Ribbon
4 Plate (GC)
Lauren Keck — Champion, Honor
Cole Hively — Reserve Champion
Owen Nisen — Honor
Connor Hively — Honor
Marley King — Blue Ribbon
5 Plate (GC)
Lydia Nisen — Champion
Addison Nisen — Honor, Reserve Champion
Brockton Miller — Blue Ribbon
GARDEN EDUCATION (GE)
Level B (GE)
Graham Miller — State Fair
Makenzie Mackowiak — Reserve Champion
HERB (HB)
Basil (HB)
Marley King — Honor, Reserve Champion
Catnip (HB)
Kaitlyn Walker — Blue Ribbon
Coriander or Cilantro (HB)
Makenzie Mackowiak — Blue Ribbon
Mint (HB)
Lucy Hire — Blue Ribbon
Rosemary (HB)
Marley King — Champion, Honor
Sage (HB)
Kaitlyn Walker — Blue Ribbon
Thyme (HB)
Marley King — Honor
POTATO (PO)
Other (PO)
Emily Leeper — Champion
Rose Leeper — Reserve Champion
SINGLE VEGETABLE (SV)
Beans, snap, green, or wax (SV)
Abbigail Culp — Honor
Benjamin Woods — Blue Ribbon
Joshua Woods — Blue Ribbon
Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon
Nathaniel Snyder — Blue Ribbon
Hannah Snyder — Blue Ribbon
Tenley Groves — Blue Ribbon
Turner Groves — Blue Ribbon
Beans, navy, kidney, shell out, etc. (SV)
Izobel Kelly — Honor
Moriah Kelly — Honor
Marissa Kelly — Blue Ribbon
Aiden Kelly — Blue Ribbon
Beets (SV)
Emily Leeper — Blue Ribbon
Rose Leeper — Blue Ribbon
Broccoli (SV)
Lydia Nisen — Honor
Cabbage, Round, flat or pointed type (SV)
Kaitlyn Walker — Blue Ribbon
Corn, Sweet-yellow, white or bi-color (SV)
Lydia Nisen — Honor
Cucumbers, Dill pickling (SV)
Benjamin Woods — Blue Ribbon
Joshua Woods — Blue Ribbon
Cucumbers, Slicing with seeds (SV)
Zachary Walker — Honor
Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon
Eggplant (SV)
Lauren Keck — Honor
Onions, Red, yellow or white (SV)
Brockton Miller — Honor
Connor Hively — Honor
Benjamin Woods — Blue Ribbon
Joshua Woods — Blue Ribbon
Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon
Peas, Edible pods (snow peas, etc) (SV)
Abbigail Culp — Blue Ribbon
Peppers, Bell type (SV)
Addison Keck — Honor
Lydia Nisen — Honor
Emily Leeper — Honor
Kara Hively — Honor
Connor Hively — Honor
Caleb Layne — Blue Ribbon
Peppers, Chili type (SV)
Kara Hively — Blue Ribbon
Cole Hively — Blue Ribbon
Peppers, Banana, long, wax, or Hungarian type (SV)
Kaitlyn Walker — Honor
Cole Hively — Honor
Connor Hively — Blue Ribbon
Rose Leeper — Blue Ribbon
Peppers, Jalepeno type (SV)
Cole Hively — Honor
Connor Hively — Honor
Chloe Cripe — Blue Ribbon
Hannah Snyder — Blue Ribbon
Domenic Furfaro — Blue Ribbon
Damian Murillo — Blue Ribbon
Peppers, New Mexican, long green, Anaheim type (SV)
Cole Hively — Honor
Connor Hively — Honor
Kara Hively — Blue Ribbon
Potato (SV)
Emily Leeper — Honor
Hannah Snyder — Blue Ribbon
Domenic Furfaro — Blue Ribbon
