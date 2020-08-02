Today
Noon — NHL Hockey. Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes (NBCSN)
1:30 p.m. — NBA Basketball. Seeding Games: Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat (NBA TV)
2:30 p.m. — NHL Hockey. Western Conference Qualifying Round: Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames (NBCSN, NHL NETWORK)
4 p.m. — NHL Hockey. Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Washington Capitals vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, Game 2 (NBCSN)
4 p.m. — NBA Basketball. Seeding Games: Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (NBA TV)
6:30 p.m. — NHL Hockey. Western Conference Qualifying Round: Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights, Game 2 (NBCSN, NHL NETWORK
6:45 p.m. — NBA Basketball. Seeding Games: Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans (ESPN)
7 p.m. — MLB Baseball. New York Mets at Atlanta Braves (FOX SPORTS 1)
8 p.m. — MLB Baseball. Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers (NBCSCH)
8 p.m. — MLB Baseball. Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs (MARQUEE SPORTS NETWORK)
8 p.m. — NHL Hockey. Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, Game 2 (NBCSN)
9:05 p.m. — NBA Basketball. Seeding Games: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz (ESPN)
10:30 p.m. — NHL Hockey. Western Conference Qualifying Round: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers, Game 2 (NBCSN)
Tuesday
Noon — NHL Hockey. Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Florida Panthers vs. New York Islanders, Game 2 (NBCSN)
1:30 p.m. — NBA Basketball. Seeding Games: Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks (NBA TV)
2 p.m. — MLB Baseball. Pittsburgh Pirates at Minnesota Twins (ESPN, MLB NETWORK)
2:30 p.m. — NHL Hockey. Western Conference Qualifying Round: Arizona Coyotes vs. Nashville Predators, Game 2 (NBCSN, NHL NETWORK)
4 p.m. — NHL Hockey. Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, Game 2 (NBCSN)
4 p.m. — NBA Basketball. Seeding Games: Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers (NBA TV)
6:30 p.m. — NBA Basketball. Seeding Games: Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat (TNT)
6:30 p.m. — NHL Hockey. Western Conference Qualifying Round: Calgary Flames vs. Winnipeg Jets, Game 3 (NBCSN, NHL NETWORK)
7 p.m. — MLB Baseball. New York Mets at Washington Nationals (ESPN)
7 p.m. — WNBA Basketball. Phoenix Mercury vs. Atlanta Dream (ESPN2)
8 p.m. — MLB Baseball. Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee BREWERS (NBCSCH)
8 p.m. — MLB Baseball. Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs (MARQUEE SPORTS NETWORK)
8 p.m. — NHL Hockey. Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers, Game 3 (NBCSN)
9 p.m. — NBA Basketball. Seeding Games: Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers (TNT)
9 p.m. — WNBA Basketball. Connecticut Sun vs. Seattle Storm (ESPN2)
10 p.m. — MLB Baseball. Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners (ESPN)
10:45 p.m. — NHL Hockey. Western Conference Qualifying Round: Minnesota Wild vs. Vancouver Canucks (US NETWORK)
