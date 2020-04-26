BRIEFS
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Huizenga out
at Lakeland
Dan Huizenga has been let go as the Lakeland High School girls basketball coach.
He had a 48-68 record in his five seasons at Lakeland and a 192-216 mark in 18 overall season. He also coached at South Central, Knox and Westville.
NASCAR
Newman ready to
go when season resumes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ryan Newman said he will be ready to race when NASCAR resumes competition, which could be as early as May 17.
Newman suffered a head injury in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway. The Indiana native spent less than 48 hours in the hospital before walking out holding hands with his two daughters.
Ross Chastain drove the No. 6 Ford in place of Newman for three races before the NASCAR season was suspended March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking before NASCAR’s iRacing event Sunday, Newman said on Fox Sports that he will be ready to race when NASCAR calls drivers back to the track.
“That’s the absolute plan for sure. I am healthy,” Newman said. “I have been blessed with another layer of this (coronavirus) situation giving me more time to heal and I look forward to being back in the seat, for sure.”
