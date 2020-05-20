BRIEFS
CORRECTION
NLC All-Academic team updated
Due to a source error the names of the students from Northridge High School on the All-Academic Northern Lakes Conference team that were reported in Wednesday’s edition were incorrect.
The correct names are Caelyn Ayers, softball; Allison Bache, girls cross country and track; Ashley Brewster, girls golf; Braedyn O’Dell, girls golf; Turner Koch, boys swimming; Emily Mast, girls golf and tennis; Jenna Nethercutt, girls swimming and track; Nick Logan, baseball; Cassidy Overholt, girls tennis and Gabriel Rodino, girls tennis.
FAIRFIELD
Coaching Openings
There is an opening for a girls golf coach for this fall at Fairfield High School and openings for 7th and 8th grade volleyball coaches at the middle school.
Interested parties for either position should contact Fairfield Athletic Director Mark Hofer at mhofer@fairfield.k12.in.us,
AWARDS
Goshen awards
Award winners in winter sports at Goshen High School have been released.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Drew Hogan, Rotary most valuable, Paul Underwood mental attitude, Bunk Williams free throw award, 3-point field goal, captain, Kiwanis sophomore scholar athlete; Jarah Byler, David Lee most improved, Bob Miller rebound award, field goal, assist award, Fred Blosser defense; Zack Barker, ElkhartCountySports.com coaches, Kiwanis senior scholar athlete; Zane Barker, Kiwanis senior scholar athlete; Ryan Harmelink, Beets Hoke teamwork, Derek Burkhead memorial, Kiwanis senior scholar athlete; Blak Wiess, junior senior scholar athlete; Quinn Bechtel, freshman senior scholar athlete; Deecon Hill, freshman senior scholar athlete; Kaden Priebe, freshman senior scholar athlete; Isaac Sawatzky, JV award; Yabi Kurtz, freshman award.
BOYS SWIMMING
Dylan Steury, Rotary most valuable, four-year award, captain, senior Kiwanis scholar athlete; Caden Hodge, most improved, freshman Kiwanis scholar athlete; Mason Schrock, ElkhartCountySports.com coaches, Phil Hoogenboom heart and soul award;
Will Franks, Beets Hoke teamwork; Nick Zehr, mental attitude, high-point award; Gabe Goertz, four-year award, senior Kiwanis scholar athlete; Griffin Hetler, four-year award; Evan Sailor, four-year award, captain; Xavier Groves, junior Kiwanis scholar athlete; Soroosh Kermani, sophomore Kiwanis scholar athlete.
WRESTLING
Rasheek Bonds, Rotary most valuable, four-year award, captain, most takedowns; Armon Hairopoulos, most improved, Scott Sink freshman award; Camden Wiese, ElkhartCountySports.com coaches; Kaleb Kilmer, Beets Hole Teamwork; Eddy Flores, Paul Underwood mental attitude, captain, senior Kiwanis scholar athlete; Jose Rosales, captain, most pins, most team points; Zander Moles, heart and soul award; Adolfo Baiza, senior Kiwanis scholar athlete; Juan Lujan, sophomore Kiwanis scholar athlete; Nolan Castaneda, outstanding JV award, freshman Kiwanis scholar athlete.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brynn Shoup-Hill, Rotary most valuable, Bob Miller free throw award, defense award, rebound award; Tori Eldridge, most improved, field goal percentage award; Regan Mast, ElkhartCountySports.com coaches, captain; Hailey Mast, Beets Hoke Teamwork, assist award; Hannah LaFary, Barb Zook mental attitude, senior Kiwanis scholar athlete; Lizzy Kirkton, F.A.C.E. award, senior Kiwanis scholar athlete; Megan Gallagher, captain, defense award, junior Kiwanis scholar athlete; Sarah Harmelink, F.A.C.E. award; Breyana Cline, JV defensive award; Brianna Valderrama, JV defensive award; Tyra Marcum, JV award; Morgan Priebe, F.A.C.E. award; Maci Hershberger, C team award; Makenna Hershberger C defensive award; Kylee Yoder, sophomore Kiwanis scholar athlete; Kareena Ulfig, freshman Kiwanis scholar athlete; manager Hazany Covarrubias Palomino, junior Kiwanis scholar athlete.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Zoe Eichorn, Rotary most valuable, four-year award, captain, senior Kiwanis scholar athlete; Mara Schrock, most improved, freshman Kiwanis scholar athlete; Vanessa Murillo-Cruz, ElkhartCountySports.com coaches, Barb Zook mental attitude; Eve Miller, Beets Hoke teamwork; Samantha Hunter, high point award; Ellie Walters, captain; Hope Kindig, F.L. “Budd” Hascall memorial award, sophomore Kiwanis scholar athlete; Sydney Penner, senior Kiwanis scholar athlete; Julieta WaltonClark, senior Kiwanis scholar athlete; Jenna VanderWey, junior Kiwanis scholar athlete.
CHEERLEADERS
Kyle Sherman, most valuable, junior Kiwanis scholar athlete; Evelyn Perez-Bernal, most improved; McKenna Cripe, ElkhartCountySports.com coahces; Lexsis Bowen, Beets Hoke teamwork, captain; Isabelle Abshire, Barb Zook mental attitude, sophomore Kiwanis scholar athlete; Alayna McLaughlin, junior Kiwanis scholar athlete; Madison Miller, JV award; Olivia Bontreger, freshman Kiwanis scholar athlete.
Fairfield awards
Award winners in winter sports at Fairfield High School have been released.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Nolin Sharick, most valuable, mental attitude, dedication award; Owen Miller, most improved; Holden Blosser, free throw award;
Riley Behles, defensive award; Bryce Hunsberger, foxhole award; Casey Murray, JV coaches award; Dayton Lockwood, freshmen coaches award.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brea Garber, co-most valuable, co-assists award; Bailey Willard, co-most valuable, co-assists award; Samantha Beachy, co-mental attitude; Chloe Dell, co-mental attitude; Morgan Gawthrop, most improved; Kara Kitson, 3-point award; Laney Faldoe, free throw award; Patricia Camino-Ferreiro, JV award.
WRESTLING
Jonathan Ortiz, most valuable, most takedowns, most falls; Colten Johnson, mental attitude; Johnathan Estep, most improved; Ryan Keller, coaches award; Brandon Kauffman, freshman award.
CHEERLEADING
Riley Miller, co-most valuable; Jaidyn Rhodes, co-most valuable; Makayla Culp, mental attitude; Rita Weaver, most improved;
Marina Nunes, coaches award; Katherine Bush, coaches award; Risa Weaver, Hard work award; Lillian Coffman, JV mental attitude.