Rose Leeper — Blue Ribbon
Squash, Scallops or patty pans (SV)
Mckinley Kopp — Blue Ribbon
Squash, Zucchini or cocozelle (SV)
Lydia Nisen — Honor
Caleb Layne — Honor
Emily Leeper — Honor
Domenic Furfaro — Blue Ribbon
Chloe Cripe — Blue Ribbon
TOMATO PLATE (TM)
Tomatoes, Small cherry or pear (TM)
Lydia Nisen — Honor
Baylee Randall — Honor
Makenzie Mackowiak — Blue Ribbon
Damian Murillo — Blue Ribbon
STATE PROJECTSAEROSPACE (AE)
Beginner (AE)
Grady Hose — State Fair
Harper Biggs — Honor
Theodore English — Honor
Alexis Hunley — Blue Ribbon
Paul Gwaltney — Blue Ribbon
Emeric Seiler — Blue Ribbon
Lucas Renton — Blue Ribbon
Samuel Renton — Blue Ribbon
James Weaver — Blue Ribbon
Lena Claassen — Blue Ribbon
Westen Pressler — Blue Ribbon
Jasper Method — Blue Ribbon
Aedan Wolford — Blue Ribbon
Intermediate (AE)
Brenden Jacobs — State Fair
Carter Troup — Reserve Champion
Darren Moore — Blue Ribbon
Isabella Anderson — Blue Ribbon
Ethan Claassen — Blue Ribbon
Peyton Woods — Blue Ribbon
Trey Branneman — Blue Ribbon
Adric Zehr — Blue Ribbon
Karston Zehr — Blue Ribbon
Zak Nisley — Blue Ribbon
Advanced (AE)
Paige Jacobs — State Fair
Jayden Rassi — Reserve Champion
Claire Weldy — Honor
Logan Moore — Blue Ribbon
Matthew Thomas — Blue Ribbon
Marshall Grotrian — Blue Ribbon
Trevor Van Daele — Blue Ribbon
Jeremy Stutzman — Blue Ribbon
BEEKEEPING (BK)
Single Honey Product (BK)
Luke Datzman — Champion
CAKE DECORATING (CK)
Beginner (CK)
Cheyenne George — State Fair
Maya Foor — Reserve Champion
Addison Nisen — Honor
Raelynn George — Honor
Leah Datzman — Honor
Johanna Geiser — Blue Ribbon
Breonna Stephenson — Blue Ribbon
Eden Mast — Blue Ribbon
Kaitlyn Walker — Blue Ribbon
Kathrynn Miller — Blue Ribbon
Skylar Sevison — Blue Ribbon
Marissa Kelly — Blue Ribbon
Izobel Kelly — Blue Ribbon
Brystol Ewers — Blue Ribbon
Haley Phelps — Blue Ribbon
Taran Gruver — Blue Ribbon
Adeline Yerger — Blue Ribbon
Macy Neese — Blue Ribbon
Joselena Stutzman — Blue Ribbon
Nola Scott — Blue Ribbon
Intermediate (CK)
Zoe Nisley — State Fair
Claire Cunningham — Reserve Champion
Karmela Lawrence — Honor
Linley Borntrager — Blue Ribbon
Joscelyn Ewers — Blue Ribbon
Analise Potsander — Blue Ribbon
Kensie Johnson — Blue Ribbon
Nova Robertson — Blue Ribbon
Advanced (CK)
Kane Bellman — State Fair
Moriah Kelly — Reserve Champion
Kennidy Todd — Honor
Aiden Kelly — Blue Ribbon
Stevie Plank — Blue Ribbon
Ashley Goorhouse — Blue Ribbon
CAT POSTER OR DISPLAY (CP)
Beginner (CP)
Kaitlyn Walker — State Fair
Anna Yoder — Honor
Riley Powell — Honor
Alena Hochstetler — Honor
Emma Lehman — Blue Ribbon
Intermediate (CP)
Kaitlyn Troyer — State Fair
Ava Steele — Honor
Madison Slabach — Blue Ribbon
Advanced (CP)
