2021 in pictures
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
MIDDLEBURY [mdash] Wilma A. Miller, 77, Middlebury, died at 7:45 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, at her residence. She was born June 24, 1944, in LaGrange County to Amos U. and Fannie (Bontrager) Miller. On Nov. 16, 1972, in LaGrange County she married Ora A. Miller, he survives. Survivors in additi…
Kenneth Kopf, Jr., 78, White Pigeon, Michigan, Visitation 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury. Services 9:30 a.m., Friday, at the funeral home; Graveside service, 2:30 p.m. Friday, Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, West Lafayette.
Most Popular
Articles
- Shooting victim ID'd as Goshen man
- Barn fires suspect arrested
- Winter weather advisory in effect
- Two RV companies hit with burglaries
- Second barn fires suspect arrested
- Police: Man injured in Sunday shooting
- POLICE NEWS: Three arrested on burglary charges
- Girl Named Tom in The Voice's top 10
- Prosecutors office: Sunday shooting victim died following day
- 50 YEARS AT COOK'S PIZZA: ''It was almost like it was supposed to happen'
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.