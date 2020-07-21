Today

9 a.m. — MLS Soccer. Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting Kansas City (ESPN)

10 a.m. — Golf. EPGA Tour: The British Masters, First Round (GOLF CHANNEL)

12:55 p.m. — Soccer. Premier League: West Ham at Manchester United (NBCSN)

3 p.m. — Soccer. Premier League: Chelsea at Liverpool (NBCSN)

3:30 p.m. — Soccer. Serie A: Genoa at Sampdoria (ESPN)

6 p.m. — Soccer. USL: Indy Eleven at Pittsburgh (ESPN2)

8 p.m. — MLS Soccer. FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls (ESPN)

8 p.m. — MLB Baseball. Summer Camp: Minnesota Twins at Chicago Cubs (MLBN)

10:30 p.m. — MLS Soccer. Colorado Rapids vs. Minnesota United (ESPN)