Christina Eiler — State Fair
CHILD DEVELOPMENT (CD)
Level A (CD)
Norah Yutzy — State Fair
Level B (CD)
Leah Yutzy — State Fair
Ella Fradenburg — Reserve Champion
Level C (CD)
Anna Yutzy — State Fair
Hayleigh Sherman — Reserve Champion
Lana Cripe — Honor
Emma Fradenburg — Honor
Level D (CD)
Chelsea Hickman — State Fair
Grace Anderson — Reserve Champion, State Fair
COMPUTER (CO)
Beginner (CO)
Keaton Kaufman — State Fair
Haven Kurtz — Blue Ribbon
Intermediate (CO)
Chad Renner — State Fair
Advanced (CO)
Juan Lester — State Fair
Ethan Sharp — Blue Ribbon
CONSTRUCTION AND ARCHITECTURAL REPLICA (CA)
Beginner (CA)
Francis O’Neil — Champion
Jackson Blue — Honor
Kaitlyn Walker — Honor
Nathan Miller — Honor
Reylyn Mitschelen — Honor
Wyatt Miller — Honor
Andrew Krazit — Honor
Alexis Hunley — Blue Ribbon
Abram Korenstra — Blue Ribbon
Aidan Lang — Blue Ribbon
Grace DeMauro — Blue Ribbon
Gavin Gran — Blue Ribbon
Justin Gran — Blue Ribbon
Lia Frye — Blue Ribbon
Declyn Miller — Blue Ribbon
Aydin Espinoza — Blue Ribbon
Charles Granzow — Blue Ribbon
Micah Alba — Blue Ribbon
Elijah Troyer — Blue Ribbon
Luke Borke — Blue Ribbon
Silas Gingerich — Blue Ribbon
Ethan Miller — Blue Ribbon
Malachi Shorter — Blue Ribbon
Jaxsen Klein — Blue Ribbon
Jackson Showalter — Blue Ribbon
Francis O’Neil — Blue Ribbon
James Weaver — Blue Ribbon
Jake Jacobs — Blue Ribbon
Maxin VanCamp — Blue Ribbon
Colton Lechlitner — Blue Ribbon
Keaton Kaufman — Blue Ribbon
Will Mast — Blue Ribbon
Bennett Kingsley — Blue Ribbon
Alison Travis — Blue Ribbon
Nora Cunningham — Blue Ribbon
Fletcher Stair — Blue Ribbon
Harrison Whalen — Blue Ribbon
James Morley — Blue Ribbon
Riley Cunningham — Blue Ribbon
Kaden Cunningham — Blue Ribbon
Carsten Gull — Blue Ribbon
Zavier Marsh — Blue Ribbon
Amari Stoll — Blue Ribbon
Eden Mehl — Blue Ribbon
Avery Butler — Blue Ribbon
Aden Butler — Blue Ribbon
Elliott Dugger — Blue Ribbon
Simon Thwaits — Blue Ribbon
Alexander Calentine — Blue Ribbon
Joshua Mojica — Blue Ribbon
Isaac Horst — Blue Ribbon
Matthew Schieber — Blue Ribbon
Chierstin Kramer — Blue Ribbon
Jaidyn Smith — Blue Ribbon
Leland Wallace-Kenyon — Blue Ribbon
Emeric Seiler — Blue Ribbon
Brea Highley — Blue Ribbon
Drew Polston — Blue Ribbon
Kiante Neuenschwander — Blue Ribbon
Charles Lee — Blue Ribbon
Mackenzie Gower/Stauffer — Blue Ribbon
Liam Scott — Blue Ribbon
Chandler Wernlund — Blue Ribbon
Ivan Hernandez — Blue Ribbon
Kyland Wolfgang — Blue Ribbon
Emitt Goorhouse — Blue Ribbon
Intermediate (CA)
Benjamin Buss — State Fair
Mylah Vu — Reserve Champion
Braden Stout — Reserve Champion
Joel Garber — Honor
Lana Cripe — Honor
Matthew Pfeiffer — Honor
Elijah Voth — Honor
Gabriel Bruning — Honor
Ruthie Miller — Honor
