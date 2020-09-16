Hogan leads RedHawks
Drew Hogan was the individual winner as the Goshen RedHawks won the second of two Northern Lakes Conference round-robin meets at Warsaw. Hogan finished in a time of 15:51, followed by teammates Cole Johnson second at 16:06, Tommy Claxton third at 16:24, Ryan Diaz sixth at 16:45 and Adrian Mora 24th at 17:22.
Goshen finished 14-0 in the NLC, Northridge 11-3, Warsaw 10-4, NorthWood 9-5, Concord 6-9, Plymouth 4-10, Mishawaka 2-12 and Wawasee 0-14.
Hile individual NLC champ
Hayley Hile of the Northridge Raiders was the individual winner in 19:12 at the second of two Northern Lakes Conference round-robin meets at Warsaw. Tame Baylis was third for the Raiders in 19:41.
Kaitlin Burden was fourth overall in 19:58 to lead NorthWood. Goshen was paced by Sophia Yordy sixth, Nataly Esqueda 27th Sophia Koshmider 29th, Jackie Sixtos 38th and Mara Schrock 46th.
Warsaw finished 14-0, Northridge 12-2, Mishawaka 10-4, NorthWood 7-7, Goshen 6-8, Concord 4-10, Wawasee 2-12 and Plymouth 1-13.
Goshen wins in 5
The Goshen RedHawks notched a 25-19, 25-20, 18-25, 23-25, 15-13 non-conference win over the Fairfield Falcons.
Goshen Leaders
Assists — Megan Gallagher 37. Kills — Kathryn Detweiler 20, Brynn Shoup-Hill 11. Digs — Janiece Herrera 10, Sara Harmelink 9, Brooklyn Collins 8.
Fairfield Leaders
Aces — Kayla Miller 4, Madisyn Steele 2. Assists — Sydney Stutsman 36. Kills — Steele 16, Brea Garber 14, Miller 13. Digs — Miller 20, Garber 14, Morgan Gawthrop 11. Blocks — Steele 2.
ECA falls to Triton
The Elkhart Christian Academy Eagles dropped a 25-12, 22-25, 25-17, 25-20 decision to Triton.
ECA Leaders
Aces — Hazel Gates 2, Karlie George 2, Courtney Yoder 2. Assists — George 30. Kills — Shaye Watson 18, Gates 6, Madie Martin 2. Digs — Hallie Tice 22, George 19, Watson 8, Ari Petry 3. Blocks — Gates 2, Yoder 2.
Concord 4, Goshen 1
Singles
No. 1 — Bryson Schrock (C) def. Pi Wellington 6-2, 6-3. No. 2 — Nathan Schraw (C) def. Moses Sawatzky 6-2, 5-7 (5), 6-3. No. 3 — Mitchell Whitehead (C) def. Isaac Stahly 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Gavin Smith-Cayden Rohrer (C) def. Carlos Lichty-Carter Schmucker 6-3, 6-2. No. 2 — Will Nisley-Brenton Pham (G) def. Brayden Newborn-Thomas Burket 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.
JV: Concord won 9-6. (Concord winners: Sam West (twice), Bailey Morrison-Ethan Kavanaugh (twice), Andrew Kavanaugh (twice), Garret Trout (twice), Avery Johnson. Goshen winners: Wyatt Hernley, Myles McLaughlin, Andy Eby, Cormac Koop-Liechty-Joel Byler, Moses Kratzer, Jacob Murphy).
Northridge 4, NorthWood 1
Singles
No. 1 — Ben Vincent (NW) def. Brandon LaCounte 6-2, 6-3. No. 2 — Grant Martin (N) def. Brady Chupp 7-5, 6-3. No. 3 — Brandon Lomas (N) def. Chaz Yoder (N) 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles
No. 1 — Aaron Cripe-Evan Nay (N) def. Gage Gongwer-Treyton Martin 6-4, 1-6, 6-2. No. 2 — Cameron Henry-Collin Seegert (N) Brad Demitruk-Isaac Roberts 2-6, 6-4, 6-0.
JV: Northridge won 10-1. (Northridge winners: Kaleb Ellis, Nolan Mellot, Cater Krizmanich, Harry Brown, Landon Story, Jake Welker-Zak Martin, Chris Peters-Mason Martin, Quinton Long-Will Gingerich, Elijah Spell-Trevor Tompkins,. Trayton Cole-Wyatt Miller. Chris Noh, Andrew McDonough).
Lakeland 4, Central Noble 1
Singles
No. 1 — Wyatt Priestly (L) def. Austin Frey 6-1, 6-1. No. 2 — Austin Smith (CN) def. Colton Fleeman 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. No. 3 — Brayden Miles (L) def. Pylan Carnahan 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1 — Blake Strdivant-Dominic Lawrence (L) def. Caleb Weaver-Noah Smith 6-1, 6-1. No. 2 — Isaac Larimer-Jack Miller (L) won by forfeit.
Northridge 2, Concord 2
Delaney Hoag scored in the 22nd minute assisted by Olivia Adkins and Anna Vaughn in the 76th minute assisted by Madison Wienert for Northridge. Jada Swanson netted goals in the 35th and 46th minutes for Concord. Northridge led 13-8 in shots on goal and 6-2 in corner kicks. Alex Sheets made six keeper saves for Northridge and Kendal Swartout 11 for Concord.
West Noble 4, Westview 1
Sherlyn Torres, Alondra Salas and Alondra Sosa converted penalty kicks during the shootout for the West Noble Chargers in the NECC tournament. Torres tied the score 1-1 in regulation on a PK. Jacqueline Degado recorded eight saves for the winners. West Noble will play Thursday at Angola in the semifinals.
Chargers fall in NECC
Angola 1, West Noble 0
RedHawks win a pair
The Goshen RedHawks posted a team score of 194 to defeat Jimtown and Westview at Black Squirrel Golf Club. Maya Narayan carded a career-best 44 and Briza Tayagua-Delgado 45 to lead the winners. Kiley Wise shot a 54 top lead the Goshen JV.
Concord finishes 13-1
Concord (181) — Bella Brunner 41, Brooke Watson 41, Gracie Tucker 49, Evelyn Theinert 50, Rayna Boessler 51.
John Glenn (191) — Megan Kobelt 42, Emma Egger 46, Cassidy McMahan 51, Jessie Yelaska 52, Katharine Klinedinst 63.
Elkhart (210) — Savanah Crussemeyer 50, Natalie Edmisten 51, Alexia Comer 54, Madison Axsom 55, Natalie Woslchlager 59.
