NFL
Virtual offseason
work extended
The NFL has extended its virtual offseason workouts through the end of May, a person familiar with the move tells The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision to bar in-person sessions beyond the previous deadline of May 15 has not been announced publicly.
NFL teams normally would be holding Organized Team Activities (OTAs) during May, followed by June minicamps. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, such activities have been done remotely.
Coaching and training staffs have worked with the players by conducting classroom instruction and on-field activities through digital applications instead of at team facilities, which have been closed since late March. Those virtual meetings can occur for four hours per day, four days per week.
Teams can send up to $1,500 to each player to purchase equipment.
NCAA
Rutgers to have
paperless-entry
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Rutgers is doing away with paper tickets to sports events in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state’s flagship university announced Wednesday that mobile-only ticketing to sports events will start this fall with the football season.
Rutgers said the new policy would enable contact-free entry into all venues and offer greater convenience and safety. The Big Ten Conference member said fans can access their ticket accounts through the Scarlet Knights’ app supported on Apple and Android devices.
The policy would cover football tickets and parking passes, men’s basketball tickets, parking and hospitality, women’s basketball, men’s lacrosse tickets, and wrestling tickets, parking and skull sessions.
Rutgers said fans will have the ability to transfer tickets electronically.
The move also adds a layer of security, guarding against the production of fraudulent and counterfeit tickets. It would also save the university the cost of printing tickets and parking passes.
Season tickets holders who cannot attend an event will still have the ability to post a ticket to StubHub, the official fan-to-fan marketplace of Rutgers Athletics. The university will work with ticket holders at events should either their cell phone run out of power or they don’t have one.