Xadrian Hofmeister — Blue Ribbon
Koltyn Frye — Blue Ribbon
Ethan Newton — Blue Ribbon
Micah Corwin — Blue Ribbon
Blake Miller — Blue Ribbon
Gavin Stutzman — Blue Ribbon
Joseph O’Neil — Blue Ribbon
Reid Kniller — Blue Ribbon
Carson Kinsey — Blue Ribbon
Amber Handrich — Blue Ribbon
Landon Kauffman — Blue Ribbon
Aaron Hatfield — Blue Ribbon
Kian Hornish — Blue Ribbon
Carson Golden — Blue Ribbon
Daijon Stoll — Blue Ribbon
Hudson Yoder — Blue Ribbon
Abram Mehl — Blue Ribbon
Emily Leeper — Blue Ribbon
Garrett Hufford — Blue Ribbon
Malorie Kramer — Blue Ribbon
Keegan Smith — Blue Ribbon
Joshua Tinsley — Blue Ribbon
Scarlette Collins — Blue Ribbon
Mj Scearse — Blue Ribbon
Kaleb Newman — Blue Ribbon
Micah Eversole — Blue Ribbon
Advanced (CA)
Peyton Graber — Champion
David Buck — Reserve Champion
Isaac Free — Honor
Olivia Shank — Honor
William Malone — Honor
Bryce Nafziger — Honor
Brooklynn Pate — Honor
Clark Current — Blue Ribbon
Emily Granzow — Blue Ribbon
Chloe Cripe — Blue Ribbon
Ian Newton — Blue Ribbon
Herbert Geiger — Blue Ribbon
Ezekiel Waits — Blue Ribbon
Nathaniel Sease — Blue Ribbon
Leighton Gingerich — Blue Ribbon
Breckin Stair — Blue Ribbon
Thomas Wallace-Kenyon — Blue Ribbon
Daniel Cervantes — Blue Ribbon
Conner Baldwin — Blue Ribbon
Austin Pate — Blue Ribbon
Moriah Kelly — Blue Ribbon
CONSUMER CLOTHING (CC)
Beginner (CC)
Leah Datzman — Honor, State Fair
Anna Yoder — Honor
Greenlee Munoz — Honor
Addison Lang — Blue Ribbon
Ruth Green — Blue Ribbon
Intermediate (CC)
Mya Mathews — Honor, State Fair
Addison Mojica — Blue Ribbon
Lauren Pressler — Blue Ribbon
Advanced (CC)
Sophia Grubbs — Honor, State Fair
CREATIVE WRITING (CW)
Beginner (CW)
Haven Reinking — State Fair
Nadia Wheeler — Blue Ribbon
Addyson Gerig — Blue Ribbon
Merci Green — Blue Ribbon
Matthew Wesco — Blue Ribbon
Intermediate (CW)
Chad Renner — State Fair
Ashlynn Sessler — Blue Ribbon
Advanced (CW)
Jonathan Wesco — State Fair
Kalli Kauffman — Blue Ribbon
DOG OR POSTER DISPLAY (DP)
Beginner (DP)
Stella Fink — State Fair
Marissa May — Reserve Champion
Aliyah Mohler — Blue Ribbon
Judah Detwiler — Blue Ribbon
Jasmine Tamlin — Blue Ribbon
Kylee Sheley — Blue Ribbon
Adilynn Hernandez — Blue Ribbon
Intermediate (DP)
Alyssa Shank — State Fair
Advanced (DP)
Maya Narayan — State Fair
Emma Cripe — Reserve Champion
Ellie Cripe — Honor
Joshua Narayan — Honor
ELECTRIC (EL)
Level 1 (EL)
Charlie Gall — State Fair
Zackary Faulkner — Blue Ribbon
Brayson Hartford — Blue Ribbon
Level 2 (EL)
Zane VanDiepenbos — State Fair
Titan Jaberg — Reserve Champion
Owen Nisen — Blue Ribbon
Level 3 (EL)
Chad Renner — State Fair
Brenden Jacobs — Reserve Champion
Level 4 (EL)
Sophia Grubbs — State Fair
James Goddard — Reserve Champion
