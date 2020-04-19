BRIEFS
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
NASCAR
NC governor asked
to allow racing
RALEIGH, N.C. — Five Republican state senators are asking North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to allow NASCAR races — without fans — next month at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
In a normal year, NASCAR would run the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte track over Memorial Day weekend.
Like other, sports, though, NASCAR’s schedule has been upended by the coronavirus. NASCAR said Friday it hopes to resume racing at some point in May without fans in the stands.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he hopes NASCAR can race next month at one of the state’s tracks, again without fans.
On Sunday, senators Kathy Harrington, Paul Newton, Todd Johnson, Vickie Sawyer and Carl Ford said allowing a race at Charlotte would require the governor to amend his executive order.
Cooper spokesman Ford Porter said Sunday that “Governor Cooper knows the importance of NASCAR to our state and he’s already been talking with track and team owners about how we could potentially restart racing. It’s too soon to predict specific decisions about future sporting events but any plan would prioritize public health and safety and preventing spread of the virus.”
SOCCER
300-500 staff needed
for fanless EPL games
LONDON — At least 300 people will be required in Premier League stadiums even if games are played without fans when the coronavirus-halted season can resume, according to a West Ham executive.
The 20 EPL clubs held a conference call on Friday when the league said they agreed the objective remains to complete the season, with teams having up to 10 games each remaining.
The earliest the league can restart is June, with Britain in lockdown until at least the first week of May.
“Police officers will need to be at games even if they are behind closed doors, as some supporters will travel to the stadium, even if they cannot come in to watch,” West Ham vice-chair Karren Brady wrote in her column in Saturday’s editions of The Sun newspaper. “But the police will want to ensure attending matches do not drain resources away from other matters.
“Everyone at the stadium - and even behind closed doors this is about 300-500 people - including security, staff, medical officers, players, referees and media, will have to have temperature checks, fill out health questionnaires and observe social distancing. All this is manageable but what if a player gets injured, where do we send him? It can’t be to an NHS hospital that is already under pressure ... so then what?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.