Players respond on virus protocols
NEW YORK — The baseball players’ association gave management a wide-ranging response Thursday to a 67-page proposed set of protocols for a season to be played during the coronavirus pandemic.
Management had presented the union and the 30 teams the proposed draft last Friday.
The union said Thursday it addressed: protections for high-risk players, access to pre- and postgame therapies, testing frequency, protocols for positive tests, in-stadium medical personnel and sanitization procedures.
Players viewed many of the concepts in the original draft as over-the-top, such as arriving in uniform at the ballparks, a prohibition on them leaving without team permission and a ban on guests other than immediate family members. Players also objected to a ban on the use of showers and hydrotherapy.
The union wants more frequent testing than management’s proposed “multiple times per week.”
MLB is expected to make an economic proposal to the union within a few days. MLB hopes to start the season by early July.
Cubs cut pay, Pirates furlough
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates are trimming payroll while they await word on the fate of the Major League Baseball season.
The Cubs are instituting pay cuts because of the coronavirus crisis, but there will be no furloughs through the end of June. The Pirates announced Thursday they are instituting furloughs for several employees in business operations beginning on June 1.
Chicago’s cuts were based on compensation, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said. President of baseball operations Theo Epstein and president of business operations Crane Kenney took the highest reductions.
The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation, says 80% of associates are taking a pay cut of 20% or less.
The MLB season has been ion hold since spring training was suspended March 12 because of the pandemic. The commissioner’s office and the players’ union are talking a deal to resume, and teams could take more drastic employment measures with administrative staff if the negotiations are unsuccessful.
Pirates president Travis Williams says the team also will be reducing pay for many of its remaining employees in business and baseball operations beginning next month.
The Pirates’ executive staff had already accepted voluntary pay cuts for the remainder of the calendar year.
Player sues United over incident
LOS ANGELES — An NFL player is suing United Airlines, saying he was harassed and sexually assaulted by an intoxicated female passenger on a red-eye flight in February.
The player said in a lawsuit that soon after boarding the cross-country flight, a woman sitting in the same row confronted him over a face mask that he was wearing as protection against the coronavirus.
According to the lawsuit, the woman made sexual advances, reached inside the man’s jacket to caress his chest, then grabbed his crotch and ripped off his mask.
The player said he and a man flying with him had complained several times to two flight attendants, who gave the woman one verbal warning but ignored other requests to intervene when the harassment continued, according to the lawsuit.
Lawyers for the player and the second man filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The men were not named in the lawsuit. The football player lives in Essex County, New Jersey, and the second man lives in Philadelphia, according to the lawsuit. They are seeking unspecified damages from the airline.
United confirmed that an incident occurred on the flight from Newark, New Jersey, to Los Angeles, but gave few details.