Advanced Electric (EL)
Ella Yoder — State Fair
Advanced Electronic (EL)
Tyler Scott — State Fair
Andrew Orn — Blue Ribbon
ENTOMOLOGY (EN)
10 Insect Collection (EN)
Javon Granger — State Fair
80 Insect Collection (EN)
David Buck — Honor
90 Insect Collection (EN)
Aidan Bender — State Fair
Brielle Nafziger — Reserve Champion
FINE ARTS (FA)
Beginner (FA)
Izobel Kelly — Champion
William Fervida — Reserve Champion
Kylie Miller — Honor
Ellie Hochstetler — Honor
Brielle Maynard — Honor
Laila Fry — Honor
Paul Gwaltney — Blue Ribbon
Declyn Miller — Blue Ribbon
Alivia Bradley — Blue Ribbon
Evangelene Bradley — Blue Ribbon
Turner Hershberger — Blue Ribbon
Yair Quevedo — Blue Ribbon
Dash Barkes — Blue Ribbon
Sylvia Gruntman — Blue Ribbon
Graham Juday — Blue Ribbon
Marissa Kelly — Blue Ribbon
Carly Sensenig — Blue Ribbon
Noelle Fry — Blue Ribbon
Aidan Ducharme — Blue Ribbon
Macy Neese — Blue Ribbon
Darick Hernandez — Blue Ribbon
Adderina Wagner — Blue Ribbon
Adderina Wagner — Blue Ribbon
Hadley Kurtz — Blue Ribbon
Kamryn Todd — Blue Ribbon
Olivia Gary — Blue Ribbon
Damariona Dandridge — Blue Ribbon
Caitlyn Sanchez — Blue Ribbon
Kaitlyn Walker — Blue Ribbon
Camila Perez — Blue Ribbon
Intermediate (FA)
Bennett Rabensteine — State Fair
Kailyn Schlundt — Reserve Champion
Jazlyn Nafziger — Honor
Lucas Mullett — Honor
Amy McClimon — Blue Ribbon
Julia McClimon — Blue Ribbon
Melodee Lantz — Blue Ribbon
Jayden Sark — Blue Ribbon
Aaliyah Smiley — Blue Ribbon
Selah Gingerich — Blue Ribbon
Jessa Parrish — Blue Ribbon
Morgan Cole — Blue Ribbon
Haley Kusnierek — Blue Ribbon
Silas Fervida — Blue Ribbon
Riley Franks — Blue Ribbon
Evan Cash — Blue Ribbon
Elizabeth Cunningham — Blue Ribbon
Jonathon Bruning — Blue Ribbon
Hannah Miller — Blue Ribbon
Marci Gill — Blue Ribbon
Asher Mehl — Blue Ribbon
Emma Birkey — Blue Ribbon
Colton Ewers — Blue Ribbon
Amelia Ramer — Blue Ribbon
Samuel Dickerhoof — Blue Ribbon
Dariana Hernandez — Blue Ribbon
Ethan Scearse — Blue Ribbon
Brayden Dale — Blue Ribbon
Kimberli Ramirez — Blue Ribbon
Jessica Perez — Blue Ribbon
Anahi Vazquez — Blue Ribbon
Lucas Mullett — Blue Ribbon
Jada Powell — Blue Ribbon
Isaiah Miles — Blue Ribbon
Josiah Miles — Blue Ribbon
Advanced (FA)
Katelynn Todd — State Fair
Kennidy Todd — Reserve Champion
Paige Martin — Reserve Champion
Rylie Price — Reserve Champion
Allison Slabaugh — Honor
Abigail Chris — Honor
Isaac McClimon — Blue Ribbon
Claire McKenna — Blue Ribbon
Lacey Miller — Blue Ribbon
Mattie Russell — Blue Ribbon
Lucie Tinervia — Blue Ribbon
Lauren Grant — Blue Ribbon
Chloe Cripe — Blue Ribbon
Elizabeth Orn — Blue Ribbon
Ilana Lee — Blue Ribbon
Grace Dunlap — Blue Ribbon
Raquel Toth-Perez — Blue Ribbon
