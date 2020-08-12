SPORTS BRIEFS
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
ND FOOTBALL
Two ND players
test positive
SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame released the following statement Wednesday in regards to its latest round of COVID-19 testing amongst its football players, coaches and personnel.
“A total of 117 Notre Dame football student-athletes received COVID-19 testing on Monday, Aug. 10. Of those 117, two tested positive for COVID-19, according to University Physician Dr. Matt Leiszler.
“Of the two football student-athlete who tested positive, one was mildly symptomatic and the other was asymptomatic. Both players are in isolation and their parents have been informed.
“Furthermore, through contact tracing, seven football student-athletes are in quarantine, all of whom are asymptomatic at this time.
“Additionally, 43 staff members [i.e. coaches, athletic trainers, etc.] were administered COVID-19 testing. All staff members tested negative.
“Overall, Notre Dame has administered 619 COVID-19 tests to members of the football program and athletic staff, with four positive tests [99.35% negativity rate]. Two student-athletes have since recovered.
“Any additional information regarding COVID-19 testing will be reported as it becomes available.
“Notre Dame football is scheduled to start practice for the 2020 season on Wednesday.”
NBA
Latest testing
no positives
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The NBA still has not had a confirmed coronavirus case among players inside the season-restart bubble at Walt Disney World.
The league released updated numbers Wednesday showing that none of the 342 players who were tested daily since the league last released results on Aug. 5 has had a confirmed positive.
There has not been a player positive yet since teams began entering the bubble more than a month ago. There were two cases of players testing positive upon their arrival at Disney, both of which were found before either made it out of the initial mandatory in-room quarantine.
The league’s play-in series for the last Western Conference playoff spot starts Saturday and the postseason begins Monday.
MLB
Baseball HOF
opens exhibit
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — The Baseball Hall of Fame’s class of 2020 has to wait a year to get inducted because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the careers of Derek Jeter, Ted Simmons, Larry Walker, and Marvin Miller are already being celebrated at the shrine.
The museum’s Inductees Exhibit is now open. It features one artifact for each honoree and includes: the Yankees helmet Jeter wore when he recorded his 3,000th career hit on July 9, 2011; Simmons’ AL championship ring won with the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers; a Rockies jersey worn by Walker in 1998 when he led the National League with a .363 batting average; and a timeline of Miller’s career as executive director of the players’ union.