Ashlyn Cawood — Blue Ribbon
Catherine Mast — Blue Ribbon
Hudson Bontrager — Blue Ribbon
Amy Adams — Blue Ribbon
Aiden Kelly — Blue Ribbon
Moriah Kelly — Blue Ribbon
Selah Potsander — Blue Ribbon
Natalie May — Blue Ribbon
Ashlyn Grove — Blue Ribbon
Anja Martin — Blue Ribbon
Eva Herbert — Blue Ribbon
Mason Pearson — Blue Ribbon
Cameron Cripe — Blue Ribbon
Eleanor Post — Blue Ribbon
Miranda Calentine — Blue Ribbon
Isaac Leeper — Blue Ribbon
Dalton Dickerhoof — Blue Ribbon
Emme Andrews — Blue Ribbon
Kate Alwine — Blue Ribbon
Mara VanDiepenbos — Blue Ribbon
Allison Tinsley — Blue Ribbon
Breece Erickson — Blue Ribbon
Jenna Householter — Blue Ribbon
Katie Abel — Blue Ribbon
Javier Reyes — Blue Ribbon
Lisette Eberle — Blue Ribbon
Latisha Schrock — Blue Ribbon
Kiara Trovatore — Blue Ribbon
Lilly Johnson — Blue Ribbon
Christina Eiler — Blue Ribbon
Elizabeth Ott — Blue Ribbon
Addison Boley — Blue Ribbon
Anthony Ortiz — Blue Ribbon
Addison Holmes — Blue Ribbon
Isaiah Miles — Blue Ribbon
Allison Norris — Blue Ribbon
FLORICULTURE (FL)
Level A, Floral Display (FL)
Izobel Kelly — Blue Ribbon
Level B, Floral Display (FL)
Zoe Nisley — Champion, State Fair
Isa Kingsley — Blue Ribbon
Marissa Kelly — Blue Ribbon
Level C, Floral Display (FL)
Emily De Freitas — Blue Ribbon
Zachary Walker — Blue Ribbon
Level D, Floral Display (FL)
Gabriella Umbower — Champion, State Fair
Andrew Stump — Champion, State Fair
Moriah Kelly — Blue Ribbon
Maya Narayan — Blue Ribbon
FOODS, BAKED (FB)
Level A (FB)
Chelsea Fawley — State Fair
Ella Weaver — State Fair
Addyson Gerig — Reserve Champion
Addison Nisen — Honor
Silas Fink — Honor
Keaton Kaufman — Honor
Leah Datzman — Honor
Aidan Ducharme — Honor
Katherine Weirich — Honor
Norah Yutzy — Honor
Brea Highley — Honor
Lina Hartford — Honor
Madeline Steele — Blue Ribbon
Carly Trenshaw — Blue Ribbon
Kayleigh Shisler — Blue Ribbon
Raelynn George — Blue Ribbon
Maxin VanCamp — Blue Ribbon
Kenzie Zimmerman — Blue Ribbon
Brayden Gillette — Blue Ribbon
Nellie Martin — Blue Ribbon
Lydia Berkey — Blue Ribbon
Graham Juday — Blue Ribbon
Izobel Kelly — Blue Ribbon
Brody Burkholder — Blue Ribbon
Addyson O’Keefe — Blue Ribbon
Lillian Yoder — Blue Ribbon
Laken Hartford — Blue Ribbon
Level B (FB)
Matthew Wesco — State Fair
Ava Blosser — State Fair
Wilson Taylor — Reserve Champion
Elisheva Wroblewski — Honor
Stella Fink — Honor
Owen Nisen — Honor
Thomas Voth — Honor
Marissa Kelly — Honor
Ava Blosser — Honor
Nevaeh Harrison — Honor
Bretton Hartford — Honor
Lainey Trenshaw — Blue Ribbon
Cheyenne George — Blue Ribbon
Kaitlyn Walker — Blue Ribbon
Linley Borntrager — Blue Ribbon
Addison McKerchie — Blue Ribbon
Ella Fradenburg — Blue Ribbon
Susanna Stutzman — Blue Ribbon
Isabel Smith — Blue Ribbon
Ainsiley Kuitse — Blue Ribbon
Zoe Nisley — Blue Ribbon
Emma Yoder — Blue Ribbon
Keylee Cox — Blue Ribbon
Elizabeth Weirich — Blue Ribbon
Level C (FB)
Zachary Walker — Honor, State Fair
Madalyn Becola — Honor, State Fair
Aiden Kelly — State Fair
Lauren Duran — Honor, Reserve Champion
Alexis Cassell — Honor
Elijah Witmer — Honor
Amandah Reese — Honor
Lana Cripe — Honor
Ashlynn Sessler — Honor
Micah Corwin — Honor
Ryder Ransberger — Honor
Erica Cash — Honor
Hannah Snyder — Honor
Lakota Wilson — Honor
Emma Fradenburg — Honor
Hayden Miller — Blue Ribbon
Benjamin Woods — Blue Ribbon
Tolulope Busari — Blue Ribbon
Natalie Gillette — Blue Ribbon
Sophia Drake — Blue Ribbon
Evan Cash — Blue Ribbon
Mackenzie Olafson — Blue Ribbon
Lillian Dunbar — Blue Ribbon
Aaron Gregg — Blue Ribbon
Sharon Overholt — Blue Ribbon
Alyson Snyder — Blue Ribbon
David Yutzy — Blue Ribbon
Sean Dickerhoof — Blue Ribbon
Elizabeth Holds — Blue Ribbon
Josh Ramer — Blue Ribbon
Brannen Hartford — Blue Ribbon
Level D (FB)
Andrew Stump — Honor, Rummel Family Grand Champion Baking, State Fair
Sophia Grubbs — State Fair
Moriah Kelly — State Fair
Reagan Cole — Reserve Champion
Lydia Nisen — Honor
Brandon Schlundt — Honor
Lauren Kinsey — Honor
Paige Jacobs — Honor
Kendall Scott — Honor
Jeremy Stutzman — Honor
Kyrie Hartford — Honor
Andrew Stump — Honor
Joshua Woods — Blue Ribbon
Megan Rosenbrock — Blue Ribbon
Chloe Cripe — Blue Ribbon
Yetunde Busari — Blue Ribbon
Camden Ransberger — Blue Ribbon
Brian Dunbar — Blue Ribbon
Savannah Gregg — Blue Ribbon
Travis Hunt — Blue Ribbon
Nathaniel Snyder — Blue Ribbon
Ella Branneman — Blue Ribbon
Liam Schrock — Blue Ribbon
Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon
David Stutzman — Blue Ribbon
Olivia Eversole — Blue Ribbon
Natalie Middleton — Blue Ribbon
Kasey Becola — Blue Ribbon
Lillian Woods — Blue Ribbon
FOODS, PRESERVED (FP)
Level A (FP)
Raelynn George — State Fair
Norah Yutzy — State Fair
Carly Trenshaw — Honor
Aidan Ducharme — Honor
Brayden Gillette — Blue Ribbon
Level B (FP)
Matthew Wesco — State Fair
Lainey Trenshaw — State Fair
Cheyenne George — Blue Ribbon
Brayden Dale — Blue Ribbon
Level C (FP)
Marley King — Honor, Rummel Family Grand Champion Preserved, State Fair
Benjamin Woods — Honor, State Fair
Lana Cripe — State Fair
Eli Schloneger — Honor, Reserve Champion
Carissa Goshert — Honor
Ashlynn Sessler — Honor
Natalie Gillette — Honor
Sharon Overholt — Honor
David Yutzy — Honor
Elizabeth Holds — Honor
Level D (FP)
Elizabeth Orn — Honor, State Fair
Andrew Orn — Honor, State Fair
Andrew Stump — Honor, State Fair
Lillian Woods — Reserve Champion
Lydia Nisen — Honor
Jonathan Wesco — Honor